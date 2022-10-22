AW promotion

The history of the first marathon is regarded by many to be a fascinating display of endurance and resilience. The background behind the first marathon race tells that the Athenian generals sent a messenger to warn Athens to report the advance of the approaching Persian army. This messenger, known as Pheidippides, is said to have run all the way from Marathon to Athens to warn the city of a possible attack. Once he arrived in Athens, he burst into the assembly screaming “We have won!” before collapsing dead from exhaustion.

This tale was so inspiring that it became one of the foundational sports competitions when the modern Olympic Games were reintroduced in 1896. The winner of the very first modern Olympic marathon on 10th April 1896, was Spyridon Louis. He completed the total distance of 40km in 2 hours, 58 minutes and 50 seconds. Ever since, there have been marathons and races all over the world designed to test a runner’s mettle and endurance.

Greatest races around the world

If you are indeed a bettor looking to make some money off running, it is better first to know the most popular races in the world, and then you can decide which one to focus on, do the proper research and make your best moves.

Here is a small list showcasing some of the most famous racing events this 2022-2023 worldwide:

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: This prestigious 42.2km global race takes place in South Africa. Competitors will range from elite veteran marathon racers to social runners. This race will be held on October 15th 2023. Throughout its trajectory, competitors will be able to bear witness to breathtaking sights, both natural and urban.

The Tokyo Marathon 2023: This will take place on March 5th 2023. The Tokyo Marathon is regarded as one of the most popular marathons in the world due to the tremendous number of applicants when the race is limited to 25000 runners. The course starts at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. It drops 100 feet in elevation during the first 5km. It tours downtown Tokyo and finishes near Tokyo Station. The course is open for seven hours, and the time limit is based on the gun. Runners who cannot pass through a checkpoint before the cut-off time are pulled from the race and disqualified.

The Big Five Marathon: This race takes place in South Africa and combines the challenging marathon experience with a classic African safari vacation. The route goes through a spectacular game reserve through the habitat of elephants, rhinos, buffalos, lions and leopards. The race features two distances: A full marathon of 42.195km and a half marathon of 21.1km. The course starts and ends at Lakeside Lodge. You would cross steep routes filled with hills, such as Ravineside Lodge, the Entabeni Monolith, the Yellow Wood Valley and Long Drive.

These are just three examples of some of the most popular racing challenges. Since there are still so many left to account for, we highly suggest you do your research and look for what races and marathons interest you the most.

Betting tips in racing challenges

Running is undoubtedly a sport with myriad benefits for your overall health, and everyone should take a little time off their week to do some running. One of the key elements to developing your running technique is whether you want to focus more on endurance or speed; it all comes down to what kind of running you will do. This same principle applies to betting on running or athletics. It is necessary to choose your preferred competition and familiarise yourself with it. This means properly understanding what athletic sports are and what sports fall under the category of athletics, such as track and field, road running, throwing sports or marathons.

Regarding marathons and race betting, you need to consider factors such as the overall health of the athletes. Ensure that your favourite runners are indeed in good health for that specific race. Also, consider the competition and whether you want to play it safe by betting on a veteran, an experienced runner or the underdog.

Sometimes your best course of action is to use online betting resources. You should find a reliable bookmaker that offers fair odds and lines and regularly offers promotions such as bonuses and promos. Additionally, you should also find an online betting service that is reliable and offers appropriate security measures to ensure no cyber-attacks take hold of your personal information.

Finally, we advise you to run and pursue that big win but also learn to keep a cool head. Learn not to chase your losses and bet on those racers you know are more qualified to win, even if they might not be your favourite. Ensure you keep a gambling budget you do not exceed, and most importantly, learn when to quit. Some races are not worth finishing if the cost is more than you can afford, and a timely retreat can also be considered a victory.