George Bunner, sportshall athletics creator, dies aged 93

Bunner made his mark by inventing and popularising the children's indoor competition but he was also chair of the AAA of England.

George Bunner, one of the most imaginative, industrious and impactful characters in the history of British athletics, died on November 18 aged 93.

He was best known for creating sportshall athletics, the popular programme for children aged 4 to 16 – in 1976. It emphasised fun, safety and inclusivity, with a modified indoor version of outdoor track and field events featuring events such as standing long and triple jump, throwing a soft javelin and races using 'turnaround boards' at each end of the hall.

It formed an early introduction to athletics for a number of top athletes such as Denise Lewis, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Robbie Grabarz, Jade Johnson, Kelly Sotherton and Mark Lewis-Francis and in the run-up to London 2012 sportshall athletics grew in size thanks to an injection of sponsorship from Aviva.

This was just one of Bunner's innovations, though. He was always full of ideas, especially relating to young athlete competitions.

Beyond this he was chairman of the AAA of England during a crucial time – from 2004-2007 – when the long-standing organisation was saw lots of its traditional roles replaced by England Athletics following the infamous Foster Report. On leaving the role, his successor Graham Jessop said: "George has provided statesmanlike leadership for the Association during a period of major change. The commitment, enthusiasm, vision and energy which George brought to the sport has been second to none."

Born in 1932, Bunner was a good teenage runner and as a member of Liverpool Harriers from 1946 onwards he won the AAA junior 880 yards title in 1950. He went on to become a chartered electrical engineer and managing director of one of the largest electrical contractors in the North West of England.

Following the death of his first wife in a car crash in 1968 – an accident that also left him with severe injuries – he began to get more involved in athletics in the 1970s, forming an athletics club in his home town in Cheshire and reviving the Frodsham Hill Races.

His creation of sportshall athletics in 1976 was a huge hit and led to the first UK Championships being held in 1980. Later, as he drew on the interest from the sport's premier sponsor at the turn of the millennium, Aviva, he was instrumental in bringing the Startrack initiative into the sport, too.

Further initiatives included a World Marathon Challenge, which spread to 60 countries around the world and which was covered extensively in AW, plus the Tom Pink Relays with teams of kids trying to break senior records held by athletes like Kelly Holmes and Steve Cram.

In total, thousands of young athletes enjoyed their first experience of the sport via his young athlete initiatives. Consequently he was awarded the MBE for services to athletics in 2002 and was inducted into the England Athletics hall of fame in 2014.

Tom McNab, the former National Coach and creator of the five-star award scheme, said: "Few men have contributed as much to the enhancement of athletics as George Bunner. His sportshall enriched the lives of countless thousands of children here and throughout the world. It will continue to do so, a rich, ongoing testimony to a life devoted to athletics. It was truly a privilege to know him."

England Athletics said: "George will be missed by all at England Athletics, but we will ensure that his legacy lives on to work towards every young person across England having the opportunity and access to enjoy our wonderful sport of run, jump and throw."