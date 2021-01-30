Athlete form through last year has been assessed by a panel of experts to create rankings based on merit with Karsten Warholm, Mondo Duplantis, Joshua Cheptegei and Ryan Crouser among those topping their event

For the 22nd year, Athletics International has collaborated with AW to produce an annual statistical review including world top 10 merit rankings. The full rankings were published in the December issue of AW magazine but here you can see an edited version featuring the top three in each event.

The selection panel – consisting of Athletics International co-editors Peter Matthews and Mel Watman, with Stuart Mazdon (UK), Mirko Jalava (FIN), Alfons Juck (SVK), A Lennart Julin (SWE) and Ed Gordon (USA), plus Elliott Denman for walks – assessed the year’s records of the leading contenders and the ranking order was determined by consensus. The criteria are the traditional ones of honours won, win-loss records and sequence of marks.

Matthews says: “In this extraordinary year compilation was hard, but in recognition of the efforts of those who competed or put on meetings we were determined to go ahead.”

He adds: “We have been much more reliant on times and distances than usual and win-loss records play less part. Then we have had to try to compare the conditions athletes competed in and the relative importance to them of the events they contested.”

Following each athlete’s name in these event-by-event rankings are: date of birth (day.month.year), and in brackets: number of years ranked and 2019 top 10 ranking. Then their five/six best marks in 2020 and details of placings and performances in significant competitions. In these results marks in brackets were in qualifying, marks after w/ are best ‘wind legal’ marks in that competition.

Below we list the top three in each men's event.

The full top 10 lists for every event, including the details of athletes' seasons and more in-depth explanations, appear in our December end-of-year review special issue

100 metres

1. Akani Simbine RSA

21.9.93 (5y, 5)

1 Pretoria 10.01A (9.91A, 10.03A)

1 Marseille 10.19

1 Rovereto 10.17

1 Bellinzona 10.02

1 Rome 9.96

2. Trayvon Bromell USA

10.7.95 (3y, -)

1h5 Montverde 4/7 10.04

1h3 Clermont 24/7 9.90

1 Montverde 10/8 9.87w (9.99)

3. Noah Lyles USA

18.7.97 (3y, 2)

1h1 Montverde 4/7 9.93w

1 Clermont 24/7 9.93w (10.04)

1 Székesfehérvár 10.05

Top men were undefeated but did not meet. Simbine ranked first with his wins in the top meetings, while Bromell made an excellent return to form last shown in 2016.

200m

1. Noah Lyles USA

18.7.97 (4y, 1)

1 Bradenton 18.90 for 185m

1 Clermont 25/7 19.94

1 Monaco 19.76

1 Székesfehérvár 20.13

2. Kenny Bednarek USA

14.10.98 (1y, -)

1 Montverde 4/7 20.06

1 Fort Worth 20.30

2 Clermont 25/7 20.19

1 Montverde 10/8 19.80

3. Steven Gardiner BAH

12.9.95 (1y, -)

1B Clermont 25/7 19.96

1 Marietta 20.19

Just four races, but Lyles retained his supremacy. Bednarek and Gardiner joined Lyles under 20 seconds.

400m

1. Justin Robinson USA

30.3.02 (1y, -)

1 Marietta 44.91

2. Michael Cherry USA

23.3.95 (2y, -)

1 Prairie View 45.43

2 Marietta 44.98

3. Karsten Warholm NOR

28.2.96 (1y, -)

1 Ulsteinvik 45.97i

1 Stockholm 45.05

1 Oslo 5/10 45.55

Hardly enough to justify any ranking, but athletes are in the order of their best times.

800m

1. Donavan Brazier USA

15.4.97 (3y, 1)

1 New York 1:44.22i

1 Newberg 1:43.84

1 Monaco 1:43.15

1 Stockholm 1:43.76

2. Ferguson Rotich Cheruiyot KEN

30.11.89 (8y, 4)

8 Monaco 1:45.48

4 Stockholm 1:45.11

1 Chorzów (Kus) 1:45.34

1 Marseille 1:44.34

1 Chorzów (Skol) 1:45.30

1 Rovereto 1:44.82

1 Doha 1:44.16

1 Nairobi 1:44.78A

3. Elliot Giles GBR

26.5.94 (1y, -)

5 Glasgow 1:47.40i

1 London (LV) 1:47.76i

2 Sollentuna 1:45.46

1 Bydgoszcz 1:45.18

2 Marseille 1:44.68

6 Ostrava 1:45.51

2 Zagreb 1:44.75

2 Doha 1:44.56

Brazier was dominant with three sub-1:44 times and retains his top ranking. Hoppel, at Monaco, was the only other man to break 1:44, but was 4th and 5th in the next most important races – Zagreb and Doha. Cheruiyot ranks 2nd with a string of six wins after a slow start. Brits excelled, finishing 1-2-3 at Zagreb, but opinion divided over Giles and Rowden for 3rd.

1500m

1. Timothy Cheruiyot KEN

20.11.95 (5y, 1)

1 Monaco 3:28.45

1 Stockholm 3:30.25

1 Nairobi 3:34.31A

2. Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

19.9.00 (3y, 2)

2 Monaco 3:28.68

2 Stockholm 3:30.74

1 Brussels 3:30.68

1 Ostrava 3:33.92

1 NOR Ch 3:33.93

3. Stewart McSweyn AUS

1.6.95 (1y, -)

3 Stockholm 3:31.48

3 Ostrava 3:34.25

1 Zagreb 3:32.17

1 Doha 3:30.51

1 Penguin 3:50.61M

1 Burnie 4:00.68M

Although he only ran three 1500m races, wins in those showed that Timothy Cheruiyot remained clearly the world’s best ahead of Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who was twice runner-up to him. Stewart McSweyn made excellent progress while Jake Wightman was hardest to rank (in fourth) as he raced 1500m just once, but that was in the top race, at Monaco where he beat 3:30 ahead of Filip Ingebrigtsen.

3000m

1. Jacob Kiplimo UGA

14.11..00

In Oslo 5000m 7:44.8+

1 Rome 7:26.64

2. Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR

19.9.00

2 Rome 7:27.05

3. Stewart McSweyn AUS

1.6.95

3 Rome 7:28.02

The first three men at the Golden Gala in Rome set national records as Jacob Kiplimo won the battle of the teenagers over Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who ran a European U23 record while 3rd-placed McSweyn set an Oceania record.

5000m

1. Joshua Cheptegei UGA

12.9.96 (4y, 5)

1 Monaco 12:35.36 WR

in 10000m Valencia 13:07.9+

2. Nicholas Kimeli KEN

29.9.98 (2y, 6)

2 Monaco 12:51.78

1 Nairobi 13:08.32A

in 10k Valencia 13:07.73+

3. Jacob Kiplimo UGA

14.11.00 (1y, -)

1 Ostrava 12:48.63

Although there were few top class races there were still three won in under 12:50. Pride of place of course goes to Joshua Cheptegei’s world record in Monaco. Nicholas Kimeli, second there, ran the fastest ever 5000m time at altitude with his win in Nairobi.

10,000m

1. Joshua Cheptegei UGA

12.9.96 (5y, 1)

1 Valencia 26:11.00 WR

2. Nicholas Kimeli KEN

29.9.98 (1y, -)

1 Leiden 26:58.97

2 Valencia 27:12.98

3. Richard Yator KEN

6.4.98 (2y, -)

3 Abashiri 27:49.35

1 Kumagaya 27:01.42

1 Yokohama 27:01.74

Cheptegei took 6.53 seconds off Kenenisa Bekele’s 2005 world record and Kimeli squeezed under 27 mins at Leiden. After them the year list was dominated by Kenyans in Japan.

Half-marathon

1. Kibiwott Kandie KEN

20.6.96

1 RAK 58:58

1 Prague 58:38

2 World Ch 58:54

1 Valencia 57:32 WR

2. Jacob Kiplimo UGA

14.11.00

1 World Ch 58:49

2 Valencia 57:37

3. Alexander Mutiso KEN

10.9.96

1 Santa Pola 59:09

2 RAK 59:16

4 Valencia 57:59

Jacob Kiplimo, only 19, was an outstanding world champion, but the man he narrowly beat in Gdynia, Kibiwott Kandie, had three major wins and beat Kiplimo at Valencia where the first four men beat the previous world record.

Marathon

1. Evans Chebet KEN

10.1.88 (2y, -)

1 Lake Biwa 2:07:29

1 Valencia 2:03:00

2. Berhanu Legese ETH

11.9.94 (2y, 6)

1 Tokyo 2:04:15

3 Valencia 2:03:16

3. Tola Shura Kitata ETH

9.6.96 (2y, -)

1 London 2:05:41

So many major marathons were cancelled, but new standards in depth were set at several races aided by the new generation of shoes. The year’s fastest times came in Valencia in December but it is difficult to compare these with those at the most prestigious race, London run in poor conditions. Chebet with two wins and Legese, winner at Tokyo, rank ahead of Shura Kitata who raced just once.

3000m steeplechase

1. Soufiane El Bakkali MAR

7.1.96 (5y, 1)

1 Monaco 8:08.04

2. Leonard Bett KEN

3.11.00 (2y, 9)

2 Monaco 8:08.78

2 Nairobi 8:17.63A

3. Abraham Kibiwot KEN

36.4.96 (4y, 8)

1 Nairobi 8:17.60A

The six fastest times of the year were run at Monaco and the athletes are ranked in their order there with Kibiwot, who narrowly beat Bett in Nairobi, slotted in.

110m hurdles

1. Orlando Ortega ESP

29.7.91 (8y, 2)

13.11, 13,15, 13.21, 13.25

1 Monaco 13.11

1 Székesfehérvár 13.21

1 Chorzów (Kus) 13.25

1 Marseille 13.15

2. Andrew Pozzi GBR

15.5.92 (2y, -)

13.14, 13.15, 13.17, 13.25, 13.30, 13.31

1 Rieti 13.38 (13.44)

1 Savona 13.30

1 Trieste 13.36

1 Turku 13.17 (13.25)

2 Monaco 13.14

6 Székesfehérvár 13.60

1 Chorzów (Kus) 13.25

2 Rovereto 13.31

1 Rome 13.15

3. Aaron Mallett USA

26.9.94 (1y, -)

13.15, 13.23, 13.34, 13.39, 13.43, 13.45

1 Lignano 13.61

5 Székesfehérvár 13.45

2 Chorzów (Kus) 13.43

3 Rovereto 13.39

1 Bellinzona 13.34

2 Rome 13.23

1 Doha 13.15

Ortega, second in 2019, was undefeated in four major races and Pozzi, based in Italy, was a clear second, followed by Mallett who improved his time in each of his seven races.

400m hurdles

1. Karsten Warholm NOR

28.2.96 (4y, 1)

1 Monaco 47.10

1 Stockholm 46.87

1 Ostrava 47.62

1 Berlin 47.08

1 Rome 47.07

1 NOR Ch 48.23

300mh: 1 Oslo 33.78 WR

2. Ludvy Vaillant FRA

15.3.95 (1y, -)

48.69, 49.14, 49.18, 49.22, 49.35. 50.37

3 Turku 50.37

4 Monaco 49.35

3 Stockholm 49.18

2 Ostrava 49.14

1 Bellinzona 49.22

2 Rome 48.69

3. Rasmus Mägi EST

4.5.92 (3y, -)

48.72, 49.22, 49.23, 49.32, 49.40, 49.79

2 Turku 50.01

3 Monaco 49.23

2 Székesfehérvár 50.18

4 Stockholm 49.40

2 Rovereto 49.79

1 Samorín 49.32

2 Berlin 49.22

3 Rome 48.72

Warholm had a marvellous season. He started with 33.78 for 300m hurdles in a solo run in Oslo to shatter the world best. Then he had six races at 400m hurdles, easily the six fastest in the world, five at 47.62 or better headed by a narrow miss at the world record in Stockholm. He took the average of his all-time top 10 times to 47.160, passing Edwin Moses (47.254) as the world’s best. His major rivals did not run the event in 2020.

High jump

1. Tom Gale GBR

18.12.98 (1y, -)

2.33i, 2.31i, 2.30i, 2.28i. 2.27i

1 Cardiff 2.28i

1 Trinec 2.30i

1 Hustopece 2.33i

3 Banská Bystrica 2.31i

1 UK Ch 2.27i

2. Jamal Wilson BAH

1.9.88 (1y, -)

2.33i, 2.30, 2.30i, 2.26i, 2.24i

1 Nassau 2.30

1 Nehvizdy 2.26i

2 Trinec 2.24i

3 Hustopece 2.30i

2 Banská Bystrica 2.33i

3. Ilya Ivanyuk RUS

9.3.93 (2y, 3)

2.33i, 2.30, 2.28i, 2.24, 2.23i

1 Moscow 1/2 2.23i

1 RUS Ind Ch 2.33i

2 Moscow 3/3 2.28i

1 Bryansk 2.30

1 RUS Ch 2.24

This remained a depressed event, especially outdoors, with the year’s best at 2.33m. Gale was best in the world in the indoor season, but did not compete outdoors due to a knee injury that needed surgery, but there was little between the top eight with two panellists ranking Tamberi, who had much the fullest season, top. Unbeaten Protsenko won the only Diamond League high jump.

Pole vault

1. Armand Duplantis SWE

10.11.99 (4y, 2)

6.18i, 6.17i, 6.15, 6.07, 6.07i, 6.01

1 Düsseldorf 6.00i

1 Torun 6.17i WR

1 Glasgow 6.18i WR

1 Liévin 6.07i

1 Clermont-Ferrand 6.01i

1 Oslo 5.86

1 Gothenburg 5.94

1 Karlstad 5.72

1 Monaco 6.00

1 SWE Ch 5.63

1 Stockholm 6.01

1 Lausanne 6.07

1 Brussels 6.00

1 Berlin 5.91

1 Rome 6.15

1 Doha 5.82

2. Sam Kendricks USA

7.9.92 (7y, 1)

6.02, 6.01i, 5.90i, 5.87i, 5.82, 5.82

1 Cottbus 5.50i

9 Karlsruhe 5.50i

2 Düsseldorf 5.80i

1 Rouen 6.01i

1 Lódz 5.80i

2 Glasgow 5.75i

2 Liévin 5.90i

3 Clermont-Ferrand 5.87i

1 Ulsteinvik 5.80i

1 Bradenton 5.81 (1 Insp G)

1 Leverkusen 16/8 5.81

1 Bydgoszcz 5.80

3 Stockholm 5.80

1 Chorzów (Kus) 5.82

2 Lausanne 6.02

2 Chorzów (Skol) 5.72

3 Ostrava 5.64

2 Doha 5.82

3. Piotr Lisek POL

16.8.92 (7y, 3)

5.90, 5.82, 5.82, 5.80, 5.80, 5.72

1 Warsaw 5.60/5.70

5 Gothenburg 5.35

3 Karlstad 5.62

1 Karlstad 5.66 (2 Insp G.)

2 Zweibrücken 5.61

1 Sopot 5.72

1 Szczecin 5.90

1 Miedzyzdroje 5.65

2 Bydgoszcz 5.80

1 Chorzów (Skol) 5.82

1 Dessau 5.80

1 Poznan 5.72

2 Berlin 5.82

Duplantis had a wonderful year with two world records indoors and also taking the outdoor best. He won all 13 competitions, including four World Indoor Tour and all six Diamond League meetings that staged the event, clearing 6m or higher at 10 meetings to equal the record that Sergey Bubka set in 1991. Kendricks was busy with 18 competitions, of which he won eight. He was the only other man to exceed 6m, both indoors and out. The overall standard was good with 18 men at 5.80 or higher.

Long jump

1. Juan Miguel Echevarría CUB

11.8.98 (3y, 1)

1 Madrid 8.41i

1 Ulsteinvik 8.08w

1 CUB Ch 8.25

2. Tajay Gayle JAM

2.8.96 (3y, 2)

1 Kingston 11/7 8.52w/8.23

1 Kingston 8.13/8.04

3 Bellinzona 7.99

3. Miltiádis Tentóglou GRE

18.3.98 (3y, 6)

1 Bochum 8.07i

1 Ostrava 8.04i

1 Pireás 8.06i

2 Madrid 8.07i

1 GRE Ch 8.26i

Competition was thin, but Echevarría did just enough to retain top place. Opinions were mixed as to ranking, with extremes being Gayle, who had a mighty windy 8.52w, and Samaai who had two wins and two 2nds but only between 8.00 and 8.09 and just misses out. The US outdoor best of the year was 7.78m!

Triple jump

1. Fabrice Zango BUR

25.6.93 (2y, 4)

17.77i, 17.51i, 17.43, 17.42, 17.31i, 17.29i

1 Paris 17.77i

1 Liévin 17.51i

1 Madrid 17.31i

1 FRA Ind Ch 17.29i

1 Székesfehérvár 17.43

1 Pierre-Bénite 17.11

2 Ostrava 17.42

1 FRA Ch 17.11w/16.86

2. Christian Taylor USA

18.6.90 (10y, 1)

17.57, 17.46, 17.34, 17.27w, 17.13. 16.75

1 Montverde 16.75

1 Brad’ton 17.27w (2 Insp G)

1 Südstadt 17.13

2 Székesfehérvár 17.34

1 Ostrava 17.46

2 Samorín 16.53

1 Berlin 17.57

3. Andy Díaz CUB

25.12.95 (3y, 10)

17.30, 17.29, 17.19, 17.12

1 Havana 17.29/17.19

1 Camagüey 17.12

1 CUB Ch 17.30

Zango and Taylor were 1-1 in their clashes, but Zango, best indoors, edges it with the best set of marks. The panel was split between Pichardo and Diaz for third and fourth.

Shot put

1. Ryan Crouser USA

18.12.92 (6y, 1)

22.91, 22.74, 22.72, 22.70, 22.60i, 22.59

1 New York 22.19i

1 USA Ind Ch 22.60i

1 Marietta 21.87/22.91

1 Des Moines 22.56/22.72

1 Chorzów (Skol) 22.70

1 Ostrava 22.43

1 Zagreb 22.74

1 Belgrade 22.59

1 Manhattan 22.58i

2. Michal Haratyk POL

10.4.92 (5y, 6)

21.88, 21.78, 21.65, 21.61, 21.57, 21.55

2 Torun 21.50i

2 Lódz 20.95i

1 POL Ind Ch 21.24i

2/1 Warsaw 20.54dh/21.26

2 Chorzów 20/6 20.12

1 Spala 21.45

1 Szczecin 21.57

1 Bydgoszcz 21.61

1 Olesnica 20.64

1 Chorzów (Kus) 21.88

1 POL Ch 20.64

2 Chorzów (Skol) 21.78

2 Ostrava 21.65

1 Poznan 21.55

3. Filip Mihaljevic CRO

31.7.94 (1y, -)

21.84i, 21.74i, 21.69, 21.59, 21.58, 21.52i

1 Düsseldorf 21.52i

3 Torun 21.42i

1 Madrid 21.74i

1 Belgrade 21.84i

1 CRO-w Ch 21.69

1 Split 20.61

1 CRO Ch 21.58

2 Bydgoszcz 21.35

2 Chorzów (Kus) 21.59

Crouser had the greatest ever series of throws in one year. Including all marks in a series he had 29 throws at 22.20m or better (36 over 22m), including all six at Des Moines on August 29 and five at Chorzów and Belgrade.

Discus

1. Daniel Ståhl SWE

27.8.92 (6y, 1)

71.37, 70.25, 69.23, 69.20, 69.17, 68.87

1 Oslo 11/6 65.92

nh Södertalje

1 Helsingborg 70.25

1 Bottnaryd 64.92

1 Hässelby 66.55/68.54

1 Karlstad 68.10

1 Växjö 68.72

1 Kuortane 68.48

1 Gothenburg 68.10

1 Sollentuna 71.37

1 Turku 69.23

1 SWE Ch 68.74

1 Székesfehérvár 67.31

1 Stockholm 69.17

1 v FIN 69.20

1 Chorzów (Skol) 67.28

1 Ostrava 66.42

2 Berlin 65.89

1 Zagreb 68.87

2. Andrius Gudzius LTU

14.2.91 (4y, 7)

68.68, 68.41, 68.22, 68.16, 67.88, 67.83

1 Birstonas 65.81

1 Kaunas 67.08

1 Klaipeda 68.68

1 Vilnius 67.83/67.88

1 LTU Ch 68.16

2 Turku 66.39

1 Ogre 68.41

2 Székesfehérvár 67.08

3 Stockholm 66.80

3 Chorzów (Skol) 64.45

3 Ostrava 64.88

1 Berlin 66.72

2 Zagreb 68.22

3. Simon Pettersson SWE

3.1.94 (2y, -)

67.72, 67.02, 66.93, 66.90, 66.76, 66.51

1 Växjö 62.87/66.93

2 Oslo 11/6 64.54

1 Södertalje 61.66

2 Helsingborg 67.10

2 Bottnaryd 63.63

1 Uppsala 59.31

2 Hässelby 66.32

2 Karlstad 66.90/67.02

2 Växjö 66.76

1 Malmo 63.75

2 Kuortane 66.11

2 Gothenburg 66.51

2 Sollentuna 66.51

5 Turku 63.13

2 SWE Ch 64.73

3 Székesfehérvár 65.70

2 Stockholm 67.72

1 Örbyhus 65.37

2 v FIN 63.79

2 Ostrava 65.90

4 Berlin 65.78

3 Zagreb 66.30

World lists were dominated by central Europeans who were able to compete regularly and Stahl retained top ranking.

Hammer

1. Wojciech Nowicki POL

22.2.89 (6y, 2)

80.28, 80.09, 78.88, 78.52, 78.50, 78.07

1 Chorzów 20/6 78.52

1 Spala 78.50

1 Székesfehérvár 78.07

1 Chorzów (Kus) 80.09

1 POL Ch 80.28

2 Chorzów (Skol) 78.88

2. Bence Halász HUN

4.8.97 (3y, 3)

79.88, 78.86, 78.79, 78.69, 78.56, 78.55

1 Szom’ly 74.22/76.35/77.13

1 HUN-w 76.66

1 Szom’ly 78.86/78.79/78.55

1 Pardubice 78.43

1 Budapest 78.56

1 HUN Ch 79.88

2 Székesfehérvár 78.00

2 Chorzów (Kus) 78.18

1 Székes’vár 5/9 74.59

1 Budapest 78.69

3. Pawel Fajdek POL

4.6.89 (9y, 1)

79.81, 78.62, 78.61, 78.06, 78.05, 77.83

2 Spala 76.77

4 Székesfehérvár 76.08

1 Chorzów 22/8 77.83

3 Chorzów (Kus) 78.05

2 POL Ch 78.61

1 Chorzów (Skol) 79.81

1 Poznan 78.06

1 Lódz 78.62

The top three were well clear, with Nowicki taking over from his great rival Fajdek at the top.

Javelin

1. Johannes Vetter GER

26.3.93 (6y, 2)

97.76, 91.49, 90.86, 87.36, 87.26, 86.94

nt Zweibrücken

1 Kuortane 86.94

1 GER Ch 87.36

1 Turku 91.49

1 Leverkusen 84.30

1 Chorzów (Kus) 90.86

1 Offenburg 84.03

1 Chorzów (Skol) 97.76

1 Dessau 86.17

1 Berlin 87.26

2. Kim Amb SWE

31.7.90 (2y, -)

86.49, 85.68, 83.60, 83.41, 82.96, 82.41

1 Södertalje 82.96

1 Bottnaryd 82.29

1 Hässelby 82.41

1 Karlstad 81.48

1 Bålstra 83.41

1 Zweibrücken 86.49

2 Kuortane 85.68

5 Turku 81.38

1 SWE Ch 83.60

2 Offenburg 78.97

3. Marcin Krukowski POL

14.6.92 (3y, 9)

87.07, 84.82, 83.51, 83.37, 83.27, 82.85

1 Kielce 82.85

1 Warsaw 80.75

1 Spala 79.66

1 Sopot 87.07

1 Bydgoszcz 83.37

1 Olesnica 73.84

3 Chorzów (Kus) 82.17

1 POL Ch 83.51

2 Chorzów (Skol) 84.62

2 Ostrava 83.27

3 Berlin 82.31

1 Suwalki 80.76

Vetter had a stellar season with seven of the world’s top ten performances, including the second best ever throw with the current specification javelin.

Decathlon

1. Kevin Mayer FRA

10.2.92 (6y, -)

1 Réunion 8552

2. Ashley Moloney AUS

13.3.00 (1y, -)

1 Brisbane 8492

3. Felipe V dos Santos BRA 30.7.94 (1y, -)

1 São Bernardo 7932

1 Bragança P 8104w

1 BRA Ch 8364

Ranked are the seven men who bettered 8200 points with Ehammer showing great promise (also at long jump) and Mayer’s score at Réunion taking him back to the top.

20km walk

1. Toshikazu Yamanishi JPN

15.2.96 (3y, 1)

1 JPN Ch 1:17:36

2. Koki Ikeda JPN

3.5.98 (3y, 4)

2 JPN Ch 1:19:07

1 Nomi 1:18:22

3. Perseus Karlström SWE

2.5.90 (3y, 2)

1 Adelaide 1:21:57

3 Kobe (JPN Ch) 1:19:34

1 Alytus 1:20:58

1 Podebrady 1:19:43

50km walk

1. Matej Toth SVK

10.2.83 (9y, -)

1 Dudince 3:41:15

2. Dementiy Cheparev RUS

28.10.92 (1y, nr)

1 RUS Ch 3:43:29

3. Sergey Sharipov RUS

14.4.82 (1yr, nr)

2 RUS Ch 3:43:46

Dudince was the only major international race and there were good times at the Russian Champs.

