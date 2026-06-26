Laura Muir to take on 5000m at Commonwealth Games

Team Scotland announces 39-strong athletics team to compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Laura Muir has chosen to compete in the 5000m at next month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 33-year-old has secured multiple medals in the 1500m – including Olympic silver, world bronze and two European golds – but the discipline is not on the calendar at this edition of the Games.

Instead of running the mile – making its return to the Games for the first time in 60 years – Muir has decided to go up the distance and compete in the 5000m.

"Doing the 5000m hopefully makes my endurance that a little bit stronger and hopefully help that 1500m," she told BBC Scotland.

The Brit boasts a personal best of 14:48.14 in the 5000m and ran 15:07.02 at the IFAM Outdoor meeting in Brussels in May.

After winning at the Bannister Miles meeting that same month, Muir told AW afterwards that she had focused on speed endurance in winter training and may step up from the 1500m to longer distances this year.

"We've been doing a big block of endurance this winter, which is a very different approach," she said. "I've known I've got potential to go a bit further in the race distances. I feel like I've never had the opportunity to try it out. I want to try and few different things and I think a lot of athletes are trying that out this year.

"I want to get faster and faster and in order to adapt you have to change a few things. You're learning all the time, even this past winter. Even getting back into racing, so it's about trying to be better."

Muir placed third in the 1500m at last weekend's UK Athletics Championships, clocking 4:08.73 to finish behind Sarah Calvert and Katie Snowden.

Calvert, who secured back-to-back 1500m titles in Birmingham, is also part of the 39-strong Scottish athletics team to compete in Glasgow.

Four years after her triumphant 10,000m at the Alexander Stadium, Eilish McColgan will once again race in the Scottish vest over 25 laps.

McColgan hasn't competed on the track since the Paris Olympics but did run what was then a European 10km record of 30:08 – improved to 29:51 by Klara Lukan – in Valencia back in January. She also placed seventh with 2:24:51 at April's London Marathon.

Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley headline a much-anticipated men's mile race and will aim to impress on home soil at the Scotstoun Stadium.

There is the possibility that Kerr arrives in Glasgow as the new world mile record-holder. The 28-year-old has made no secret that bettering Hicham El Guerrouj's 3:43.13 at the London Diamond League and securing Commonwealth mile gold are his two priorities this season.

Kerr is the British mile record-holder with 3:45.34, while Wightman and Gourley boast respective bests of 3:47.82 and 3:47.74.

Rebecca Grieve and Bradley Francis are included for the mixed 4x400m alongside individual 400m runners Brodie Young and Nicole Yeargin. Team Scotland will also field both mixed 4x400m and women’s 4x100m relay teams, following extra places made available to them specifically.

For these events. Georgina Adam is included in both mixed 4x400m and women’s 4x100m relay squads. Alisha Rees, Lucy Fraser and Kaya Slater will join her in the latter, alongside individual 200m runner Alyson Bell.

Team Scotland Chef de Mission, Elinor Middlemiss said “A huge congratulations to all the track and field athletes selected to compete in Glasgow this summer. It’s fantastic to see such a strong team named for the Games - a team which has a real mix of strength, depth and experience.

“Several of these athletes competed at Glasgow 2014 and will be able to impart that experience to the rest of the team. I’m confident that all selected will rise to the occasion of a home Games and do Team Scotland proud.”

Team Scotland Athletics Squad

Georgina Adam – 4x100m

Alyson Bell – 200m / 4x100m

Christopher Bennett - Hammer

Steven Bryce – T20 1500m

Andrew Butchart – 5000m / 10,000m

Sarah Calvert - Mile

Sean Frame – T53/54 1500m

Bradley Francis – Mixed 4x400m

Lucy Fraser – 4x100m

Neil Gourley - Mile

Rebecca Grieve – Mixed 4x400m

Megan Keith – 5,000m / 10,000m

Josh Kerr - Mile

Stephen Mackenzie – Long Jump

Angela McAuslan-Kelly - Hammer

Eilish McColgan – 10,000m

Joel McFarlane - Decathlon

Owen Miller – T20 1500m

Laura Muir – 5,000m

Callum Newby - Decathlon

Nick Percy - Discus

Jamie Phillips – 800m

Jemma Reekie – 800m / Mile

Alisha Rees – 4x100mJoanna Robertson - T53/54 1500m

Allie Routledge - Heptathlon

Ben Sandilands – T20 1500m

Mena Scatchard – 800m

Kaya Slater – 4x100m

Steven Stone – T20 Long Jump

Sarah Tait – 3,000m Steeplechase

Jax Thoirs – Pole Vault

Alexander Thomson – T37/38 100m

Eloise Walker – 5,000m

Erin Wallace – 800m / Mile

Jake Wightman - Mile

Melanie Woods - T53/54 400m / 1500m

Nicole Yeargin – 400m / Mixed 4x400m

Brodie Young – 400m / Mixed 4x400m