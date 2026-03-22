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Devynne Charlton equals world 60m hurdles record in Toruń

AW News Reports Devynne Charlton equals world 60m hurdles record in Toruń

Devynne Charlton equals world 60m hurdles record in Toruń

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Published: 22nd March, 2026
Updated: 22nd March, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Bahamian athlete clocks 7.65 at the World Indoor Champs to match her own world indoor mark that she achieved in Glasgow in 2024.

Devynne Charlton equalled her own world record to win her third successive world indoor women's 60m hurdles title at the World Indoor Championships in Toruń on Sunday (March 22).

With 7.65 she matched the mark she achieved to win her first gold in Glasgow in 2024, becoming the first three-time winner of this title.

Behind, Nadine Visser of the Netherlands took silver in 7.73, while Pia Skrzyszowska delighted her home crowd by matching that time for a Polish record and bronze.

Devynne Charlton (Getty)

Charlton said: "I didn't have the best start, I stumbled a bit but I tried to fix it as fast as I could. This is one of the things we train for. I knew I had run the world record, I knew I had it when I crossed the finish line.

"I know I could have run a bit faster too but, not having the best start, I will take it. Since Glasgow, I have been improving a lot and today I am really proud to win my third world indoor title in a row.

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