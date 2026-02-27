Tokyo to host 2027 Abbott WMM age-group world champs

Japan will be the first Asian country to host this marathon competition.

As Tokyo prepares for this weekend’s first World Marathon Major of 2026, the Tokyo Marathon 2027 will host the Abbott World Marathon Majors Marathon Tours & Travel Age Group World Championships on March 7 next year.

Tokyo will become the first race in Asia to host the championships following London, Chicago, Sydney, New York City and Cape Town, who will stage the 2026 event in May.

Qualifying for 2027 is already underway, with the highest-ranked athletes in each age group set to receive invites once the qualifying window closes on September 30, 2026.

More than 375 races around the world comprise the Age Group World Rankings, with athletes earning positions in their age groups every weekend in a bid to finish the season in one of more than 2,000 qualifying places.

The total number of qualifying places for each age group will be confirmed in summer 2026.

“We are so excited to bring the championships to Tokyo,” said Abbott WMM CEO Dawna Stone.

“Runners in all age groups have performed in some incredible feats all over the world, both in qualifying and at the championship races. Watching them compete within Tokyo’s amazing marathon will be a thrilling spectacle.”

Yasu Oshima, race director of the Tokyo Marathon, said: “We are honoured to welcome the Age Group World Championships in 2027, which is a special year for us as the 20th edition of the Tokyo Marathon.”

Jeff Adams, President of Marathon Tours & Travel, said: “Japan’s deep-rooted running culture is an inspiration to athletes of all ages, and I look forward to seeing the world’s fastest age-group competitors take to the Tokyo streets next March. Hosting runners and their supporters for over 15 years has allowed us to curate a travel experience that honours this local passion, providing the specialised support and veteran expertise our clients need to excel on the world stage.”

How do runners qualify?

Athletes must be registered at worldmarathonmajors.com to claim their rankings results and be eligible for an invitation to the Championship event.

