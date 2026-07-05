Atuya and Gitonga lead Kenyan sweep at Grossglockner Mountain Run

A mountain running festival beneath Austria's highest peak.

The Grossglockner Mountain Run once again turned the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park into a celebration of mountain running, bringing together elite athletes, recreational runners and local communities for a weekend dedicated to the sport.

As the eighth race of the WMRA Mountain Running World Cup 2026, the Austrian classic also marked an important point in the season. The race served as the third event in the Classic Up & Down category, Turismo Centro de Portugal “MOVE Centro de Portugal – The Sports Region, before Vauban Mountain Trail and the World Cup Finals in Québec, Canada, this October.

While the WMRA World Cup race provided the elite competition, the event extended far beyond the international field. Children's races, community activities and the traditional Grossglockner Mountain Run created a festival atmosphere throughout the weekend, with around 1000 participants taking on the climb from Heiligenblut to the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe beneath Austria's highest mountain.

The combination of world-class competition, community participation and one of the most spectacular settings in mountain running once again confirmed Grossglockner's place among the iconic events on the WMRA World Cup calendar.

Ideal Conditions on an iconic course

After weeks of exceptionally high temperatures across much of Europe, athletes were welcomed by ideal racing conditions. Temperatures reached around 18°C in Heiligenblut and around 8°C in the upper sections of the course, while light winds and clear skies provided spectacular views of the Pasterze Glacier, still the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps.

The 13.3km course, featuring 1,300m of ascent, takes runners through a constantly changing landscape. Leaving Heiligenblut behind, athletes climb through forests and waterfalls before emerging into alpine meadows and the high mountain terrain overlooking the glacier. The final kilometres lead towards the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe and the race's most famous feature: the legendary 522 steps that provide a fittingly brutal conclusion to one of Austria's classic mountain races.

RUN2GETHER ATHLETES DOMINATE THE MEN'S RACE

The men's race began to take shape early on. By the time the athletes reached the Leiter Waterfall, around six kilometres into the course, Richard Omaya Atuya (KEN) had already opened a gap of around 50 metres on the rest of the field.

Behind him, a small chasing group formed, with the remainder of the contenders still within sight as the race climbed through the forests above Heiligenblut before emerging into the alpine meadows and the higher slopes overlooking the Pasterze Glacier.

Atuya never looked in danger and continued to increase his advantage on the climb to the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe, eventually taking victory in 1:10:20. Ephantus Njeri (KEN) followed in second in 1:12:33, while Elijah Kamau Kariuki (KEN) completed a Kenyan clean sweep of the podium in 1:14:26.

The battle behind the podium remained close throughout the race. Tiziano Moia (ITA) delivered one of the strongest finishes of the day, moving up from around sixth position at the start of the final climb to claim fourth place in 1:14:38, just twelve seconds behind Kariuki. Lukas Ehrle (GER) continued his encouraging return from injury with fifth place in 1:14:50, remaining among the leading Europeans throughout the race.

Further down the standings, Mathew Kipkurui Mutai, Josphat Tuei and Sammy Rotich Chelangat also finished inside the top ten, giving Kenya six athletes among the first ten finishers.

GITONGA CLAIMS VICTORY IN THE WOMEN'S RACE

The women's race remained closely contested through the opening kilometres. A leading group stayed together through the forests above Heiligenblut and was still largely intact as the athletes passed the Leiter Waterfall.

It was on the climb towards Margaritzenstausee and the Sandersee that the race began to stretch out. By the time the athletes reached the high alpine terrain overlooking the Pasterze Glacier, the gaps between the leading runners had largely been established and would remain unchanged through to the finish.

Ruth Mwihaki Gitonga (KEN) gradually moved clear to secure victory in 1:22:29, confirming her strong form as the World Cup season reaches its halfway stage. Jedidah Sang (KEN) followed in second in 1:23:26, while Gloria Chebet (KEN) completed the podium in 1:24:34.

Behind the dominant Kenyan contingent, the European challenge was led by athletes from Great Britain and Italy. While Kirsty Skye Dickson and Ellen Crombie secured fifth and sixth places respectively for Great Britain, Italy placed three athletes inside the top ten through Benedetta Broggi, Arianna Dentis and Arianna Del Pino. Broggi, was particularly impressive on the final climb, producing one of the strongest finishes of the day to secure seventh place and lead the Italian women in Heiligenblut.