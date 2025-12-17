Bristol & West coaching stalwart Dave Jennings dies

Endurance running coach guided Olympian Nick Rose among others in the south-west of England.

Dave Jennings, one of the greatest middle-distance coaches in the history of Bristol & West AC, has died aged 83 following a short illness, Kevin Fahey reports.

Jennings passed away peacefully at his home in Whitchurch on Monday, surrounded by his loving family including his wife Cath and daughters Carol and Kim. He also had three grand-children, Evie, Ewen and William.

Within the athletics community Jennings will always be remembered as the man who took on Nick Rose as a raw, teenage talent from Hengrove to the pinnacle of international athletics.

Rose became a two-times Olympian at Moscow in 1980 and four years later at Los Angeles, where he finished 12th in the final of the 10,000m and also placed third in the 1980 World Cross Country Championships in Paris.

“Dave started coaching me when I left school aged 16 and he opened my eyes to running,” said Rose.

“It was a lot of hard work but it produced results and without his guidance and dedication I would not have gone on to achieve what I did.

“It was down to his knowledge and also being a runner himself so he knew what the sport was about both physically and mentally.”

Jennings also coached British 3000m steeplechase champion Tony Staynings, who also competed at two Olympic Games in Montreal in 1976 and Moscow four years later.

Also from his group Jennings guided Swag Hartel, Chris Ridler and Wayne Buxton to GB vests.

“When Dave started coaching me I finished 296th in the junior race at the English National Cross Country Championships at Leicester while Nick was winning the senior men’s race on the same day,” said Buxton.

“But even though it was Nick’s big day Dave still gave me his time and attention and he had a real genuine concern for all the athletes he coached.

“He would coach anyone as long as you showed enthusiasm and he never set any limits to what you could achieve.

“I eventually won a GB vest in the marathon and I would never have done that without Dave’s guidance.”

Martin Hula was another local runner who benefitted hugely from Jennings' coaching.

“Dave was a great coach and a wonderful lifelong friend,” said Hula. “We had so many wonderful adventures, including some cracking trips abroad, all of which are treasured memories. I owe the man a debt that I can never repay.”

After taking early retirement after a career in WD & HO Wills, Jennings was able to devote his extra spare time to his love of the sport and Rose has no doubt that he deserves his place as one of the finest coaches in the club’s history.

“Going back to the mid 1970s and into the 80s when the club was Bristol AC Dave was at the very forefront as a middle and long distance coach in bringing the club up to the level it reached,” added Rose.

“I think that was the most successful era that’s ever been as we were at the top level in road running, cross country and track and field being in the National League.”

Jennings' contribution to the club was recognised when he was made a Life Member and it is testimony to the affection in which he was held by his athletes that scores have been in contact with the family in recent weeks.

“I and many others had a very personal relationship with Dave and we did a lot of things together outside of running,” added Rose. “It was almost like we were a big family. He will be sorely missed.”