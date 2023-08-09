Italian 5000m record-holder wants to put on a performance to be proud of in Budapest

Nadia Battocletti is aiming to continue her stunning rise on the track at this month’s World Championships [August 19-27].

The 23-year-old, who is an ASICS athlete, recently took over three seconds off Roberta Brunet’s longstanding Italian 5000m record of 14:44.50 at the London Diamond League [July 23].

Brunet’s mark had lasted since 1996 but Battocletti demolished it at the London Stadium after running 14:41.30.

It’s not a surprise as Battocletti also holds the Italian 5km record but she has now translated that speed on to the track in some style.

AW caught up with the Italian out at ASICS’ Chojo Camp Europe last month, the brand’s first European pro-athlete training centre in Font-Romeu, ahead of Budapest.

The camp allows athletes the chance to both relax and train at altitude in the Pyrenees and embodies ASICS’ philosophy of a “sound mind in a sound body”.

Cross country inspiration

Battocletti’s first taste of a major global championships was the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, where she finished seventh in the 5000m final.

She clocked 14:46.29 in the Japanese capital, a time that the Italian bettered by almost five seconds in London last month.

Much of that improvement on the track has come from an outstanding cross country resume.

Battocletti has eight European cross country medals – five of them gold – to her name across under-20 and under-23 level. Four out of those five golds are individual titles.

It’s clear her junior career is defined by cross country and the natural strength training that’s synonymous with the discipline.

“Cross country is really important to middle distance running because during the winter you have to put a lot of kilometres in and it gives you strength,” Battocletti tells AW. “Then you do track speed for the track season.”

If Battocletti is looking for motivation ahead of Budapest, then she won’t have to go far.

Last December’s European cross country U23 individual title in Turin was one of the highlights of her career as she saw off Brits Megan Keith and Alex Millard to take the crown on home soil.

It wasn’t just the manner of victory but the fact that Battocletti hurdled over a number of challenges before the event.

“I loved the atmosphere during the race and all of my family and friends came out to support me,” Battocletti says. “There were a lot of emotions that day when I crossed the line.

“I was so emotional because there were so many people cheering, shouting ‘go Nadia’ and I think it’s important for me because it drives me on to do better.

“Going into the event, I discovered I had mononucleosis [glandular fever] during the European Championships [Battocletti finished seventh in the 5000m in Munich]. That was a bad moment for me and my focus immediately turned to cross country.

“All of my family and support supported me through that time and it was emotional going through it.”

Budapest will be Battocletti’s first world championships after a shin splints injury ruled her out of the last edition in Oregon.

Importance of family

Battocletti is coached by her father Giuliano and the pair reside in Font-Romeu when she trains at altitude.

Giuliano was an athlete himself and is in the Italian top ten all-time lists in the 5000m, 10,000m and half marathon.

He also claimed a world under-20 5000m bronze medal in 1994, finishing second behind Daniel Komen.

Battocletti’s mother Jawhara Saddougui was also an athlete and had a 800m personal best of 2:01.

“I started athletics when I was seven,” adds Battocletti. “Both my mum and dad were professional runners. Then I started to like track and field in general when I became an adult and then a professional athlete.

“My father had me at 24 so he was young when I was growing up and we could run together.

“My dad is super in the double role as a dad and a coach. I really like it that athletics is inside of my family as my parents are so important and they can understand me more than other ones who don’t do sport for example.”

🏆 Nadia Battocletti's Euro XC U23 win on home soil ahead of Megan Keith was one of the stories of the champs. 🇮🇹 The Italian has been beset by illness lately and only stopped antibiotics 10 days before the race. Her dad won team gold in Ferrara '98. 👏 🎙️ ⁦@Jason_AW⁩ pic.twitter.com/knojNfeQGu — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) December 13, 2022

Battocletti appreciates the support that her dad Giuliano gives her when training and relaxing in Font-Romeu.

Her training is at an altitude of around 6000 feet and incorporates track sessions, tempo runs around the 1km “Paula Radcliffe” loop and long runs around the lake (Lac de Matemale) or woods in Bolquère.

“In Italy we have a lot of this combination and we like sport inside of our family,” she tells AW.

“I appreciate being here. We have our super centre with a track, pool and gym. That also allows me to recover which is important for us. Font-Romeu is about 1800m and it’s great for me both physically and mentally.”

As well as chatting to Nadia Battocletti, AW caught up with her dad Giuliano in Font-Romeu.

He states that even though both he and Nadia’s mum were athletes, she tried out a lot of different sports.

“As Nadia grew older she fell in love with running, unlike tennis or others or swimming,” he says.

“I’m not a dad who says you have to do this and this must be done. She’s now an adult and can do many things by herself alone. We have an exchange of opinions and ideas on the training itself and we can change many things.”

Now, with Nadia a 23-year-old and on the cusp of her debut at a world championships, learning from others is important in her journey.

“We immediately agreed to come [to Font-Romeu],” Giuliano adds. “I have many Moroccan friends who were athletes and although they didn’t run in France, they always spoke so well of Font-Romeu.

“So I was curious to come and see how I could grow too as a coach, have an exchange of views and also see how other athletes are trained. There is always something to learn from everyone, even in Italy where they are used to doing certain things! You must always look to improve and work on the marginal games.”

