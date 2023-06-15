Mary Ngugi is at the sharp end of marathon competition but, through her Nala Track Club, she is also aiming to help Kenya’s young female athletes secure a brighter future

“When people are used to living in a certain way, it takes time to change that,” says Mary Ngugi, reflecting on the progress of Nala Track Club, the girls-only running camp she founded and officially launched in Kenya in October last year.

The 34-year-old is speaking from experience. She has witnessed female athletes being abused, harassed and intimidated by men. “I’ve grown up in a homestead where you see that the man is always the one who is making the decisions,” she says. “Also, growing up in a camp where it’s mixed with boys, I saw all those kinds of things. It doesn’t have to be violence or whatever, but you can see that you don’t have a voice. Maybe you’re doing something and they look at you and they’re like: ‘What are you doing? This is not what we do here.’ It’s like they decide what is right or wrong, it’s not up to us girls.”

The murder of her former team-mate Agnes Tirop was a catalyst for action and, through Nala, Ngugi is challenging Kenya’s societal norms and the sad prospect that history could repeat itself through a vicious circle of male dominance.

She first set up the Women’s Athletic Alliance, a network to help the next generation of female athletes with a focus on mentoring, but she wanted to create something that would actively help young girls and provide them with a safe place, not just tell their stories.

“I wanted to mentor them, but also to house them, to train them and to pay for their schooling,” she says. “I thought starting a camp was a really good idea.”

Nala Track Club is based in Nyahururu and supports girls from all over Kenya who have potential but are lacking the support they need to progress. It launched with six girls and it now supports 12, ranging from 14 to 22 years old.

The girls eat, live, learn and train together. They do a short jog before breakfast, then they attend school. Many will have a track session in the evening. “It’s like a home for them,” says Ngugi, who explains that they work in partnership with a school which is aligned with their mission.

According to an article on Olympics.com, government figures in Kenya show that most girls have to give up their sporting passions to pursue an education, while female athletes who choose to continue studying are discouraged from ongoing participation in sport.

Creating a balance between training and education has always been key for Ngugi. While she has twice made the podium at the World Half Marathon Championships, her bronze medal over 5000m at the 2006 World Under-20 Championships represents more than just athletics success.

“I liked the camp I went to because they supported our education,” she says. “I was able to finish my high school, and whilst I was in school I was able to represent Kenya in the [World] Junior Championships. I think that’s the kind of thing I want for other girls, that they can continue their education and be the best they can be in athletics. If they want to be an athlete and they want to go to school, they don’t have to choose between the two. They can do both.”

Nala Track Club is an incredible legacy project, but Ngugi’s racing career is far from over. The 34-year-old, who is coached by Steve Cram, finished second at the 2021 Boston Marathon and third in 2022, then ran a lifetime best of 2:20:22 at the London Marathon later that same year. That she was disappointed with her 2:24:33 ninth place in Boston last month says a lot about her, but perhaps not as much as her pragmatic response: “That’s the marathon,” she says. “It happens.” There is a belief, though, that a run of inside 2:20 is possible and that it could come later this year.

In the meantime, Ngugi is enjoying a less intense period of training before a focus on speed work commences over the next two months. Leeds – her home in the UK with photographer husband Chris Cooper – provides a base, while Cram provides the sessions. Unfortunately, she is currently without her training partner Laura Weightman, who is still going through a lengthy rehabilitation process following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in September 2022.

Ngugi is happy with her set-up, although she does miss Kenya. “That’s why when I’m in deep, deep training, like in a marathon block, I’ll just go back [to Kenya],” she says. “The long trails, the altitude, I have a big team – I have as many guys as I want to help me which is different from here – so that’s why I go there, but when I’m not training for a marathon I like it here. It’s like a change of scene. When I’m in Kenya I’m looking forward to going to the UK. It helps me to push, because it’s like a break for me.”

A return to Kenya also means visiting Nala Track Club. It’s too significant an operation to run alone, and Ngugi works closely with a small team of women she trusts to look after the girls and to coach them.

Developing more female coaches and succession planning for Nala is an important strand of Ngugi’s work. She wants to become a coach who can subsequently train others, ultimately growing the pool of coaches attached to the programme.

“We help each other,” she says. “They’re learning to be coaches as well as me and they’re gaining experience, learning how to deal with athletes, how to deliver a programme.

“I learn so much from Steve. Even though he’s not training me to be a coach, I’ve learned so much because I question some things. I see how he deals with me, I see how he gives me a workout and what he’s expecting of me, so I’ve learnt so much. We’re also learning from a male coach [in Kenya] who used to be my coach before Steve.”

People are starting to talk about Nala Track Club. While Ngugi’s team are recruiting girls at grassroots level – they travel to school championships and identify talent, while also working with teachers and local coaches – she is now getting calls from girls directly who want to join them.

“It’s hard for me to say no,” she says. “I would love to take everyone, but I can’t.”

Nala Track Club is focused on female empowerment through the vehicle of sport. Its name is an African word for a powerful woman or lioness.

“As much as I want the girls to perform well, for me it’s more about empowering them and seeing them confident, whether they become athletes or not,” she says. “We want women who know what they want, women who demand equality wherever they go, women who know who they are.

“I’d like to see these girls make decisions for themselves, like: ‘I’m not signing this [contract].’ They don’t need to be told by someone; they can ask questions themselves. They can say: ‘No, I don’t want this.’ They can challenge it because they know what they want.

“I’d also like to see them join teams, like make the Kenya team for the Olympics. We want to empower them, but we want to see results as well.”

Over a relatively short period, Ngugi is already seeing a difference. “There’s one girl. She was always shy and now, she’s still shy, but you can see she can express herself. She’s a bit more confident, she’s not scared, she’s not afraid. I can see so much difference. It’s not huge, but it’s baby steps.

“When people are used to living in a certain way it takes time to change that, but we’ll take anything, even if it’s tiny steps. They’re happy. I see them smile. They can talk, you look at them in camp and they’re laughing and joking with each other. They’re dancing around. For me, that’s a win for now.”

