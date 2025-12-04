AW Readers' Choice Awards athletes of 2025 results

Amy Hunt and Jake Wightman were voted your British athletes of the year with Faith Kipyegon and Mondo Duplantis the main international winners.

You voted in your thousands and here are the results of our 2025 readers' choice awards.

International Male

🥇 Mondo Duplantis

🥈 Jimmy Gressier

🥉 Emmanuel Wanyonyi

International Female

🥇 Faith Kipyegon

🥈 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

🥉 Beatrice Chebet

British Male

🥇 Jake Wightman

🥈 Tom Evans

🥉 Jeremiah Azu

British Female

🥇 Amy Hunt

🥈 Georgia Hunter Bell

🥉 Amber Anning

International U20 Male

🥇 Gout Gout

🥈 Cooper Lutkenhaus

🥉 Cameron Myers

International U20 Female

🥇 Kelly Doualla

🥈 Jana Koscak

🥉 Birke Haylom

British U20 Male

🥇 Tom Waterworth

🥈 Jack Sanderson

🥉 Daniel Emegbor

British U20 Female

🥇 Innes Fitzgerald

🥈 Mabel Akande

🥉 Lucy Tallon

Para Male

🥇 Marcel Hug

🥈 Dan Pembroke

🥉 Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Para Female

🥇 Hannah Cockroft

🥈 Sabrina Fortune

🥉 Kare Adenegan

British Masters Male

🥇 Colin Spivey

🥈 Mark Symes

🥉 John Wright

British Masters Female

🥇 Sarah Roberts

🥈 Clare Elms

🥉 Ellie Stevens

Mel Watman Performance of the Year

🥇 Mondo Duplantis breaks his pole vault world record in Tokyo

🥈 Sydney McLaughlin’s golden 400m run at the World Championships

🥉 Faith Kipyegon breaks the 1500m world record in Eugene

Read more about the winners in the December issue of AW.