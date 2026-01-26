North of England cross-country titles for Calum Johnson and Katie Hawkins

All the news from Pontefract in West Yorkshire.

Calum Johnson and Katie Hawkins took the individual senior race honours and titles were shared around the clubs on Saturday (Jan 24).

In the senior men’s race, Johnson handed out a comprehensive defeat to 2025 champion Angus McMillan as Harry Wakefield was a sell beaten third and took bronze for the second year in a row.

Johnson has a habit of peaking for the big championship races with his first being the 2020 English National as well as two Inter-Counties wins since then.

There was team gold for Salford as they packed their six scorers in the top 11 as City of Leeds were left struggling.

Hawkins wound up with a narrow 30-metre victory over Alice Wright and Rachel Brown with Jenny Walsh another 30 metres further back.

The women’s team title went to Vale Royal, who were led home by seventh placed Grace Roberts as last year’s winners Leeds slipped to third behind Salford.

The junior men’s event saw just four teams, led by Morpeth finish but it was Clayton-Le-Moors’ Ethiopian refugee Biruk Kebede who had a couple of metres to spare on Settles’ Jack Sanderson in the individual stakes.

Kebede has been making a name for himself on both track and road and here justified his favourite’s tag.

Behind the top two it was William De Vere Owen who led Morpeth’s team charge.

Sarah Bourne had a comfortable junior women’s race victory but it was second placed Jasmine Wright who led Salford to team honours.

Men: 1 C Johnson (Gate) 38:21; 2 A McMillan (York) 38:57; 3 H Wakefield (Salf) 39:40; 4 H Johnson (Salf) 39:44; 5 S Flanagan (Leeds) 39;46; 6 D Garbutt (Durham) 40:01

M40: 1 A Baker Leeds) 41:43

M45: 1 I Fisher Macc) 42:35

M60: 1 M Roscoe Leeds) 50:01

TEAM: 1 Salford 45; 2 Leeds 121; 3 Sale 315

16 teams finished

U20: 1 B Kebede (CleM) 26:29; 2 J Sanderson (Settle) 26:31; 3 W De Vere Owen (Morp) 27:07

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 35; 2 Rotherham 51; 3 Darlington 90

Women: 1 K Hawkins (Salf) 30;15; 2 A Wright (Sale) 30:25; 3 R Brown (Border) 30:27; 4 J Walsh (Leds) 30:40; 5 E Tait (Gate) 31:04; 6 B Reid (Traff) 31:13

W40: 1 K Walshaw Morp) 32;11

W45: 1 L Powell (Smith (B’burn) 32:27

W50: 1 H Haig (Holf) 33:12

TEAM: 1 Vale Royal 59; 2 Salford 99; 3 Leeds 104

15 teams finished

U20: 1 S Bourne (Der) 20:55; 2 J Wright (Salf) 21:18; 3 E Osuji (Vale R) 21:27; 4 S Roiditis (Salf) 21:46; 5 R Gildaley (Eden) 21:50; 6 A Smith ILiv) 22:02

TEAM: 1 Salford 15; 2 Vale Royal 31; 3 Warrington 38

Young athletes

Jake Ireland, the 2025 English National under-15 champion, was the leading under-17 home after a close race with Jake Norris and Luke Morris but it was sixth placed Adrian White who led Trafford to team gold men’s race.

For the under-17 women, it was Beth Lewis, the Cardiff Cross winner and Euro team medallist, who gave City of York an individual win. The City of York runner was 20-metres clear of Wakefield’s Isabella Tutt but the team honours went elsewhere. In a close battle, Salford just edged it from Rotherham.

It was also close in the under-15 boys’ individual stakes as Joseph Osuji, the Cheshire champion, got clear of Edward Rose and Thomas Hastings.

Preston, led by Albert Yates in 13th spot narrowly took team golds.

For the girls, Gabrielle Pinder, the English Schools 1500m champion, had one of the biggest margins among the younger runners with a 200m victory over Olivia Lee in the under-15 girls’ event, as Sale took team honours.

Gus Fisher had earlier given Macclesfield Harriers a second individual gold by winning the under-13 boys’ event as the team went to Warriors Pentathlon.

For the youngest girls, it was budding triathlete Carlotta Bailey heading Sienna Lavine by around 50m.

U17 Men: 1 J Ireland Macc) 18:25; 2 J Norris (Leeds) 18:30; 3 L Morris (W Chesh) 18:33; 4 A Cook (Gate) 18:40; 5 S Aspey (B’burn) 18:58; 6 A White (Traff) 18:58

TEAM: 1 Trafford 51; 2 Leeds 132; 3 Macclesfield 151

U15: 1 J Osuji (Macc) 14:10; 2 E Rose (Roth) 14:14; 3 T Hastings (Wake) 14:15; 4 J Dawe (Hallam) 14:28; 5 P Wayman (Border) 14:35; 6 R Carter (Bing) 14:39

TEAM: 1 Preston 88; 2 Darlington 99; 3 Trafford 144

U13: 1 G Fisher (Macc) 10:48; 2 J Preston (K&C) 11:01; 3 L Walsh (Border) 11:02; 4 N Penfold (NSP) 11:16; 5 J Lombard (Salf) 11:22; 6 L Sawyer (W Chesh) 11:26

TEAM: 1 Warriors Pentathlon 108; 2 Leeds 119; 3 NSP 131

U17 Women: 1 B Lewis (York) 17:49; 2 I Tutt (Wake) 17:57; 3 P Henson (Leeds) 18:35; 4 P Langlands (Linc W) 18:37; 5 M Schofield (Roth) 18:45; 6 G Turner (Roth) 18:57

TEAM: 1 Salford 73; 2 Rotherham 76; 3 Warriors Pentathlon 105

U15: 1 G Pinder (N Marske) 14:46; 2 O Lee (Der) 15:31; 3 O Murphy (Birtley) 15:38; 4 B Soper (Sale) 15:44; 5 J Thake (Hallam) 15:47; 6 M McGoldrick (Settle) 15:50

TEAM: 1 Sale 69; 2 Lincoln Wellington 85; 3 Warriors Pentathlon 96

U13: 1 C Bailey (Hallam) 11;29; 2 S Lavine (P’fract) 11:45; 3 D McVicar (Warriors) 11;47; 4 B Bailey Bing) 12:00; 5 M Porter (Linc W) 12:02; 6 J Lenton (Der) 12:09

TEAM: 1 Bingley 73; 2 Lincoln W 88; 3 NSP 98