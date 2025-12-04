AW Readers' Choice Awards athletes of 2025 results

Amy Hunt and Jake Wightman were voted your British athletes of the year with Faith Kipyegon and Mondo Duplantis the main international winners.
You voted in your thousands and here are the results of our 2025 readers' choice awards.
International Male
🥇 Mondo Duplantis
🥈 Jimmy Gressier
🥉 Emmanuel Wanyonyi
International Female
🥇 Faith Kipyegon
🥈 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
🥉 Beatrice Chebet
British Male
🥇 Jake Wightman
🥈 Tom Evans
🥉 Jeremiah Azu
British Female
🥇 Amy Hunt
🥈 Georgia Hunter Bell
🥉 Amber Anning
International U20 Male
🥇 Gout Gout
🥈 Cooper Lutkenhaus
🥉 Cameron Myers
International U20 Female
🥇 Kelly Doualla
🥈 Jana Koscak
🥉 Birke Haylom
British U20 Male
🥇 Tom Waterworth
🥈 Jack Sanderson
🥉 Daniel Emegbor
British U20 Female
🥇 Innes Fitzgerald
🥈 Mabel Akande
🥉 Lucy Tallon
Para Male
🥇 Marcel Hug
🥈 Dan Pembroke
🥉 Jonathan Broom-Edwards
Para Female
🥇 Hannah Cockroft
🥈 Sabrina Fortune
🥉 Kare Adenegan
British Masters Male
🥇 Colin Spivey
🥈 Mark Symes
🥉 John Wright
British Masters Female
🥇 Sarah Roberts
🥈 Clare Elms
🥉 Ellie Stevens
Mel Watman Performance of the Year
🥇 Mondo Duplantis breaks his pole vault world record in Tokyo
🥈 Sydney McLaughlin’s golden 400m run at the World Championships
🥉 Faith Kipyegon breaks the 1500m world record in Eugene
Read more about the winners in the December issue of AW.