Olympic champion Tamirat Tola set to shine at Doha Marathon by Ooredoo

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 is set to welcome one of the world’s most accomplished distance runners: Tamirat Tola, the reigning Olympic marathon champion.

Tola’s participation underscores the event’s standing as a premier global marathon destination for elite athletes and running enthusiasts.

Tola, born in Ethiopia, etched his name into the history books at the Paris 2024 Olympics, claiming gold in the men’s marathon with an Olympic record time of 2:06:26. His victory was especially remarkable as he was called up into the Ethiopian team as a late replacement following the withdrawal of another Ethiopian athlete due to injury- with Tola, ultimately becoming the first Ethiopian man in 24 years to win Olympic marathon gold.

Beyond his Olympic triumph, Tola has built one of the most consistent and impressive careers in modern distance running. His accolades include a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the Rio 2016 Olympics, a silver medal in the marathon at the 2017 World Championships in London, and world champion in the marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, setting a championship best of 2:05:36. He also won the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, breaking the course record with 2:04:58 and set a personal best of 2:03:39 at the 2021 TCS Amsterdam Marathon.

His strength, discipline, and remarkable consistency across major global races makes Tola’s appearance in Doha a thrilling prospect for runners and spectators eager to witness a world-class performance on the streets of Doha.

Reflecting on his journey, Tola shared: “My journey has taught me to always be ready for the next challenge and coming to Qatar as the Olympic champion is a powerful motivation. It’s an honour to join an event that inspires the next generation of runners, and I look forward to feeling the incredible energy of the community in Doha.”

Welcoming Tola’s participation, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo, said: “We are proud to welcome Olympic champion Tamirat Tola to the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026. His participation reflects our commitment to bringing global sporting icons to Qatar and inspiring communities through the power of sport.”

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has been awarded World Athletics Gold Label status for 2026, where it continues to attract world-class fields, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a hub for global sporting events.