European indoor 400m record for Attila Molnar

Hungarian clocks 45.01 at the Czech Indoor Gala in Ostrava on Tuesday.

Attila Molnar stormed to 45.01 in the men's 400m at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Ostrava on Tuesday to beat a European record that had been held jointly by Thomas Schönlebe and Karsten Warholm.

The Hungarian was chased around the circuit by Jonas Phijffers but he held on to win as he beat a European mark of 45.05 which was set by Schönlebe in 1988 and matched by Warholm in 2019.

Phijffers finished runner-up in a 45.48 Dutch record.

There was a Dutch victory in the women's 400m, though, as Lieke Klaver set a world lead of 51.00.

The men's 800m saw the European all-time rankings rewritten. Eliott Crestan won in a Belgian record of 1:43.83 as Maciej Wyderka was second in a Polish record of 1:44.07 while Mark English clocked 1:44.23 for third – improving his own Irish record.

As the fast times continued, Sam Chapple of the Netherlands was fourth in a 1:44.75 PB and Marino Block fifth with a Croatian record of 1:45.27.

It saw Crestan, Wyderka and English moved to third, fourth and sixth on the all-time Euro rankings.

Elsewhere, Mattia Furlani of Italy won a much-anticipated men's long jump with a best of 8.30m as Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.23m) and Bozhidar Saraboyukov (8.21m) finished second and third.

Isaac Nader, the surprise winner of the world 1500m title last September, won the men's 3000m in 7:38.05 after grimly holding off a strong challenge from Tshepo Tshite.

European indoor 60m champion Zaynab Dosso of Italy clocked 7.09 to win as Luxembourg’s Patrizia van Der Weken was second in 7.14 and Karolina Manasova of Czechia and Amy Hunt of Britain equal third in 7.17.

Birke Haylom of Ethiopia won the women's 1500m in 4:00.62 with Erin Wallace (4:07.73), Innes FitzGerald (4:08.73) and Ava Lloyd (4:09.81) running PBs in 9th to 11th place.

