Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

North of England cross-country titles for Calum Johnson and Katie Hawkins

AW Results Cross Country North of England cross-country titles for Calum Johnson and Katie Hawkins

North of England cross-country titles for Calum Johnson and Katie Hawkins

Log out
AW
Published: 26th January, 2026
Updated: 26th January, 2026
BY Martin Duff

All the news from Pontefract in West Yorkshire.

Calum Johnson and Katie Hawkins took the individual senior race honours and titles were shared around the clubs on Saturday (Jan 24).

In the senior men’s race, Johnson handed out a comprehensive defeat to 2025 champion Angus McMillan as Harry Wakefield was a sell beaten third and took bronze for the second year in a row.

Johnson has a habit of peaking for the big championship races with his first being the 2020 English National as well as two Inter-Counties wins since then.

There was team gold for Salford as they packed their six scorers in the top 11 as City of Leeds were left struggling.

Harry Wakefield (left), Calum Johnson (centre) and Angus McMillan (David Hewitson)

Hawkins wound up with a narrow 30-metre victory over Alice Wright and Rachel Brown with Jenny Walsh another 30 metres further back.

The women’s team title went to Vale Royal, who were led home by seventh placed Grace Roberts as last year’s winners Leeds slipped to third behind Salford.

Katie Hawkins ((David Hewitson)

The junior men’s event saw just four teams, led by Morpeth finish but it was Clayton-Le-Moors’ Ethiopian refugee Biruk Kebede who had a couple of metres to spare on Settles’ Jack Sanderson in the individual stakes.

Kebede has been making a name for himself on both track and road and here justified his favourite’s tag.

Junior men's race (David Hewitson)

Behind the top two it was William De Vere Owen who led Morpeth’s team charge.

Sarah Bourne had a comfortable junior women’s race victory but it was second placed Jasmine Wright who led Salford to team honours.

Junior women's race (David Hewitson)

Men: 1 C Johnson (Gate) 38:21; 2 A McMillan (York) 38:57; 3 H Wakefield (Salf) 39:40; 4 H Johnson (Salf) 39:44; 5 S Flanagan (Leeds) 39;46; 6 D Garbutt (Durham) 40:01

M40: 1 A Baker Leeds) 41:43

M45: 1 I Fisher Macc) 42:35

M60: 1 M Roscoe Leeds) 50:01

TEAM: 1 Salford 45; 2 Leeds 121; 3 Sale 315

16 teams finished

Biruk Kebede (David Hewitson)

U20: 1 B Kebede (CleM) 26:29; 2 J Sanderson (Settle) 26:31; 3 W De Vere Owen (Morp) 27:07

TEAM: 1 Morpeth 35; 2 Rotherham 51; 3 Darlington 90

Katie Hawkins (David Hewitson)

Women: 1 K Hawkins (Salf) 30;15; 2 A Wright (Sale) 30:25; 3 R Brown (Border) 30:27; 4 J Walsh (Leds) 30:40; 5 E Tait (Gate) 31:04; 6 B Reid (Traff) 31:13

W40: 1 K Walshaw Morp) 32;11

W45: 1 L Powell (Smith (B’burn) 32:27

W50: 1 H Haig (Holf) 33:12

TEAM: 1 Vale Royal 59; 2 Salford 99; 3 Leeds 104

15 teams finished

Sarah Bourne (David Hewitson)

U20: 1 S Bourne (Der) 20:55; 2 J Wright (Salf) 21:18; 3 E Osuji (Vale R) 21:27; 4 S Roiditis (Salf) 21:46; 5 R Gildaley (Eden) 21:50; 6 A Smith ILiv) 22:02

TEAM: 1 Salford 15; 2 Vale Royal 31; 3 Warrington 38

Jake Ireland (David Hewitson)

Young athletes

Jake Ireland, the 2025 English National under-15 champion, was the leading under-17 home after a close race with Jake Norris and Luke Morris but it was sixth placed Adrian White who led Trafford to team gold men’s race.

For the under-17 women, it was Beth Lewis, the Cardiff Cross winner and Euro team medallist, who gave City of York an individual win. The City of York runner was 20-metres clear of Wakefield’s Isabella Tutt but the team honours went elsewhere. In a close battle, Salford just edged it from Rotherham.

Beth Lewis (David Hewitson)

It was also close in the under-15 boys’ individual stakes as Joseph Osuji, the Cheshire champion, got clear of Edward Rose and Thomas Hastings.

Joseph Osuji (David Hewitson)

Preston, led by Albert Yates in 13th spot narrowly took team golds.

For the girls, Gabrielle Pinder, the English Schools 1500m champion, had one of the biggest margins among the younger runners with a 200m victory over Olivia Lee in the under-15 girls’ event, as Sale took team honours.

Gabrielle Pinder (David Hewitson)

Gus Fisher had earlier given Macclesfield Harriers a second individual gold by winning the under-13 boys’ event as the team went to Warriors Pentathlon.

For the youngest girls, it was budding triathlete Carlotta Bailey heading Sienna Lavine by around 50m.

Carlotta Bailey (David Hewitson)

U17 Men: 1 J Ireland Macc) 18:25; 2 J Norris (Leeds) 18:30; 3 L Morris (W Chesh) 18:33; 4 A Cook (Gate) 18:40; 5 S Aspey (B’burn) 18:58; 6 A White (Traff) 18:58

TEAM: 1 Trafford 51; 2 Leeds 132; 3 Macclesfield 151

U17 men's leaders (David Hewitson)

U15: 1 J Osuji (Macc) 14:10; 2 E Rose (Roth) 14:14; 3 T Hastings (Wake) 14:15; 4 J Dawe (Hallam) 14:28; 5 P Wayman (Border) 14:35; 6 R Carter (Bing) 14:39

TEAM: 1 Preston 88; 2 Darlington 99; 3 Trafford 144

U13 boys race (David Hewitson)

U13: 1 G Fisher (Macc) 10:48; 2 J Preston (K&C) 11:01; 3 L Walsh (Border) 11:02; 4 N Penfold (NSP) 11:16; 5 J Lombard (Salf) 11:22; 6 L Sawyer (W Chesh) 11:26

TEAM: 1 Warriors Pentathlon 108; 2 Leeds 119; 3 NSP 131

Gus Fisher (David Hewitson)

U17 Women: 1 B Lewis (York) 17:49; 2 I Tutt (Wake) 17:57; 3 P Henson (Leeds) 18:35; 4 P Langlands (Linc W) 18:37; 5 M Schofield (Roth) 18:45; 6 G Turner (Roth) 18:57

TEAM: 1 Salford 73; 2 Rotherham 76; 3 Warriors Pentathlon 105

U15 girls race (David Hewitson)

U15: 1 G Pinder (N Marske) 14:46; 2 O Lee (Der) 15:31; 3 O Murphy (Birtley) 15:38; 4 B Soper (Sale) 15:44; 5 J Thake (Hallam) 15:47; 6 M McGoldrick (Settle) 15:50

TEAM: 1 Sale 69; 2 Lincoln Wellington 85; 3 Warriors Pentathlon 96

U13 girls race (David Hewitson)

U13: 1 C Bailey (Hallam) 11;29; 2 S Lavine (P’fract) 11:45; 3 D McVicar (Warriors) 11;47; 4 B Bailey Bing) 12:00; 5 M Porter (Linc W) 12:02; 6 J Lenton (Der) 12:09

TEAM: 1 Bingley 73; 2 Lincoln W 88; 3 NSP 98

AW
athletes mentioned
Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link