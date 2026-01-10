Jacob Kiplimo is king of the country in Tallahassee

Ugandan wins senior men's World Cross title on Saturday from Berihu Aregawi and Daniel Ebenyo.

After winning world cross country senior titles in 2023 and 2024, Jacob Kiplimo made it a hat-trick of victories in Tallahassee, Florida.

Kiplimo has moved up to the marathon with success in the past year but he has not lost his cross-country running ability. Such was his dominance in Florida on Saturday, he began celebrating in the closing stages as he romped clear of his rivals.

Taking the various water, sand, mud and "alligator alley" obstacles in his stride, Kiplimo covered the flat but sun-drenched and challenging 10km course in 28:18.

Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia, a perennial runner-up in major global races, was second again in 28:36 as Daniel Ebenyo of Kenya was third in 28:45.

"I was happy to cross the finish line first for the third consecutive time," said Kiplimo. "I didn't expect to win the race but for me I was happy. I enjoyed the course it was real nice.

"The key to my success is consistency in training and believe in what you are doing. Many more Ugandan runners are catching up.

"I don't know exactly what my next plans are. I will sit with my team. Mostly likely, it may be the London Marathon."

With east Africans filling the first eight places, the top non-African was Thierry Ndikumwenayo – the reigning European champion from Spain – in ninth.

Much was expected of Jimmy Gressier, the world 10,000m champion, but he found himself finishing second Frenchman home as Yann Schrubb was 11th and Gressier 15th.

Other non-Africans to excel included Parker Wolfe of the United States in 12th while Adrian Wildshcutt of South Africa was 14th.

Ireland's Brian Fay also enjoyed a top 20 placing in 16th, just one second behind Gressier.

"I was world champion on the track in 2025, but this is a full reset here" said Gressier. "I was the best in the world on September 14, 2025, but not every day. That's what I am working towards. Cross country teaches us to be resilient, to competitive, to fight out there and to never give up.

"Next I will focus on the 10,000m for the European Championships."

David Mullarky was top Brit in 26th with team-mates Matt Ramsden 53rd, Jacob Cann 71st and Rory Leonard 79th.

Ethiopia won the team prize ahead of Kenya, Uganda, United States and France as Britain wound up 11th.