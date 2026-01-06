County cross-country champs round-up

The new year kicks off with English county champs as runners face icy conditions across the country.

ESSEX CHAMPIONSHIPS, Basildon, January 3

Callum Charleston returned to his original first claim club to take the title from Adam Hickey but could not stop Woodford Green with Essex Ladies, led by sixth placed Tom Frith, from taking the six to score team title.

The Aldershot first claimer had won this title in 2024 but lost out last year, over this same course, to Hickey.

Charleston, who was eighth in the South of England Champion ships as well as third in 2024, won by around 150-metres as Henry Dover was a close third.

The women ran with the under-20 men and winner Kate O’Neill had to chase home the first 10 of those junior men before winning from Lauren Reed by around 200m.

The Inter-Counties sixth placer, moved up from second last year, when she was narrowly headed by Khai Mhlanga, to win comfortably.

It was O’Neill’s first outing since a 34:01 clocking in the Telford 10km last month, whilst for Reed the race repeated her second placing from 2019 after winning outright in 2009 and 2012.

Havering’s O’Neill and Reed comfortably helped their club to the team golds.

That under-20 men’s race went to Southend’s Toby Jones, who was fifth in the 2025 South of England Championships, from Woodford’s Nathan Wright.

Havering also dominated the under-17 men’s race with the first three home, led by Freddie Rowe, to also take the team race.

The two youngest girls’ age groups saw Summer Smith and Madison Kindler lead Brentwood Beagles to comfortable team, to go with the individual, victories.

Men: 1 C Charleston (Chelm) 37:59; 2 A Hickey (S’end) 38:26; 3 H Dover (SB) 38:39; 4 F Conway (Orion) 39:33; 5 E Wilson (Charn) 39:54; 6 T Frith (WG&EL) 40:03

TEAM: 1 WG&EL 79: 2 Chelmsford 124; 3 Southend 138

Note: the master’s championship was held before Christmas

U20: 1 T Jones (S’end) 26:02; 2 N Wright (WG&EL) 26:21; 3 M Sanderson (B’wood) 26:40

TEAM: none closed in

U17: 1 F Rowe (Hav’g) 20:09; 2 S Horsley (Hav’g) 20:16; 3 F McLaren (Hav’g) 20:25

TEAM: 1 Havering 16; 2 Chelmsford 33; 3 Chelmsford B 65

U15: 1 W Hughes (B’wood) 14:52; 2 C McGurk (Bas) 14:58; 3 G Bangs (B’wood) 15:11

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 43; 2 Basildon 54; 3 SS Athletics 64

U13: 1 M Sanford (Chelm) 10:51; 2 D Law (Chelm) 11:02; 3 H Richards (WG&EL) 11:06

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 26; 2 Colchester & T 58; 3 SS Athletics 46

Women:1 K O’Neill (Hav’g) 28:52; 2 L Reed (Hav’g, W40) 29:38; 3 G Burrell (Bas) 29:58; 4 H Rex (Bas) 30:30; 5 K Fitzgibbon (Bas) 31:04; 6 M Barker (Hav’g) 31:17

TEAM: 1 Havering 26; 2 Springfield 59; 3 Colchester H 72

Note: the masters championship was held before Christmas

U20: 1 K Beeton (Chelm) 23:21; 2 D Watson (B’fleet) 23:55; 3 E Caton (WG&EL) 24:41

TEAM: none closed in

U17: 1 E Lole (Chelm) 19:51; 2 D Stollery (Chelm) 20:01; 3 Z Moreley (B’wood) 20:09

TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 17; 2 Basildon 52; 3 Havering 59

U15: 1 S Smith (B’wood) 15:36; 2 H Woodley (B’wood) 15:43; 3 S Bickerstaff (B’wood) 16:11

TEAM: 1 Brentwood Beagles 16; 2 Chelmsford 22; 3 SS Athletics 55

U13: 1 M Kindler (B’wood) 11:17; 2 E Esterhuysen (B’wood) 11:45; 3 R Reeve (Col H) 12:01

TEAM: 1 Brentwood 23; 2 Chelmsford 43; 3 WG&EL 45

BEDFORDSHIRE & BUCKS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Shefford, Bedfordshire, January 3

Once again, the two counties raced together and the senior men’s event saw Southill Park play host and it was Leo Freeland who came out on top, but had to compete as a guest as his entry was late.

Second home Miles Cadell annexed the Bucks Champs whilst Mohamed Elbayan come out ahead to take the Bedfordshire crown.

Laura Kaye narrowly won the women’s event from Jo Dear after the Bedfordshire pair had broken nearly two minutes clear of the rest, in the women’s race.

The most commanding performance came from Kara Gorman who won the combined under-15 girls’ race by 76 seconds.

There were just ten runners in the under-20 men’s event and the first nine were all from Bedford & County, led home by Theo Beale.

BEDFORDSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men (10km): 1 M Elbayan (Lut) 35:24; 2 J Farmer (L Buzz Tri, M40) 37:22; 3 S Coombes (L Buzz, M50) 37:56

M55: 1 P Williamson (L Buzz Tri) 40:28

TEAM: 1 Bedford Harriers 761

Men over 60 (7.9km): 1 A Blair (Bed C) 36:17

M65: 1 M Kleanthous Leigh FR) 40:33

M70: 1 C Arnold (Bigg) 41:52

TEAM: 1 Bedford H 11

U20: 1 T Beale (Bed C) 28:35; 2 M Kotrys (Bed C) 28:45; 3 O Wilson (Bed C) 28:52

TEAM: 1 Bedford & C 6; 2 Bed C B 15

U17: 1 O Weddell (Bed C) 19:57; 2 A Henderson (Bed C) 20:59; 3 S Hammnd (Bigg) 22:09

TEAM: 1 Bed C 7

U15: 1 F Williams (Bed C) 14:52; 2 E Gibbs Bed C) 15:27; 3 O Henderson (Bed C) 15:37

TEAM: 1 Bed C 6; 2 Bed C B 18; 3 Luton 26

U13: 1 I Morgan (Bed C) nt; 2 J Oliver ILut) 12:29; 3 R Bone (Bigg) 12:40

TEAM: 1 Bed C 10

Women (7.9km):1 L Kaye (Bed C) 34:31; 2 J Dear (L Buzz) 34:39; 3 C McMahon-Adie (Lut, W45) 37:09

W45: 2 C Lathwell (Stops) 37:19

TEAM: 1 Biggleswade 26; 2 Bedford H 29

W35 TEAM: 1 Biggleswade 20

Women over-50 (5.8km): 1 L Peters (Stops) 28:36

W65: 1 N Haggart (Bed H) 31:55

TEAM: 1 Bedford H 9

U20/U17: 1 E Harper (Bed C, U17) 25:15; 2 L Farr (Bed C) 25:38; 3 N Freeland (Mil K, U17) 26:58

TEAM: 1 Bed C 8

U15: 1 L Bone Bigg) 19:29; 2 H Jagiello (Lut) 19:42; 3 M Martin (Lit) 20:53

TEAM: 1 Luton 9

U13: 1 P Makin (Bed C) 12:36; 2 L Flitton (Lut) 12:41; 3 E Gibbs (Bed ) 13:43

TEAM: 1 Bed C 9; 2 Luton 12; 3 Bed C B 24

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men: 1 L Freeland (Mil K, gst) 34:59; 2 M Cadell (Wyc P) 35:01; 3 K Lindars (VoA) 35:16

M40: 1 T Lawrence (Chilt) 37:10

M45: 1 K White (Mil K) 37:30

M55: 1 A Byerley (VoA) 42:06

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 63; 2 Wycombe Pphoenix 83; 3 Vale of Aylesbury 87

M35 TEAM: 1 Wyc P 25

Over 60 men (7.9km): 1 P Allen (Tring) 36:35

U20: 1 J Turner (Chilt) 23:07

U17: 1 D Leigh (Wyc P) 20:25; 2 J Murray (Mil K) 20:45; 3 E Johnson (Chilt) 21:26

TEAM: 1 Mil K 20; 2 Chiltern 28

U15: 1 L Dolan (VoA) 14:56; 2 F Hayward (Wyc P) 15:25; 3 W Rowe (Wyc P) 15:47

TEAM: 1 VoA 22; 2 Chiltern 34

U13: 1 A Small (VoA) nt; 2 J Potter (Mil K) nt; 3 O Gardner (VoA) nt

TEAM: 1 Mil K 28; 2 VoA 34; 3 Chiltern 39

Women (7.9km): 1 K Repper (Chilt) 36:32; 2 C Docwra (Chilt) 37:06; 3 K Royals (Chilt) 37:36

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 6; 2 VoA 17

Over 50 women (5.8km): 1 A Lee-Rubis (Wyc P) 29:57

W60: 1 N Pittam (B’brook) 34:56

U20/U17: 1 S Chapman (Mil K, U17) 23:43; 2 O Geary (Mil K, U17) 24:24; 3 G Colley (WSEH, U17) 24:34

U20: 1 I Hart (Wyc P) 28:16

TEAM: 1 Mil K 7

U15: 1 C Gorman (WSZEH) 15:52; 2 N Frost (Chilt) 17:08; 3 M Peasgood (VoA) 17:18

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 13; 2 VoA 20; 3 Mil K 26

U13: 1 S Nanda (Chilt) 12:59; 2 S Esslemont (VoA) 13;18; 3 L Monnington (Chilt) 13:18

TEAM: 1 Chiltern 8; 2 Mil K 21; 3 VoA 28

CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, St Neots, January 4

Former two-time Midland Champion Jack Gray won the men’s race by well over a minute from first junior Cosmo Benyan, as Katie Olding, who won the Middlesex title in 2024 added the women’s Championship.

Men: 1 J Gray (C&C) 31:46; 2 C Benyon (C&C, U20) 32:14; 3 M Kallenberg (Swan) 33:12

M45: 1 R Farrant (Hunts) 36:17

M55: 1 A Turnbull (R’side) 38:24

U20: 2 J Moynihan (Ely) 33:20

TEAM: 1 Huntingdon; 2 Cambridge & Coleridge; 3 Peterborough & NV

U17: 1 S McDonald (C&C) 17:24; 2 F MacLennan (C&C) 17:28; 3 A Johnson (C&C) 18:11

U15: 1 H Cantell (C&C) 17:12; 2 J Arnold-Pepper (C&C) 17:24; 3 A McClure (March) 17:53

TEAM: 1 C&C; 2 C&C B; 3 Yaxley

U13: 1 A Reddish (Hunts) 9:43; 2 B Gray (Hunts) 9:49; 3 A Cornes-Olife (C&C) 10:08

TEAM: 1 Hunts; 2 C&C; 3 C&C B

Women: 1 KM Olding (TVH) 20:06; 2 E Leggate (C&C, W45) 20:23; 3 M Hodgson (C&C) 20:45

W55: 1 R Loutit (Yax) 24;15

U20: 1 I Mansley (C&C) 20:55

TEAM: 1 C&C; 2 C&C B; 3 Hunts

U17: 1 C Hughes (C&C) 20:22; 2 J harriers (C&C) 20:27; 3 I King (C&C) 20:57

TEAM: 1 C&C; 2 Hunts; 3 P’boro & NV

U15: 1 E Morrow (C&C) 19:04; 2 G Green (C&C) 19:07; 3 E Southall (C&C) 19:08

TEAM: 1 C&C; 2 C&C B 3; Hunts

U13: 1 I Purser (Hunts) 10;48; 2 A Crawford (Ely) 11:27; 3 K Kelly (Hunts) 11:36

TEAM: 1 Hunts; 2 P’boro & NV; 3 Hunts B

CHESHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Kersall, January 3

Men: 1 L Burthem (Warr) 32:05; 2 C Williams (Vale R) 32:33; 3 S Whitehead (Vale R) 32:37

M45: 1 C Stanford (Warr) 33:43

M50: 1 P Speake (Wilm) 34:51

M60: 1 S Doyle (Vale R) 36:08

TEAM: 1 Vale R 43; 2 Macclesfield 140; 3 Vale R 151

M40 TEAM: 1 Helsby 115; 2 Wilmslow 140; 3 Vale R 152

U20: 1 O Bailey (Macc) 32:28; 2 M Wood (Macc) 32:34; 3 T Taylor (Vale R) 33:50

TEAM: 1 Macclesfield 8; 2 Vale R 13

U17: 1 L Morris (W Chesh) 21:30; 2 J Ireland (Macc) 1:32; 3 T Wood (Macc) 23:15

TEAM: 1 Macclesfield 9

U15: 1 J Osuji (Macc) 13:53; 2 N Phillips (Sale) 14:42; 3 C Smith (Stoke) 14:45

TEAM: none

U13: 1 G Fisher (Macc) 11:25; 2 L Sawyer (W Chesh) 12:18; 3 J Weinberger (Warriors) 12:18

TEAM: 1 W Cheshire 18; 2 Macclesfield 22; 3 Warrington 39

Women:1 K Latham (Nant, W40) 27:35; 2 G Roberts (Vale R) 27:44; 3 N Reece (Wilm, W40) 28:51

W45: 1 C Parsons (Chesh Dr) 29:27

W50: 1 A Woolgar (Chest Tri) 32:43

W55: 1 H Smith (Vale R) 32:48

TEAM: 1 Vale R 18; 2 Wilmslow 34; 3 Warrington 35

W35 TEAM: 1 Vale R 43; 2 Wilmslow 70; 3 Warrington 81

U20: 1 E Jha (Vale R) 28:01; 2 D Murphy (Vale R) 29:14; 3 N Farmer (Vale R) 30:12

TEAM: 1 Vale R 6; 2 Vale R B 21

U17: 1 E Lees (Warr) 26:45; 2 N Carrington (Vale R) 28:01; 3 E Pyper (W Chesh) 28:44

TEAM: 1 Warrington 12

U15: 1 G Rasud (Warr) 16:39; 2 J Tillott (Crewe & N) 17:15; 3 N Manson (W Chesh) 17:22

TEAM: none

U13: 1 B Bailey (Bing) 12:24; 2 L O’Brien (Sale) 13:19; 3 E Jones (Wirral) 13:23

TEAM: 1 Sale 22; 2 W Cheshire 24; 3 Warrington 36

CUMBRIA CHAMPIONSHIPS, Keswick, January 3

Brothers Scott and Ben Nutter took the senior and under-20 men’s titles, with Scott retaining his crown in his first race since a sojourn in America.

The women’s title went to City of Leeds’ Camilla McKnespiey.

Men: 1 S Nutter (Border) 36:11; 2 H Butler (Leeds) 36:38; 3 T Humphries (Border) 37:22

TEAM: 1 Border 10

U20: 1 B Nutter (Border) 40:12; 2 M Hazlehurst (Leven) 41:39; 3 A Todd (Border) 42;19

TEAM: none closed in

U17: 1 G Tiffin-Lowe (Border) 18:22; 2 W McNally (Leven) 19:08; 3 H Berry (Sedbergh) 19:15

TEAM: 1 Kendal 23

U15: 1 G Martin (Sedbergh) 16:30; 2 L Davison (Cumb FR) 17:07; 3 E Mulvany (Kendal) 17:37

TEAM: 1 Leven V 18

U13: 1 N Cook (Barrow) 9:58; 2 T Laboklicki (Barrow) 10:11; 3 J Jebb (Kendal) 10:14

TEAM: 1 Kendal 12

Women: 1 C McKnespiey (Leeds) 30:54; 2 B Bergstrand (Kesw) 32:57; 3 A Kelland (Border) 33:32

W45: 1 S Taylor (Helm H) 33:52

W50: 1 F Todd (Border) 35:10

TEAM: 1 Border 19

U20: 1 A Leadbetter (Newc U) 34:10; 2 R Walker (Border) 38:37; 3 A Rose (Eden) 40:36

TEAM: none closed in

U17: 1 R Gilldaley (Eden) 22:13; 2 D Woodcock (Border) 23:04; 3 M Jebb (Kendal) 23:25

TEAM: 1 Leven V 20

U15: 1 C Bradley (Kendal) 19:12; 2 I Pearman (Kendal) 19:31; 3 E Ranner (Kendal) 19:50

TEAM: 1 Kendal 6

U13: 1 M Barron (Kendal) 11:31; 2 F Thomas (L&M) 12:05; 3 I Moore Leven) 12;21

TEAM: 1 Kendal 13

DERBYSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Nottingham, January 3

The event was held in conjunction with the Nottinghamshire event but both counties like their results separately presented and Evelyn Jones and Fell runner Finlay Grant took the two senior titles.

Grant was second in the Norther championships in 2024 and competed in the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships of 2021.

Perhaps the best performance in the younger races came from Inter-Counties winner Ewan Withnall who won by getting non for a minute in his under-17 event.

There was a commanding run from English Schools bronze medallist Olivia Lee who won the under-15 girls race by 100 seconds.

Men: 1 F Grant (Hallam) 28:15; 2 S Gilson (Roth) 28:29; 3 E Spencer (C&C) 29:40

U20: 1 T Gilliver (High P) 32;39

TEAM: 1 Ilkeston 82

M40 TEAM: 1 N Derbyshire 45

U17: 1 E Withnall (Burt) 19:27; 2 S Watson (Derr) 20;18; 3 A Branch (Bux) 20;18

TEAM: 1 Burton 13; 2 Burton B 30

U15: 1 J Dutton Burt) 15:22; 2 O Segal (Der) 15:38; 3 F Harrison (Der) 16:38

TEAM: 1 Derby 10; 2 Derby B 23

U13: 1 W Saunders (Der) 11:24; 2 F Kowalski (Der) 11:54; 3 F Cheeseman (Der) 12:04

TEAM: 1 Derby 6; 2 Chesterfield 30

Women:1 E Jones (Der) 22;50; 2 N Peel (Mansf) 23:06; 3 C Brock (Steel, W40) 23:37

TEAM: 1 N Derbyshire 46; 2 Ilkeston 48

W35 TEAM: 1 Matlock 47

U20/U17: 1 I Clarke (Der) 16:44; 2 C Jenneson IBux) 17:03; 3 P Branch (Stock) 17:22

U20 TEAM: 1 Derby 8; 2 Burton 37

U17 TEAM: 1 Derby 14

U15: 1 O Lee (Der) 10;44; 2 I Satherley (Der) 12:24; 3 J Whitehead (Der) 12;30

TEAM: 1 DDErby 6; 2 Derby B 22; 3 Hallamshire 34

U13: 1 J Lenton (Der) 11:08; 2 B Allen (High P) 12:28; 3 L Heywood (High P) 12;38

TEAM: 1 High Peak 10; 2 Derby 17

HAMPSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Botley, January 3

Luca Hamblen and South of England cross-country third placer Kate Estlea-Morris saw Aldershot to a senior race double.

For Estlea-Morris it was a first outing since a 2:33:45 Marathon debut in Valencia last month.

In fourth spot and taking the W40 medal in the women’s race was former English National champion Louise Damen making only her second serious outing since 2020. A comeback Hampshire League run last October was the other recent trip out.

Damen won the English National back in 2011 and 2013 as well as previously winning the National junior title in 2003.

Men: 1 L Hamblen (AFD, U20) 36:07; 2 W Boutwood (Chich R) 36:18; 3 J Atwal (Soton) 36:32

M45: 1 L Merrien (Guern) 38:51

TEAM: 1 AFD 91; 2 Southampton 131; 3 Guernsey 140

U20: 1 B Andrews-Callec (Jers) 28:21; 2 O Sumba (AFD) 28:37; 3 S Wilkinson (Win RC) 28:59

TEAM: 1 AFD 17; 2 Winchester RC 18

U17: 1 O Knipe (Ports) 20:31; 2 C Wilson (Win RC) 20:40; 3 H Tekeste (Soton) 20:42

TEAM: 1 Winchester RC 20; 2 Southampton 23; 3 Portsmouth 24

U15: 1 J Tildesley (Ports) 13;25; 2 L Furby (Win RC) 13:48; 3 L Davis (Havant) 13:56

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 32; 2 Winchester & D 79; 3 Southampton 84

U13: 1 P Friedrich (Guern) 10;46; 2 E Shawcross-Campbell (Win) 10:47; 3 R Voute (BMH) 11;12

TEAM: 1 Southampton 35; 2 Winchester & D 42; 3 BMH 68

Women: 1 K Estlea-Morris (AFD) 31:58; 2 E Johnson (Win RC) 33:35; 3 A Sharp (Ton) 33;43

W40: 1 L Damen (Win) 34:07

W45: 1 V Gill (Win) 35:00

W50: 1 E Montiel (Ports) 38:00

W55: 1 J Gandee (Win) 39:59

TEAM: 1 AFD 43; 2 Winchester RC 45; 3 Winchester & D 45

U20: 1 E Smart (Ports) 35:25; 2 E Jamieson (Guerns) 35:53; 3 S Warner (And) 38:10

TEAM: 1 None closed in

U17: 1 J Smykala (AFD) 24:42; 2 A Spiers (BMH) 24:53; 3 M Spiers (BMH) 25:05

TEAM: 1 BMH 18; 2 Winchester & D 31

U15: 1 K Hoppe (Soton) 15:24; 2 F Klepacz (Ports) 15:30; 3 G King (Guern) 15:41

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 40; 2 Winchester & D 43

U13: 1 E Fowler (Ports) 12:26; 2 B Billington (Jers) 12;27; 3 S Granger (Soton) 12:32

TEAM: 1 Portsmouth 28; 2 BMH 56; 3 Guernsey 55

HERTFORDSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Stevenage, January 3

Men: 1 W Lindsay (St Alb) 35:17; 2 J Eves (Herts P) 35:44; 3 C O’Neill (Herts P) 35:50

TEAM: 1 St Albans 56; 2 Herts P 121; 3 St Albans B 166

U20: 1 C Lock (Herts P) 29:53; 2 W Fantozzi (Dac) 30:03; 3 T Edwards (St Alv) 30:38

TEAM: 1 Herts P 18; 2 St Albans 24

U17: 1 F Hollings-Yeates (Herts P) 18:43; 2 L McIvor (St Alb) 18:49; 3 J Hearne (Herts P) 19:25

TEAM: 1 Dacorum 8; 2 Herts P 31; 3 St Albans 33

U15: 1 J Whittaker (Herts P) 14:48; 2 A Wadley (Herts P) 14:49; 3 J McGrath (St Alb) 14:51

TEAM: 1 Herts P 12; 2 Dacorum 19; 3 St Albans 21

U13: 1 J Marriott (Trent P) 10:31; 2 W Rochester (Wat) 10:33; 3 J Dalton (Chilt) 10:35

TEAM: 1 Dacorum 9; 2 Herts P 20; 3 St Albans 32

Women: 1 D Rushman (Herts P) 32:57; 2 H Ryder (St Alb) 33:03; 3 M Hall (Gard CR, W45) 34;19

TEAM: 1 St Albans 11; 2 St Albans B 39; 3 Barnet 62

U20: 1 G Mason (Gerts P) 33:36; 2 K Rodway (St Alb) 33:39; 3 Z Hilton (St Alb) 34:06

TEAM: 1 St Albans 24

U17: 1 E Patton (St Alb) 23:08; 2 E Treloar (St Alb) 23:28; 3 P Chorlton (St Slb) 24:04

TEAM: 1 St Albans 16; 2 St Albans B 28

U15: 1 P Daniels (St Albans) 17:27; 2 C Naylor (Herts P) 17:45; 3 I Walsh (St Alb) 17:56

TEAM: 1 St Albans 23; 2 Herts P 32; 3 S&NH 33

U13: 1 R Cocker (Dac) 11:12; 2 H So (B’wood) 11;14; 3 A Winfield (Dac) 11:16

TEAM: 1 Dacorum 18; 2 Watford 9; 3 St Albans 28

LEICESTERSHIRE & RUTLAND, Rotherby, January 3

Three junior men headed by Wreake & Soar Valley’s Midland under-20 champion Daniel Van Aardt led home the senior men’s field, as Olivia Mathias took the senior women’s race.

Commonwealth Games triathlon relay silver medallist Mathias had also taken the Midland championship last January.

Men: 1 D Van Aardt (Wreake, U20) 31;38; 2 F Friedersdorff (Leic C, U20) 32:20; 3 I Mohan (Leic C, U20); 32:25; 4 T Shardlow (Mid M) 32:41

TEAM: 1 West End 104; 2 OWLS 111; 3 Hinckley 154

M40 TEAM: 1 Hermitage 22

U17: 1 W Griffiths (Corby) 18:40; 2 E Orchard (OWLS) 18:45; 3 H Campion (OWLS) 19:09

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 15; 2 OWLS 16; 3 Nuneaton 32

U15: 1 L Wayman (OWLS) 12:38; 2 E Runkin (Charn) 13:06; 3 H Fletcher (Charn) 13:13

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 12; 2 OWLS 20

U13: 1 L Brown (Charn) 10:30; 2 E Trotman (Charn) 10:35; 3 H Seymour (Charn) 10:44

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 6

Women:1 O Mathias (Newark) 28:15; 2 C Frankland (W End) 28:33; 3 J Anthony (Charn) 29:58

W40: 1 A Pizzorno (Birst) 33:05

U20: 1 L Bryan (Charn) 30:42

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 20; 2 Barrow 22; 3 Desford 56

W35 TEAM: 1 Barrow 23

U17: 1 P Langlands (Linc W) 17:34; 2 R West (Nun) 18:32; 3 A Towlson (Wreake) 18:53

TEAM: 1 Nuneaton 17; 2 Charnwood 21; 3 Qreake & SV 24

U15: 1M Don (Charn) 14:42; 2 L Graham-Brown (Wreake) 15:26; 3 L Nicholls (Wreake) 15:34

TEAM: 1 Wreake & SV 9; 2 Charnwood 6; 3 Nuneaton 24

U13: 1 O Goodale (Corby) 11:15; 2 Z Dushkina (Charn) 11:32; 3 E Doran (Charn) 11:40

TEAM: 1 Charnwood 14; 2 Nuneaton 23; 3 Corby 27

NORFOLK CHAMPIONSHIPS, Norwich, January 4

Earlham Park played host and City of Norwich collected most of the team awards as Jacob Ocal won the senior men’s event for the hosts but it was Cambridge & Coleridge’s Amy Clarke who took the women’s race.

The women had raced over the same 10km distance as the men and Clarke moved up from third in 2025.

The biggest win of the day went to City of Norwich’s Michael Clark with a victory by more than three minutes in the under-20 men’s race after a 15:01 Park Run win on New Year's Day.

Clark was 18th in the Euro Cross three weeks earlier and fourth in the 2025 English National.

Men: 1 J Ocal (Norw) 31:42; 2 M Bath (Norw RR) 32:32; 3 J Senior (Norw) 32:46

M40: 1 S Bacon (NNBR) 34:01

M45: 1 N Adams (NNBR) 34:10

TEAM: 1 Norwich 14; 2 Norwich RR 25; 3 NNBR 26

U20: 1 M Clark (Norw) 30:26; 2 J Dorbin (Norw) 34:01; 3 C Akili (Norw) 34:24

TEAM: 1 Norwich 6

U17: 1 G Potter (Waveney) 18:35; 2 A Bone (Waveney) 18:53; 3 I Skivington (NNBR) 19:41

TEAM: 1 Norwich 17; 2 N Norf H 17; 3 N Norf H B 35

U15: 1 H Doran (G Yar) 14:55; 2 E Dafforn (Norw) 15:20; 3 O Boyce (Norw RR) 15:22

TEAM: 1 G Yarmouth 10; 2 Norwich 15; 3 Norw RR 30

U13: 1 C Holland (Waveney) 10:23; 2 J Watts (W Norf) 10:46; 3 A Goodson (Norw) 10:55

TEAM: 1 Norwich 14; 2 Norwich B 36; 3 Norwich RR 36

Women:1 A Clarke (C&C) 37:54; 2 J Andrews (Bungay, W50) 38:28; 3 H Greenwood (Norw) 38:37

TEAM: 1 Bure V 27; 2 Norw RR 37; 3 Wymondham 62

U20: 1 E Jonas (Norw) 22:26; 2 A Mears (NNBR) 22:59; 3 R Dickerty (Norw) 23;18

TEAM: 1 Norwich 8

U17: 1 V Brooke (Norw) 18:51; 2 E Greenhalf (N orw) 20:02; 3 A Styles (Norw) 20:54

TEAM: 1 Norwich 6; 2 N Norf H 27

U15: 1 F Abbott (Norw) 17:22; 2 E Farnell (N Norf H) 17:35; 3 L Abrahm (Norw) 18:43

TEAM: 1 Norwich 8

U13: 1 E Muntingh (Norw) 11:19; 2 T Oppenheim (Norw) 11:47; 3 C Hicks (Norw RR) 11:47

TEAM: 1 Norwich 8; 2 G Yarmouth 28; 3 Norwich B 44

NORTHANTS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Northampton, January 3

Men: 1 J Lay (R&N) 29:54; 2 L Greer (R&N) 30:28; 3 F Batkin (Kett) 31:04

M45: 1 A Fairley (Woott RR) 33:35

M55: 1 T Letts (North RR) 39:19

U20: 1 M Collins (R&N) 32:13

TEAM: 1 Rugby & Northampton 28; 2 Woott RR 116; 3 Kettering 121

M35 TEAM: 1 Wootton RR 18

U17: 1 C Smith (Dav) 19:54; 2 F Williams (Dav) 19:57; 3 J Pinney (R&N) 20:28

TEAM: 1 Daventry 6; 2 Northampton 15

U15: 1 B Scott (Kett) 17:10; 2 C Confue (Dav) 17:24; 3 A Kampta (R&N) 18:18

TEAM: 1 Daventry 6

U13: 1 R Gray 9:44; 2 E Rudkin-Wilson (R&N) 9:55; 3 M Marks (R&N) 9:58

TEAM: 1 R&N 6; 2 Daventry 22; 3 Northampton 26

Women:1 I Dee (Corby) 22:36; 2 A Walters (Corby) 22:49; 3 E Alberry (Kett) 22:57

W45: 1 K Hemmington (R&N) 24:29

W50: 1 H Haley (Silson) 24:38

U20: 1 J Lambert (R&N) 25:49

TEAM: 1 R&N 14; 2 Corby 16; 3 Silson 25

W35 TEAM: 1 Silson 6

U17: 1 I Ellwood (Kett) 24:11; 2 2 I Widdowson 24:45; 3 E Taylor 25:02

TEAM: none closed in

U15: 1 M Owen (Kett) 17:27; 2 B Lamb (Kett) 18:41; 3 B Brinza 20:04

TEAM: 1 Kettering 6

U13: 1 F Carty (R&N) 10:20; 2 R Tannasee (North) 10:59; 3 I Orchard 11:18

TEAM: 1 R&N 6; 2 Kettering 23

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Nottingham, January 3

Bulwell Park played host and Alex Hampson led home three more Mansfield runners in the top four as second placed Jacob Nugent and third home Paul Wright collected the junior and Masters golds respectively.

The women’s race saw Kiri Marsh win comfortably for Notts AC to lead her club to a team victory. Behind, many-time overall winner Juliet Potter took second to add the masters’ gold.

The best age group result came from Charley Whysall, who headed Maisie Mullet, the Midland silver medallist, in the under-15 girls’ event.

Men: 1 A Hampson (Mansf) 28:23; 2 J Nugent (Mansf, U20) 29:45; 3 P Wright (Mansf, M40) 29:46

M45: 1 D Magalela (Long E) 31:54

M55: 1 A Taplin (Beest) 34:48

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 28; 2 Notts 83; 3 Redhill RR 233

M35 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 14

U17: 1 F McAlister (R’cliffe) 19:26; 2 D Collins (Wreake) 19:40; 3 J Pares (Mansf) 20:00

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 10; 2 Notts 20; 3 Rushcliffe 26

U15: 1 A Padgett (R’cliffe) 15:39; 2 O French (R’cliffe) 15:56; 3 J Groves (Notts) 16:18

TEAM: 1 Rushcliffe 10; 2 Mansfield 3; 3 Notts 30

U13: 1 D Thurgood (Mansf) 11:35; 2 J Beeching (Notts) 11:50; 3 F Grey (R’cliffe) 12:00

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 12; 2 Newark 20

Women:1 K Marsh (Notts) 23:03; 2 Juliet (Potter (Charn, W40) 23:32; 3 C Hay (Mansf, W45) 24:03

W55: 1 M Hill (Red RR) 28:00

TEAM: 1 Notts 20; 2 Mansfield 21; 3 Newark 39

W35 TEAM: 1 Mansfield 8

U20/U17: 1 J Bianchi (R’cliffe, U17) 17:44; 2 M Sayers (Notts) 17:46; 3 G Manson (Mansf) 18:20

U17: 2 S Chesterfield 18:22; 3 M Townrow (Worksop) 18:42

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 21; 2 Rushcliffe 22

U15: 1 C Whysall (Mansf) 10:59; 2 M Mullett (Wreake) 11:03; 3 A Kemp (Wreake) 11:42

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 10; 2 Mansfield B 25; 3 Rushcliffe 35

U13: 1 S Stoddart (Newark) 11:46; 2 S Brumfitt (Mansf) 12:06; 3 E Plant (Notts) 12:15

TEAM: 1 Mansfield 14; 2 Rushcliffe 27; 3 Mansfield B 29

SHROPSHIRE CHAMPIONSHIPS, Telford, January 3

Men: 1 P Townsend (BRA) 33:22; 2 M Collins (Osw) 33:27; 3 D Elliott (Shrews) 33:48

M45: 1 L Humphrys (Macc) 35:01

M50: 1 J Stuart (Shrews) 36:54

U20: 1 D Newman (Shrews) 33:59

Women:1 M Williams (Shrews) 25:06; 2 A Lavender (osw, W35) 25:42; 3 S Hurst (Cov G) 27:29

W40: 1 H Stokes (Shrews) 29:23

W55: 1 R Coupe (Telf) 30:00

U20: 1 E Gapper (Telf) 31:45

SURREY CHAMPIONSHIPS, Dorking, January 4

A trip around the vineyards at Denbies wine estate was again the order of the day and it was the in-form Jack Kavanagh who won the senior men’s race by well over a minute to comfortably retain his title.

This came after a 14:48 Park Run effort on New-Years-Day.

Behind, the Aldershot pair of Tom Chandler and Sam Eglen completed the podium positions but it was Belgrave Harriers who took the team golds.

The women’s race saw Belgrave’s Emily Bradley, who was third in the South of the Thames Championship two weeks earlier, take the title as Aldershot’s Georgie Bruinvels just scraped home second ahead of Evie Warren to make it three second spots in recent years.

The age group races again saw Aldershot score all four wins among the younger women and girls, as regulars Katie Pye, Sabrina Coppola-Johansen and Poppy Guest come out on top. Isabel Goodey-de-Diego completed the set with her first county victory in the under-13s.

Their club notched up five team wins overall.

Men: 1 J Kavanagh (Holl Sp) 38:51; 2 T Chandler (AFD) 40:22; 2 S Eglen (AFD) 40:36; 4 A Milne (HW) 40:54; 5 N Torry (Kent, M45) 41:25; 6 A Ludewick (Herne H) 41:32

TEAM: 1 Belgrave 89; 2 Guildford & G 113; 3 Holland Sp 122

The Masters’ champs were held before Christmas

U20: 1 O Jermy (G&G) 19:07; 2 W Smith (AFD) 19:11; 3 C Cull (S&D) 19:12

TEAM: 1 AFD 12; 2 Sutton & D 21; 3 G&G 31

U17: 1 J Clements-Nash (Herne H) 19:43; 2 T Clerkin (Herne H) 19:59; 3 M Solomon 20:03

TEAM: 1 Herne H 9; 2 AFD 28; 3 S&D 45

U15: 1 T Creed (HW) 14:27; 2 E Cunniffe (Herne H) 14:33; 3 L Boulton (Herne H) 14:41

TEAM: 1 Hercules Wimbledon 31; 2 S London 39; 3 Herne H 44

U13: 1 S Bryce (AFD) 9:49; 2 T Jones (Herne H) 10:02; 3 C Pearl (HW) 10:03

TEAM: 1 Herne H 22; 2 S London 51; 3 G&G 55

Women: 1 E Bradley (Belg) 31:57; 2 G Bruinvels (AFD, W35) 32:08; 3 E Warren (G&G) 32:08; 4 S Monk (G&G) 32:36; 5 H Preedy (AFD) 33:04; 6 A Bloomfield (E&E) 33:10

TEAM: 1 AFD 35; 2 G&G 41; 3 Epsom & Ewell 64

The Masters’ champs were held before Christmas

U20: 1 K Pye (AFD) 22:23; 2 A Smith (Rei P) 22:48; 3 A Kemp (S Lon) 23:28

TEAM: 1 E&E 24; 2 S London 31

U17: 1 S Coppola-Johansen (AFD) 22:55; 2 M Robertson (AFD) 23:12; 3 A Tharmakusaingam (S&D) 23:16

TEAM: 1 AFD 7; 2 Sutton & D 26; 3 Herne H 30

U15: 1 P Guest (AFD) 15:50; 2 N Walmsley (AFD) 16:09; 3 E Davenport (G&G) 16:17

TEAM: 1 AFD 36; 2 G&G 38; 3 Hercules W 60

U13: 1 I Goody-de-Diago (AFD) 10:18; 2 S Lange (S Lon) 10:22; 3 E Jones (AFD) 10:33

TEAM: 1 AFD 18; 2 Herne H 41; 3 S London 42