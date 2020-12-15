US-based British distance runner talks about his stand-out 10,000m in California, his goals for 2021 and why his biggest fan is the reigning Miss Great Britain

Born in Grimsby and based in Idaho, Sam Atkin made a name for himself this month with a sizzling 10,000m breakthrough run of 27:26.58.

Improving his PB by more than two minutes, it lifted him to No.4 on the UK all-time rankings and puts him in the frame for selection for the Tokyo Olympics.

Remarkably, he had run 13:18 for 5000m only 24 hours earlier too and began the 10,000m as a mere pacemaker before carrying on to complete the full distance.

Here he speaks to AW editor Jason Henderson about “that race”, his background in athletics, dreams for next year and the impressive credentials of his twin sister.

