Magnificent Molly Caudery retains world indoor pole vault crown

British gold rush on Sunday in Toruń sees Caudery claim an unexpected title after a rocky build-up.

A couple of months ago Molly Caudery wasn't even sure if she would be at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń. After sustaining a freak injury at a disastrous World Championships in Tokyo last September, she spent some time with her foot in a protective boot before tentatively returning to training in the autumn.

Even on the day of the world indoor final, Caudery had a head cold and briefly thought she might not compete.

Yet not only did Caudery make these championships but she vaulted to gold with 4.85m ahead of Tina Šutej, the Slovenian clearing 4.80m, as Amálie Švábíková of Czechia, Imogen Ayris of New Zealand and Angelica Moser of Switzerland shared bronze with 4.70m.

"Six weeks ago I couldn't even get off the ground and was in a really dark place," she said. "So to come here and do this is better than anyone can imagine. And after Paris and Tokyo and last year... it's such a relief."

Caudery won this title in Glasgow in 2024 – a breakthrough performance that saw her make a real name for herself. But her build up to Toruń was far from perfect.

"At 4.70m I was happy to have done a solid performance," she said. "I've only had two competitions and wasn't even jumping in January."

Caudery also pointed out this was a team effort with great help from her coach Scott Simpson, her family and fiancė, the British high jump champion Joel Clarke-Khan.

READ MORE: Molly Caudery interview

Caudery and Šutej had first-time clearances up to 4.80m but the Slovenian failed three times at 4.85m while Caudery cleared it at her second try.

"With Georgia (Hunter Bell) and Keely (Hodgkinson) winning gold on the same night here as well, I couldn't have dreamt of a better day. It's exceeded my expectations."