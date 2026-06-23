Keely Hodgkinson v Georgia Hunter Bell v Phoebe Gill in London

The British trio of middle-distance runners will all line up in the same race for the first time in the British capital.

Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Hunter Bell and Phoebe Gill will compete against each other in the 800m at next month's London Diamond League (July 18).

It will be the first time that the three British athletes have stepped on the same start line of a race together, in what promises to be one of the highlights of the event.

Hodgkinson has made no secrets that she is targeting Jarmila Kratochvílová's 43-year-old world 800m record of 1:53.28 at the London Stadium.

The Olympic 800m champion and world indoor 800m record-holder holds eight out of the top 10 times in British history and reduced her national outdoor record to 1:54.33 at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Hodgkinson was beaten to the line on that day by Audrey Werro, with the Swiss athlete clocking 1:53.98 and becoming only the third athlete – after Kratochvílová and Nadezhda Olizarenko – to go under one minute and 54 seconds over two laps.

Georgia Hunter Bell is in fine form ahead of the London Diamond League after becoming the British 800m champion in Birmingham.

The world 800m silver medallist from Tokyo demolished the field by almost four seconds and clocked a championships record of 1:55.93, the second fastest time of her career after 1:54.90 in the Japanese capital.

Phoebe Gill meanwhile is making her comeback from injury, after taking most of 2025 out to recover from a fibula stress fracture she sustained last February.

The 19-year-old, who two years ago became the youngest track and field athlete to represent Team GB at the Olympics in more than 40 years, has a season's best of 2:00.81.

Back in 2024 Gill ran a European under-18 800m record of 1:57.86 at the Belfast Irish Milers meeting before going on to claim the UK 800m title and then reach the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics.