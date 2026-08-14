Karsten Warholm storms his way to four in a row

Norwegian brings the fire as he breaks championship record on way to another European 400m hurdles title.

When he’s at his best, Karsten Warholm attacks the 400m hurdles with a ferocity that borders on the violent, every step representing a personal challenge to this most testing of events.

They call it the “man killer” for good reason and, in recent years, it has delivered the 30-year-old a body blow or two, particularly when the defending champion had to settle for Olympic silver in Paris in 2024 and was only able to finish fifth at last year's world championships in Tokyo.

Yet, at the European Championships in Birmingham on Friday evening (August 14), the fire and brimstone was back as the Norwegian flew out the blocks, holding nothing back and snapping over every obstacle in his way.

He was soon free and clear of the opposition, the outcome of the race virtually decided as Warholm stormed off the final bend. The only question that remained was what the winning time might be.

The answer was a championship record of 46.63, the world record-holder bettering his own mark of 46.98 from Rome two years ago, that took him to a fourth consecutive European title. Germany’s Emil Agyekum took silver in 47.87 while bronze went to Türkiye’s İsmail Nezir in 48.26.

“Honestly, this is the reason why I do it,” said Warholm, addressing the Alexander Stadium crowd after his victory. “It is always about the big moment.”

More to follow

Men's 400m hurdles: 1 Karsten Warholm (NOR) 46.63 CR; 2 Emil Agyekum (GER) 47.87; 3 Ismail Nezir (TUR) 48.26; 4 Oskar Edlund (SWE) 48.36; 5 Owe Fischer-Breiholz (GER) 48.56; 6 Jesús David Delgado (ESP) 48.66; 7 Matic Ian Gucek (SLO) 48.76; 8 Alessandro Sibilio (ITA) 49.83