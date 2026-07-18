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European under-18 high jump gold for Sam James in Rieti

AW News Reports European under-18 high jump gold for Sam James in Rieti

European under-18 high jump gold for Sam James in Rieti

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Published: 18th July, 2026
Updated: 18th July, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

British teenager equals Steve Smith's UK under-18 record as he soars to glory on Saturday morning in Italy.

Sam James improved his high jump PB by a massive 16 centimetres to take gold in Rieti on Saturday. His best jump of 2.25m was a championship record and world leading mark for the age group as he won by a massive 11cm with a stunning performance.

James, 16, cleared PBs of 2.15m, 2.18m, 2.21m, 2.23m and 2.25m on his way to the title. The youngster is a member of Kingston AC and Poly Harriers and is coached by James Wild.

It is Britain's third gold of these championships following Joe Scanes in the 3000m on Thursday and Divine Iheme in the 100m on Friday.

Samuel James (Getty)

The championship best previously stood at 2.18m but James demolished it with a superb performance.

Steve Smith's UK under-18 record of 2.25m also dates back to 1990 but James was able to equal it here.

Dawid Baranski of Poland took silver with 2.12m with Jan Ungeheuer of Germany taking bronze with a PB of 2.09m.

Samuel James (Getty)

“Today felt like a special occasion, I had all my family and friends to support me,” he told European Athletics.

“I had cleard 2.15m on May 16 but as it was at a minor competition so it was not in the books as a PB. But this secret PB gave me a lot of confidence.

“The under-18 record was 2.18m so I went for that. Clearing all these heights is the best ever feeling. Plus doing it at such a big event representing my country is simply amazing.

“I saw a few videos of my jumps and I knew I should go on. I also have a good feeling of my body and I felt so smooth during all those jumps - I simply had to continue.

“The best part of the championships is having all my friends around me, that is the main part.

“I had two coaches today - one from the British team who helped me with ice and cooling and my main coach with whom I went through ups and downs and injuries.”

James went on to attempt 2.27m twice before calling it a day.

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