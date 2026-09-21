Former paratrooper Ian Winship sets 'world best' for 10km at 90

The Scottish Masters athlete, running with his daughter and grandson, completed the 10km course in Cumbernauld in just over an hour.

Ian Winship, who served as a paratrooper in Egypt during the 1956 Suez Crisis, has set a 'world best' over 10km aged 90.

Taking part in his local 10km in Cumbernauld, the ex-military man clocked 64:37 (gun time 65:23), with organisers stating that it was a "world best" in the M90 category.

Winship ran with his daughter Fiona Fleming and grandson Kyle Fleming [of Kirkintilloch Olympians] and bettered Gordon Porteous' British M90 10km mark of 67:02 from 2004.

The world M90 10,000m record of 62:48.93, set by Australian David Carr in Perth four years ago, is slightly quicker than Winship's impressive mark.

Buoyed on by home support, Winship said he was emotional and ‘stood greetin’ when he found out his time at the end of the race.

He said: "You can’t get your mind around a world record – a wee guy fae Cumbernauld. It’s just unbelievable. Cumbernauld might be famous now because of me!"

Paramedics came and offered him a wheelchair but the 90-year-old promptly refused.

Winship, who still walks 20,000 steps a day to keep himself fit and wants to live to 100, served during the 1956 Suez Crisis, which involved jumping out of a plane into Port Said in Egypt.

After retiring from service he became a steeplejack – a specialised tradesperson who climbs tall structures to carry out repairs and maintenance – and was eager to maintain his fitness.

Winship added: "I've got a purpose, I want to stay alive. If I sit in the house I'll vegetate. I must meet people."

His grandson Fleming explained that it was not the first time the "three generations" of runners had taken part in an event.

The 26-year-old, who placed third in the race, stated that Winship told the family "I run because it keeps me sane, keeps me fit and it keeps me out of trouble".

He added: "That's always stuck with me. Every time I see him running, that's what I think about. He lost his wife years ago, and I think it just keeps him going."

Kenneth Duffy, provost of North Lanarkshire, said: "My huge congratulations to Ian on his outstanding achievement at this year's Cumbernauld 10km event. What a hero he is! I'm sure everyone will be inspired by his determination, commitment and enthusiasm. To complete a 10k at 90 years of age is a remarkable accomplishment, let alone complete it in such an impressive time."

Geraldine Woods, convener of communities at the council, said: "Ian's performance at this year's event, along with his dedication and positive attitude, is an inspiration to people of all ages."