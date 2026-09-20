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Agnes Ngetich smashes women-only world half-marathon record in Copenhagen

AW News Reports Agnes Ngetich smashes women-only world half-marathon record in Copenhagen

Agnes Ngetich smashes women-only world half-marathon record in Copenhagen

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Published: 20th September, 2026
Updated: 20th September, 2026
BY Jason Henderson

Fresh from a world cross country title and already the holder of the 10km world record, Agnes Ngetich went one better in Copenhagen, breaking the women-only half marathon mark by the narrowest of margins.

Agnes Ngetich produced one of the performances of the year to break the women-only world half-marathon record at the Copenhagen Half Marathon today, clocking 1:05:15 to erase Peres Jepchirchir's 1:05:16, set at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, by a single second.

The 25-year-old Kenyan controlled the race from the front, passing 5km in 15:12, 10km in 30:39 and 15km in 46:17 before completing the final quarter in 19:19 to come home in 1:05:15 – comfortably clear of the field by the finish.

Agnes Ngetich (Richard Craig-McFeely)

Veronica Loleo took second for Kenya in 1:06:05, with Florence Niyonkuru of Rwanda third in a national record of 1:06:08. Daisilah Jerono was fourth (1:06:13), while Emma Grace Hurley of the United States rounded out the top five with a personal best of 1:06:23 as the American women enjoyed a successful day in the Danish city.

Britain's leading finisher was Samantha Harrison, who placed 27th in 1:09:35, with Alex Bell, the 2021 Olympic 800m finalist, next home in 30th (1:10:21). Just behind them, in 36th, was Julia Paternain, the former English Schools 3000m winner, who clocked a Uruguayan record of 1:10:42.

Agnes Ngetich (Richard Craig-McFeely)

Today's run continues an extraordinary year for Ngetich. In January 2024 she became the first woman to break 29 minutes for 10km on the road, running a world record 28:46 in Valencia, and her half marathon best of 1:03:04, set on the same course later that year, remains the second-fastest in history behind Letesenbet Gidey's 1:02:52.

Florence Niyonkuru, Agnes Ngetich and Veronica Loleo (Richard Craig-McFeely)

Then, in January, she added the world cross country title in Tallahassee.

Ngetich's 1:05:15 moves her to tenth on the 2026 world list and stands as the fastest women-only mark in history.

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