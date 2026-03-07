Share

Jeremiah Azu goes No.3 on UK all-time 60m rankings with 6.47 in Berlin

Published: 07th March, 2026
Updated: 7th March, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

World indoor champion shows fine form ahead of defence of his global title in Toruń in two weeks' time.

Jeremiah Azu seems to be peaking to perfection when it comes to defending his world indoor 60m title in Toruń later this month.

On Friday (March 6) at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Berlin he clocked 6.47 to go No.3 on the UK all-time indoor rankings for the distance. Only Dwain Chambers with 6.42 and Jason Gardener with 6.46 have run quicker.

It was a Welsh record for Azu and also a European leading mark for 2026.

Jeremiah Azu (Getty)

On March 6 in 1994 Colin Jackson ran a world record in the 60m hurdles of 7.30 in Sindelfingen, Germany, and on the same day 32 years later Jakub Szymanski ran the fastest time by a European since with a Polish record of 7.37.

The mark took him to No.7 on the world all-time rankings and No.2 on the European lists behind Jackson.

Jakub Szymanski (Getty)

Elsewhere, Nadine Visser of the Netherlands narrowly beat reigning European indoor and world champion Ditaji Kambundji in the women’s 60m hurdles. Visser clocked 7.81 to Kambundji’s 7.82.

