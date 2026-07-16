Joe Scanes strikes 3000m gold in Rieti

Great Britain claimed the first title of the 2026 European U18 Championships as Joe Scanes surged to 3000m glory on a scorching opening night at the Stadio Raul Guidobaldi.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland got their hands on the very first medal of the 2026 European Athletics U18 Championships on Thursday evening (July 16), as Blackheath & Bromley Harriers' Joe Scanes powered to victory in the men's 3000m under the lights — and the last of the day's baking heat — at the Stadio Raul Guidobaldi.

With the opening day given over almost entirely to heats and qualifying rounds, the 3000m final stood alone as the solitary title on offer, and it was Scanes, coached by Mike Reeves, who made sure it ended up around a British neck.

Arriving in Rieti off a personal best of 8:10.74 — comfortably inside the entry standard and among the quicker times on the start list — Scanes ran with the composure of an athlete who had done his homework on the conditions, sitting in the pack through the punishing early laps before working his way to the front as the race turned for home. From there he refused to be passed, holding off a chasing group over the closing 300m to take the gold in what was, by any measure, the standout moment of the opening day for the travelling British contingent.

It continues a rich vein of form for Britain in this event at global and continental U18 level — Edward Bird claimed bronze in the corresponding race at Jerusalem 2022 — while Rieti itself has a happy history for Britain on the age-group stage: the city hosted the 2013 European Junior (U20) Championships, where Great Britain topped the medal table with nine golds.

The gold medal moment came at the end of an evening session that had begun, like the morning, in stifling heat — temperatures in Rieti pushed past 35°C for a second successive session on Thursday, with organisers again handing out water bottles by the thousand to athletes and spectators packed into the Tribuna Velino, which is reported to be close to a sell-out for the championships.

The session was shown live across Italy on RaiSport and the home fans inside the Guidobaldi had their own celebrations to enjoy, with a strong Italian showing continuing across the qualifying events that filled out the rest of the card — including further progress in the women's 400m heats and the men's discus qualification, both of which continued the theme of a productive week so far for the hosts.

Beyond the headline act, Thursday evening saw the championships settling into its rhythm: rounds continuing across several disciplines as the four-day programme builds towards the six finals scheduled for Friday, when Britain will have serious interest of their own, with Divine Iheme and Celine Obinna-Alo back in action in the sprint semi-finals and Charlie Chambers returning for his 800m semi-final having eased through his heat in style on Thursday morning.

For now, though, the story of day one belongs to Joe Scanes. A gold medal on the opening night of a British athlete's first senior international vest is precisely the kind of moment this championship exists to produce, and it sends Great Britain and Northern Ireland into the rest of the week with real momentum — and a marker laid down for the rest of the European field to catch.