Andre De Grasse on carrying Canadian sprint hopes in Tokyo

Five years ago he won three Olympic medals behind Usain Bolt and now De Grasse hopes to make the podium again in Tokyo

Andre De Grasse was only 21 when he won 200m silver plus 100m and 4x100m bronze medals at the Rio Olympics in races won by Usain Bolt. Going into the Tokyo Olympics and armed with more experience, he wants to make the podium once again at his second Games.

The Canadian is among the favourites with Betway to claim a medal in both individual events at this summer’s Games. Maybe he can improve on silver and bronze too.

“I think I have done a good job of coping with that [pressure] because I’ve had that experience from 2016,” he says. “I feel like I have a lot more experience on my side. I know what to expect, whether that’s warming up, going to the call room or going through the rounds.

“It’s kind of a strategy, where you have to conserve energy so that when you get to the finals, you can have a personal best.

“I’m just hoping to keep that in my back pocket and that’s going to help me towards these Games.”

De Grasse is known as a championship performer as he ran a PB of 9.91 in the 100m final in Rio and set a Canadian 200m record of 19.80 seconds in his semi-final against Bolt in 2016.

Then, at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, he delivered again with silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m.