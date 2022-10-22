We speak to the 400m hurdler who surged to a memorable Commonwealth bronze in Birmingham

Alastair Chalmers made history and headlines in Birmingham when he launched himself over the line in the 400m hurdles to win bronze and become Guernsey’s first ever Commonwealth track and field medallist.

How did he celebrate? With a Domino’s meat feast pizza with extra meatballs. A trip to Las Vegas is also in the works and he is all too happy to admit he’s still hasn’t fully processed the achievement. How did it feel it feel to make history?

“When you put it like that, it’s special,” says the 22-year-old. “I just wanted a medal and didn’t care what colour. It wasn’t my best preparation going into it after having COVID after the World Championships so the heats were quite hard when they probably usually wouldn’t be.

“That feeling when I got into the final was amazing. I felt way better and had time to recover so I could take it by the horns. That Saturday night in Birmingham was such a special, lovely night for everyone.”

He adds: “I laugh seeing pictures of me on the podium alongside a Jamaican kit and a Virgin Islands kit because they’re massive countries and then the odd Guernsey kit there was hilarious. I was born and raised there and wouldn’t want to represent anyone else. It’s a dream to win a major medal for Guernsey. I really felt that pride getting that medal in the vest I’ve worn my whole life.”

For Chalmers, the Birmingham experience was like nothing he had ever been part of – particularly when he was coming down the home straight and making his late surge.

“It’s the first time in my career I’ve heard that crazy sound of people screaming because I’m so zoned in I don’t hear,” he recalls of his run of 49.97 behind Kyron McMaster (48.93) and Jaheel Hyde (49.78).

“That made me think I must be coming back in the race. I’m smiling now – just remembering it makes me so happy. I looked across about 10 metres from the line and saw the Kenyan guy [Wiseman Were Mukhobe] fade behind me. I knew then I’d got a medal. I treated it like gold because it was so special.”

As were the celebrations, as Chalmers ran straight into the arms of his friends and family.

“A lot of the time, athletes don’t show the emotion of years of graft,” he says. “I always want to put on a show and demonstrate what it means. It was amazing hearing people outside the stadium saying it was one of their favourite races of the Games because of the emotion. I wouldn’t want to look back when I’m old like: ‘Oh, damn, I wish I relished that moment more.’ I look back now and I miss it. But I know I lived that moment to the full.”

The response since that night at Alexander Stadium has also bordered on the overwhelming. Chalmers returned to Guernsey, medal in hand, to a hero’s welcome.

“The support has been so special and I probably won’t have that same support again in my life,” he says. “I feel privileged to be in this position. A kid from Guernsey winning a Commonwealth medal is huge.

“When you’re young, you need role models and inspiration. Hopefully this will pull people into the sport or inspire them. I haven’t had any special upbringing – I’ve just worked hard and given everything. Hard work pays off.”

Next on the agenda, however, is some well deserved rest and that aforementioned trip to Las Vegas. Will he be putting his medal on red?

“It is definitely not coming,” adds Chalmers. “I’m getting it framed and leaving it safely at home.”

