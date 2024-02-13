These are just some of the names you should look out for this season and it could be a truly spectacular year

In what will be a sensational season for track and field, many of Neuff’s athletes are quickly establishing themselves as unbeatable names for 2024 and beyond.

The Neuff Athletic Ambassador scheme has involved an eclectic mix of gifted athletes since its launch in 2022, all of whom work with the company to highlight and tackle topical issues across various track and field events.

It’s a close-knit community and one which is swiftly growing in notoriety. The proof can also be discovered in the stats, with applications almost quadrupling for Neuff’s second intake compared to the first.

Since the scheme’s humble beginnings, many of Neuff’s ambassadors have already made groundbreaking achievements at such early stages in their careers.

Nothing is ever certain in athletics, although a few of Neuff’s athletes have been tipped to perform exceptionally well throughout 2024.

Fabio Zamparelli

Currently the UK’s number one ranked athlete in both shot put and discus, Fabio Zamparelli is a F20 para-athlete with a yearning desire to represent Great Britain in the Paralympics.

For many long-time followers of the Neuff brand, no introduction is needed where Zamparelli is concerned. Long before the ambassador scheme began, he had been associated with the company for many years, often sharing his achievements through the company’s social media channels.

After switching from rugby to throwing as a young teenager, Zamparelli has consistently proven himself as a formidable opponent amongst his fellow competitors, and he successfully kick-started 2024 as a national champion at the National Indoor Para Championships in Sheffield.

“Attending a national indoor championship was a new experience for me, especially as it was in the middle of winter training. So achieving a personal best and coming away with a gold medal was the result of constant training and focus,” Zamparelli tells Neuff.

What’s more, Zamparelli was recently invited to compete at the UKA Championships in Birmingham later this month, where he will be throwing amongst the elites of his sport, such as Scott Lincoln.

Within the athletics community, he has inspired many with his exceptionally positive attitude towards his training and competitions, even in the most challenging circumstances.

“My attitude to life is positive,” he adds. “This is reflected in my throws. I am very resilient, and I never give up.

“However, my resilience has come from a place of hardship, which makes me want to achieve as much as I can.”

Aiming to produce a few more personal bests throughout 2024, you can expect to see Zamparelli in many major competitions over the next few years as he works his way towards becoming a competitor at the LA 2028 Paralympics.

Charlie Evans

Ranking fourth on the UK javelin rankings last year, the hype surrounding Charlie Evans is rapidly rising.

Last season was a particularly memorable year for Evans, as he competed at the UK Athletics Championships, while also representing Great Britain at the European U20 Championships in Jerusalem, an experience he fondly looks back on.

“Despite not making the final, it was still the best time of my life, and I am ever grateful to British Athletics for granting me the opportunity to compete at such a high-level competition,” says Evans.

When you look at the bigger picture, it’s clear that his support network has also played a tremendous part in his continuing success.

One person whom Evans credits for many of his accomplishments is Lewis Forster, who was also recruited as a Neuff ambassador.

Claiming many champion titles for both Greater Manchester and the North of England, Forster competed alongside Evans in last year’s English Schools Championships, which the team at Neuff witnessed firsthand.

Forster is also making his own strides as a javelin thrower and he currently resides in New York as a student-athlete for Manhattan Jaspers.

Their close friendship is evident to many, and although they are currently thousands of miles apart, the two still regularly support each other at every opportunity.

“Lewis is my best mate and has helped me a lot through the years,” says Evans. “He has been there for me, both online and at competitions, which I’ve greatly appreciated. We both try our best to help each other with anything.”

At just 19 years old, the world is Evans’ oyster and he’s in a prime position to accomplish a whole lot more in the coming years.

“My goals for 2024 are to medal at Senior British Champs and U23 age group champs. Beyond this, I hope to one day qualify for the Olympics and make the final!”

Frances Hogg

After competing at the Norwegian National Combined Events Championships last month, Frances Hogg is a U20 heptathlete making moves at maximal speed.

In the early stages of 2023, Hogg incurred a freak knee injury, which consequently affected her training regime and competitions. However, she quickly bounced back and earned herself a bronze medal at last year’s ESAA Combined Events Championships in the process.

“It felt absolutely fantastic to have something to show for my hard work, not only in training but in all the rehabilitation I added into my plan,” Hogg states, when asked about her ability to recover so quickly in the space of just a few months.

“You never know how long an injury will take to recover from, so I was incredibly lucky to compete in Bedford, never mind get on the podium!”

What was also made very clear in Neuff’s most recent conversation with Hogg was how pivotal her coach, Sam Stanislaus, has been in helping her return to optimal shape.

“I started working with my coach in late 2022, and I feel these massive improvements in training and competitions in 2023 are largely due to him. It really is great to have a committed coach who is very knowledgeable in everything he teaches me.”

Representing England is only the first step in a long journey ahead for the U20 heptathlete.

However, with a bold vision for the future and an impressive physicality to match, it should be a plain sailing process.

“I am so motivated to go as far as I can with combined events. I will continue my hard work in training, especially focussing on turning my weaker events into strengths,” adds Hogg.

“I’m doing my best to keep all the plates spinning, and I believe with my coach’s help, I will progress into a better, stronger athlete and one day represent Great Britain on a bigger stage.”

Amy Thompson

Currently ranking first domestically in F41 shot put and discus, Amy Thompson is a throws para-athlete who persistently delivers outstanding performances at every competition.

Starting athletics at the tender age of seven years old, Amy knew straight away that the shot put and discus events were where her heart would ultimately lie, and the astonishing distances she’s thrown have led her to the UKA Futures programme, which Fabio is also a part of.

“In para athletics, it takes a lot of confidence to perform,” says Amy. “All para athletes have something to prove, and it’s great to see England Athletics and UKA acknowledge this through their programmes.”

Thompson is a beacon of light for athletes of all abilities and is particularly passionate about highlighting topical issues the para-athletics community regularly faces.

While she is pleased with the publicity that para-athletics is currently receiving, Amy would still love to see more para-athletes in throws events, especially within schools across the country.

“It would be nice to see more para-athletes take up throwing, and it would be nice to see more of these events at this year’s Olympics and Paralympics,” Thompson tells Neuff.

“Involving disabled children more in school sports would also be great. Inclusion for all is important and it should be in all parts of the curriculum.”

Even though she is already at the top of the rankings, Thompson knows she has to stay committed to keep herself in peak athletic form and has consequently set new goals for the new year.

|I hope to be in the top six of the world rankings and I’m also aiming to throw nine metres this year. Seeing as the bronze Paralympic standard is 9.50m, I can see myself medaling in time for the 2028 LA Paralympics.”

With a wide range of sponsors and fellow athletes on her side, Thompson isn’t short of supporters. However, it’s her experiences with Neuff which she feels have played a big part in helping her realise her capability to throw distances that she can be proud of.

“When you start working with them and the rest of their ambassadors you begin to recognise that you are an athlete that is worth being invested in.

“The support I have personally received from them has been amazing, and not only that, they also showcase throws events as a sport that deserves to be showcased.”

By Jack Henderson

