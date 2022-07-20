The 800m runner was motivated last year by the idea of taking a James Bond-style Aston Martin for a spin but at the World Champs in Eugene she needs no such reward to perform to her best

When Keely Hodgkinson won Olympic silver behind Athing Mu in Tokyo last year the British middle-distance runner celebrated by enjoying a drive in an Aston Martin DB5 when she got home. The treat was courtesy of her friend and sponsor, Barrie Wells, a millionaire athletics fanatic and benefactor. “It’s great to fulfil the dream,” she beamed.

Years earlier her father similarly bribed her with the promise of a new pair of shoes if she ran in a Greater Manchester Championships race. The teenage Hodgkinson did not feel like running but was spurred on by the reward and not only competed but won.

These days, however, it seems she does not need any similar enticements to run well and she says there are no quirky rewards waiting for her when she returns home from the World Championships in Eugene.

Speaking on the eve of the championships (her first round heat is July 21), she cuts a relaxed figure as she weighs up her chances. Seemingly unfazed by the occasion, she is brimming with confidence and it is hard to believe she is still only 20.

She feels the battle for medals will mainly be a four-horse race between herself, the Americans Mu and Ajee’ Wilson, plus Mary Moraa of Kenya. “There is also Jemma (Reekie) and Raevyn (Rogers) and there are always one or two surprises,” she adds.

When asked about the home advantage that Mu and Wilson have, the Briton shrugs: “They still have to run two laps.” When the topic of Mu’s and Moraa’s impressive 400m speed is raised, she replies: “They have run fast over that distance but this is an 800m race not 400m.”

She adds: “I take one race at a time. People come out of the blue and others fade away. It’s part of the appeal of athletics.”

Win or lose in Eugene, Hodgkinson knows there are more medal opportunities this summer. “I think everyone is quite excited by the challenge,” she says, looking ahead to the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. “I think it’s a huge opportunity to really put yourself out there.

“With three championships coming up, there’s going to be a lot of coverage, probably as much media coverage as London 2012 did. And that did good things for the sport. it’s about seizing the opportunity.

“Obviously it’s going to be mentally hard. We get back to the World Champs and it’s literally turn around turn around and you’re back on the start line again. The Commonwealths are not easy either. I’m going to have to race Mary Moraa again.”

On the European Championships in Munich, she says she is interested in doing it “if I can stay in one piece”.

Life has also changed a lot for her in the past 12 months as she has bought her own apartment in Salford, Manchester, and has no immediate plans to resume her criminology degree in Leeds. “For me I went to university to basically move out and try to live as close to a full-time athletics life as I could,” she says. “Now I actually can do that. I’m in a good position. I’m really thankful for that.

“Uni probably wasn’t for me. If I wasn’t an athlete I probably wouldn’t have gone. I can always go in the future. You can go to uni whenever you want, can’t you.”

On her new-found independence and adulthood, she says: “Now I’m a full-time athlete sponsored by Nike, I’m dealing with mortgages and tax things and thinking ‘what is going on!’

“My mum helps me a lot. For me it’s a whole new world. To be able to do that at 20 I think is a remarkable thing. Obviously I worked hard for it and I’m very fortunate to be in that position, but just having bit of financial freedom is very new, especially to be able to do it so young.

“Also to go into competitions and have more people know who you are. It’s nice, definitely nice. There were a lot of changes to adapt to over the winter. Settling in as a full-time athlete. I think I’ve got to grips with it now. I’m really enjoying it. As long as I keep training hard I can keep living the dream life.”

The hardest bit of living in her own apartment, though? “Ironing,” she says. “Washing is fine but then you’ve got to iron. God it takes ages! Other than that I think I’ve cracked everything else.”

