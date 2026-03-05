Keely Hodgkinson leads GB team for World Indoor Champs in Toruń

Molly Caudery, Jeremiah Azu, Dina Asher-Smith and Josh Kerr are included in the 29-strong squad for the event in Poland on March 20-22.

Britain will have strong medal hopes at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland, in two weeks' time. Fresh from her world indoor 800m record of 1:54.87, Keely Hodgkinson will lead the GB hopes in her specialist event and we may even see her as part of the 4x400m team.

Molly Caudery and Josh Kerr, both world indoor champions in Glasgow two years ago in the pole vault and 3000m respectively, are in the team.

Jeremiah Azu, the reigning world and European indoor 60m champion is joined by the relatively unheralded Jody Smith in the men's 60m.

Dina Asher-Smith returns to the World Indoors for the first time in a decade and is joined in the women's 60m by in-form Amy Hunt.

Elsewhere, Georgia Hunter Bell will be going for gold in the women's 1500m, while Ben Pattison and Hannah Nuttall will be aiming to make an impact in the 800m and 3000m.

Scott Lincoln will also hopefully be in the frame in the men's shot put. Abi Pawlett is waiting for pentathlon selection subject to world rankings positions but has the 60m hurdles as a back up.

The athletes who have been selected subject to the final world ranking positions which will be finalised by World Athletics by Wednesday March 11.

A number of athletes in the squad will be fortunate to make those rankings spots, though, such as pole vaulter Owen Heard, combined events athlete Ellen Barber and high jumper Joel Clarke-Khan but UKA has named them anyway.

The Novuna Great Britain & Northern Ireland team for Poland:

Men

60m: Jeremiah Azu; Jody Smith. 800m: Ben Pattison. 1500m: Jack Higgins; James McMurray *. 3000m: Josh Kerr *. Heptathlon: Lewis Church. High jump: Joel Clarke-Khan. Pole vault: Owen Heard *. Shot: Scott Lincoln *

Women

60m: Dina Asher-Smith; Amy Hunt. 60m hurdles: Abigail Pawlett *; Emma Nwofor *. 400m: Yemi Mary John; Louisa Stoney *. 800m: Issy Boffey; Keely Hodgkinson. 1500m: Georgia Hunter Bell; Jemma Reekie. 3000m: Hannah Nuttall; Katie Snowden *. Pentathlon: Pawlett *; Ellen Barber *. Pole vault: Molly Caudery *. Long jump: Molly Palmer *. Triple jump: Georgina Forde-Wells *. 4x400m: Poppy Malik, Louisa Stoney, Tess McHugh, Jazmine Moss, plus athletes selected for their individual event.

* Selected subject to securing the required world ranking position