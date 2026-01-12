Marathon village opens at Hotel Park ahead of Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026

As the countdown to race day begins, Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 will officially open its Marathon Village at Hotel Park from January 13-16, welcoming runners, families, and supporters to the beating heart of the marathon experience.

Operating daily from 3:00pm to 9:00pm, the Marathon Village will serve as the central gathering point, where participants collect race kits, take in the atmosphere, and immerse themselves in the excitement ahead of one of Qatar’s most anticipated sporting events.

Set against the backdrop of Doha’s iconic Corniche, the Village has been designed as a lively, family-friendly destination where visitors can explore a wide selection of food and beverage outlets, wellness zones, live entertainment, and interactive activities.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Marathon Village will also host a kite festival, bringing colourful aerial displays to the skies above Hotel Park. The festival will offer visitors a visually engaging experience that celebrates the spirit of movement, togetherness, and community at the heart of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo.

On race day, Friday, January 16, the Village will serve as the focal point of the event from 5:00 am to 2:00 pm. As thousands of runners take on the course and cross the start and finish lines at Hotel Park, the Village will transform into a vibrant celebration hub for participants and spectators alike.

Runners will have access to free physiotherapy services, dedicated recovery areas, and a medal engraving station, allowing finishers to add a personal touch to their achievement.

For friends and family, dedicated cheering bleachers will offer front-row views of the action, creating an energised atmosphere of encouragement and shared celebration throughout the morning.

The day before the race will shine a spotlight on some of the marathon’s most meaningful moments. On Thursday, January 15, the Village will host the Blue Fun Race Run at 3:00 pm, a dedicated run for children with autism organised in partnership with the Autism Parents Platform.

This will be followed by the Kids’ Fun Run at 3:30 pm, welcoming children aged 4–10 in staggered groups and reflecting the marathon’s strong commitment to inclusivity and community participation.

Commenting on the opening of the Marathon Village, Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, said: “The Marathon Village reflects the true spirit of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo — bringing people together in a welcoming and inclusive environment that celebrates sport, wellbeing, and community. It’s a space where runners and supporters can prepare, connect, and celebrate the journey to race day.”

Since its launch in 2013, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has grown into one of Qatar’s premier athletics events. With World Athletics Gold Label status and participation reaching 20,000 runners in 2026, the Marathon Village stands as a welcoming gateway to an event that continues to position Qatar on the global sporting map.

Open to the public, the Marathon Village invites everyone to be part of the journey, reinforcing the marathon’s role as a shared national experience rooted in health, inclusivity, and community spirit.