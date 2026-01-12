Share

Calli Hauger-Thackery wins Houston Marathon in 2:24:17

Calli Hauger-Thackery wins Houston Marathon in 2:24:17

Published: 12th January, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

Just 28 days after victory in the Honolulu Marathon, British runner wins the women's race in Houston.

Less than a month after winning the Honolulu Marathon in challenging conditions, Calli Hauger-Thackery won the Houston Marathon in 2:24:17 on Sunday (Jan 11).

Hauger-Thackery certainly likes to keep busy as she has now run eight marathons in the past 27 months although her best time remains the 2:21:24 she ran in Berlin in September 2024.

The last runner from Britain to win the women's marathon in Houston was Veronique Marot, who won three times in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Hauger-Thackery hit the front in Houston at halfway and was never headed.

Runner-up Sara Hall of the United States ran 2:26:26 at the age of 42 with Biruktayit Degefa of the United States third in 2:28:07.

Calli Hauger-Thackery (Kevin Morris)

Zouhair Talbi, a Moroccan-born American, won the men's race in a course record of 2:05:45 with Adane Gebre of Ethiopia runner-up in 2:06:16 and Shadrack Kimining of Kenya third in 2:07:35.

The half-marathon races in Houston were won by Fantaye Belayneh of Ethiopia in 64:49 from Tsige Gebreselama (64:52) and Buze Diriba (65:57) whereas Habtom Samuel of Eritrea took the men's race in a course record of 59:01 from Patrick Kiprop of Kenya (59:14).

AW
