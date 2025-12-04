Share

AW Readers' Choice Awards athletes of 2025 results

AW Readers' Choice Awards athletes of 2025 results

Published: 04th December, 2025
Updated: 4th December, 2025
BY Athletics Weekly

Amy Hunt and Jake Wightman were voted your British athletes of the year with Faith Kipyegon and Mondo Duplantis the main international winners.

You voted in your thousands and here are the results of our 2025 readers' choice awards.

International Male
🥇 Mondo Duplantis
🥈 Jimmy Gressier
🥉 Emmanuel Wanyonyi

Mondo Duplantis (Getty)

International Female
🥇 Faith Kipyegon
🥈 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
🥉 Beatrice Chebet

Faith Kipyegon (Getty)

British Male
🥇 Jake Wightman
🥈 Tom Evans
🥉 Jeremiah Azu

Isaac Nader beats Jake Wightman (Getty)

British Female
🥇 Amy Hunt
🥈 Georgia Hunter Bell
🥉 Amber Anning

Amy Hunt (Getty)

International U20 Male
🥇 Gout Gout
🥈 Cooper Lutkenhaus
🥉 Cameron Myers

Gout Gout

International U20 Female
🥇 Kelly Doualla
🥈 Jana Koscak
🥉 Birke Haylom

Kelly Doualla (Getty)

British U20 Male
🥇 Tom Waterworth
🥈 Jack Sanderson
🥉 Daniel Emegbor

Tom Waterworth (Getty)

British U20 Female
🥇 Innes Fitzgerald
🥈 Mabel Akande
🥉 Lucy Tallon

Innes FitzGerald (Getty)

Para Male
🥇 Marcel Hug
🥈 Dan Pembroke
🥉 Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Marcel Hug (Getty)

Para Female
🥇 Hannah Cockroft
🥈 Sabrina Fortune
🥉 Kare Adenegan

Hannah Cockroft (Getty)

British Masters Male
🥇 Colin Spivey
🥈 Mark Symes
🥉 John Wright

Colin Spivey

British Masters Female
🥇 Sarah Roberts
🥈 Clare Elms
🥉 Ellie Stevens

Sarah Roberts

Mel Watman Performance of the Year
🥇 Mondo Duplantis breaks his pole vault world record in Tokyo
🥈 Sydney McLaughlin’s golden 400m run at the World Championships
🥉 Faith Kipyegon breaks the 1500m world record in Eugene

Mondo Duplantis (Getty)

Read more about the winners in the December issue of AW.

AW
athletes mentioned
