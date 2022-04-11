Saturday and midweek road races including Martin Duff’s in-depth report and more photos from Mark Shearman from the relays and 5km races at Sutton Park

ERRA MEN’S 12 & WOMEN’S 6-STAGE ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, incorporating the UK championship Sutton Park, April 9

The top two men’s teams, Tonbridge and Highgate posted two of the three fastest times since the present laps began to be used in 2014: in contrast, Salford’s winning women’s time was the slowest over the same period, Martin Duff reports.

With this being the first men’s 12 and women’s 6-stage race for three years, many of the men put their faster times down to the new shoe technology, while the overall women’s team times were affected by the absence of the three area champions. Further, the failure of multi-time previous winners Leeds and Aldershot to put in an appearance was also a poor reflection on the sport.

Many reasons were given by team managers for absences and they included coaches taking their charges for warm weather or altitude training.

Men

Tonbridge won this race for the first time back in 2018 in 4:17:24 and, after their victory in the South of England championships, were many watchers’ favourites here. They lived up to that tag but left it late, only taking the lead inside the last half-mile. They had no real stand out stars, with only one long and one short age runners among the respective top ten times.

They also had a steady start and were back in 23rd spot after the first 5.38-mile stage, albeit only just over a minute down on ‘winner’ Highgate’s Jacob Allen. He said of Bedford & County’s Jack Goodwin, who was a close second, “Jack led all of the way until the final corner.” There, Allen pounced to edge home by a couple of ticks. Explaining the plethora of fast times, he added: “we haven’t been here in the age of the shoes.”

After these two had got away, there was quite a battle for the minor first leg placings and Cambridge & Coleridge’s Jack Gray just got the better of Derby’s David Devine and top veteran Alastair Watson for Notts AC.

Northern champions Leeds had an early set back when Joshua Mitchell suffered an asthma attack at the start of the dog-leg down to Streetley Gate. The recent 14:51 road 5km runner managed to get round, but was way down in 49th, four minutes off the lead.

Just 64 of the 80 odd entries started and these gradually whittled away to only 53, by the finish, after over five hours of running.

Tom Keen then took Cambridge up to a narrow lead over Highgate’s James Ross by the end of the short 3.165-mile second stage and did so with a race fastest 15:10. He admitted however, that his club had “front loaded” their team but said of taking the lead: “I think he (Ross) went off too easy, but my first half was too quick, then I sat on him,” The tactics worked with that fastest overall time.

Bedford slipped to third but the biggest move was by Herne Hill’s Arlo Ludewick, who advanced fourteen slots to fifth, with a race second best 15:19.

Bedford had a turn in front by the end of stage three, thanks to Dan Jarvis’ 26:07, who said: “it’s tough out there and windy out to the gate.” Highgate stayed second, but the faster times were behind.

They were led by Nick Goolab who shot up 15 slots for Belgrave, to third, after the day’s best long leg time of 25:23. He said of his effort: “I am only three-quarters fit.” Going through on his coat tails were Birchfield’s Kadar Omar and Guildford’s Andy Coley-Maud, with 25:48 and 25:48 respectively.

James Minter and Sean Renfer kept Bedford and Highgate ahead before Alexander Lepretre took Highgate to the front with a minute in hand, with the day’s second-best long leg time of 25:25. by the end of that stage five. He too put better times down to the shoes and added: “I think standards are increasing generally.”

Behind, Dewi Griffiths, fastest here in 2015 and 2016, was not quite at his best but still moved Swansea up ten slots to ninth with 26:03. Ben Cole put eventual winners Tonbridge into the frame for the first time with 26:29.

The half-way point was reached with Robert Wilson increasing the Highgate advantage to more than 90 seconds, as Bedford and Tonbridge kept station.

Finally, Leeds showed in the top ten after their unfortunate start, as Gavyn Chalmers ran a stage best 15:21, the third best of the race.

Ben Alcock ate into Alex Bampton’s Highgate’s lead on the long stage seven, with Bampton saying: “I thought he might have been closer, as I had a terrible injury in 2020.” Behind, Bristol displaced Tonbridge in the top three, as Alex Teuten moved Southampton up six places to sixth with a stage best 25:58.

Highgate still led by a minute at the end of stage eight, as Jamie Bryant moved Tonbridge back up to third. The positions stayed the same on leg nine but veteran Darren Deed closed Bedford up as Kieran Reilly took Tonbridge ever closer to the front with 26:10.

Deep in the field, Barclay Izzard ran the third best long stage of the day, for Derby, with 25:33. This was only the triathlete’s fourth recognised run-only performance and came just a week after a second spot in the Europe Triathlon Cup in Melilla, Spain’s outpost in Africa.

There was little change at the front on the tenth leg as Peter Chambers kept Highgate ahead but then James Kingston took Tonbridge to within a minute of the race lead with a 25:53 stage best before handing over to Ben Murphy for the glory leg.

He duly delivered with 15:39, another stage best, for a 13 second win after all of four hours and 13 minutes of catch up. This left Highgate second, as Bedford stayed third, with both clubs in the top three throughout the entire race. They finished ahead of Bristol and Leeds, who were left wondering what might have happened had they not lost that first leg time.

Women

In a poor reflection of the women’s race scene, just 25 teams completed the six stages after 36 started. This is a far cry from the case on the last outing in 2019, when 48 teams finished. There were many more finishers in each of the separate area championships and this event was even boosted by invitations to the Welsh and Scottish associations.

Salford’s victory was set up from the word ‘go’ as Eleanor Bolton led for most of the 5.38-mile trip and initially had Birchfield’s Bryony Gunn for company, but then said: “I sat in, then got a bit of a gap.” Before going away to ‘win’ in 29:20.

Having turned out for Ribble Valley in the Podium 5km four weeks earlier and still showing as such on her Power of Ten profile, some questioned her eligibility to run for Salford. She said: “it was a quick turn-around and I got a clearance letter.” Her next outing is on Friday over 5000m in Battersea.

In her wake, Kate Estlea led the rest home for Basingstoke & Mid Hants in a time, of 30:19 that would stand as the afternoon’s third best effort. All but two of the top 15 long stage times were set on this first stage.

Bolton’s time was faster than the quickest efforts of Emelia Gorecka in 2015 and Verity Ockenden’s of 2017.

Amelia Bratt kept Salford ahead on the short second stage but Basingstoke’s Charlotte Chalwin closed to win a few yards. Behind, Ellen Donald was quickest on the leg with 18:26 in moving Highgate up to fourth behind Alexandra Mundell’s Thames Valley.

Samantha Mason then went quicker, at 18:18 in restoring most of Salford’s stage-one lead but, behind, Gemma Steel was more than a minute quicker with a 17:17 split that saw Charnwood up five places to sixth. The 36-year-old’s time exactly matched her quickest lap split from the Midland relay two weeks earlier and was, again, comfortably the best on show. “I think I went off too quickly,” was one of her post-race comments.

The second long stage saw Salford rub salt into the wounds of the challengers as Anna Bracegirdle was the only other sub-30 runner, with 29:49, to take the lead out to nearly two minutes. “I ran the Manchester marathon last week, in a PB 2;34:21 and that is a Welsh Commonwealth Games qualification time,” she said.

Then talking about how she was able to come back so quickly added: “I had two days off then ran 6, 8 and then 10 miles before today.” Perhaps predictably, she also admitted to a bit of stiffness.

Nina Griffith and Charlotte Ragan kept Highgate and Basingstoke in the frame and they swapped places on leg five, thanks to Kate Towerton’s stage best 18:52. Salford’s win was completed by firstly Sarah Carroll, who said: “I thought someone might catch me as I am the weakest link,” but she need not have worried as Sinead Bent, with an 18:00 stage best and second quickest of the day, completed the job.

Bent said: “I didn’t know how close they were but didn’t go off too hard in case I had nothing left at the end.”

Salford won by nearly four minutes, as Highgate and Basingstoke, with their first ever medal at this level, completed the podium places.

Neither Aldershot, or Leeds, who have won all nine of the races since 2011 were able to field a team.

Men (6×5.38M and 6×3.165M, alternating:

1 Tonbridge 4:13:11 (C De’Ath (23) 26:56, N Marsh (10) 15:28, J Goodge (7) 26:49, M Ellis (5) 15:43, B Cole (3) 26:29, M Weatherseed (3) 15:52, S Strange (4) 26:49, J Bryant (3) 15:42, K Reilly (3) 26:10, C Payas (3) 15:41, J Kingston (2) 25:53, B Murphy (1) 15:39);

2 Highgate 4:13:24 (J Allen (1) 25:42, J Ross (2) 15:32, R Bahelbi (2) 26:46, S Renfer (2) 15:51, A Lepretre (1) 25:25, R Wilson (1) 15:37, A Bampton (1) 26:40, F Grierson (1) 15:49, C Haywood (1) 27:11, P Chambers (1) 15:31, R Poolman (1) 26:35, J Sudmeier (2) 16:45); 3 Bedford & C 4:14:25 (J Goodwin (2) 25:44, A Yabsley (3) 15:39, D Jarvis (1) 26:07, J Minter (1) 15:57, B Davies (2) 26:55, C Emmerson (2) 16:06, B Alcock (2) 26:05, S Winters (2) 15:58, D Deed (2) 26:45, M Bray (2) 15:39, H Brodie (3) 26:52, J Strange (3) 16:38); 4 Bristol & W 4:15:31 (F McGrath (14) 26:41, J Moody (6) 15:28, J Millar (6) 26:34, H Cochrane (3) 15:46, O Jones (6) 27:34, W Parkin (4) 15:40, K Taylor (3) 26:20, B Westhenry (4) 15:51, D Studley (5) 27:22, J Connors (5) 15:54, B Robinson (4) 26:33, J Bancroft (4) 15:48); 5 Leeds 4:16:47 (J Mitchell (49) 28:38, M Grieve (32) 15:33, R Allen (25) 26:55, M Abshir (18) 15:34, J Dickinson (14) 26:48, G Chalmers (9) 15:21, J Woodcock-Shaw (9) 27:01, J Beattie (6) 15:39, A Smith (8) 27:38, A Houchell (6) 15:30, G Rush (6) 26:15, N Hooker (5) 15:55); 6 Hercules Wimbledon 4:17:00 (A Penney (24) 26:57, E Mallett (15) 15:39, B Goater (8) 26:40, J Croft (8) 16:01, T Jervis (7) 26:50, O Carrington (5) 16:08, J Cornish (5) 26:33, C Eastaugh (5) 15:38, D Cliffe (4) 26:36, F Slemeck (4) 15:52, G Mallett (5) 27:33, R Boorman (6) 16:33); 7 Swansea 4:19:08 (G Smith (34) 27:34, P Tobin (26) 16:11, J Butler (24) 27:15, M Davies (19) 15:42, D Griffiths (9) 26:03, F Hines (7) 15:43, M Hobbs (8) 27:19, B Mitchell (7) 15:58, W Munday (6) 27:03, B Williams (7) 16:30, B McWhirter (8) 27:33, J Turner (7) 16:17); 8 Southampton 4:19:23 (P Hart (8) 26:22, N Holt (16) 16:15, A Lennan (16) 27:26, D Bradford (10) 15:47, J O’Hara (12) 27:05, M Costley (12) 16:13, A Teuten (6) 25:58, T Cully (9) 16:50, S Tyas (7) 26:58, S Pulley (8) 16:38, R James (7) 27:04, B Brewster (8) 16:47); 9 Salford 4:20:45 (J Moores (31) 27:13, T Cornthwaite (25) 16:20, J Steward (13) 26:11, J Dutton (12) 16:12, G Priestley (17) 28:08, C Hardman (14) 15:56, H Wakefield (12) 26:49, A Chambers (10) 15:59, B Lima (12) 28:36, K Darcy (11) 15:58, A Corlett (10) 27:25, C Livesey (9) 15:58); 10 Central 4:20:55 (A Marshall (28) 27:09, D Colley (27) 16:36, H Hickey (15) 26:03, J Wood (14) 16:19, C Phillip (21) 28:23, L McComb (20) 16:59, A Hay (17) 26:46, A Irvine (16) 17:11, C MacCaughey (14) 26:40, M Sutherland (13) 16:20, C Milne (12) 26:45, L Fanottoli (10) 15:44); 11 Notts 4:21:57 (A Watson (5) 26:08, M Tkue (4) 15:50, M Campion (9) 27:20, M Williams (13) 16:45, F Hessian (8) 26:15, T Hartley (10) 16:33, T Payne (11) 27:29, C Cass (11) 16:40, S Spencer (10) 27:29, P Clark (10) 16:33, A Woodward (11) 28:08, J Perkins (11) 16:47); 12 Hallamshire 4:21:59 (C Bell (16) 26:44, M Fuller (20) 16:19, J Birch (20) 27:28, K Sexton (21) 16:24, J Bartlett (18) 27:12, T Power (15) 15:56, J Hall (15) 27:19, H MacKie (13) 16:11, C Milnes (11) 27:36, W Hill (12) 16:22, L Cossham (13) 28:10, D Lewis (12) 16:18); 13 Morpeth 4:22:42 (S Hancox (15) 26:43, J Anderson (24) 16:50, F Brodie (14) 26:12, A Douglass (15) 16:25, C Avery (11) 26:43, T Innes (13) 16:30, A Brown (10) 26:30, P Winkler (8) 15:53, G Rudman (9) 28:26, C Marshall (9) 16:16, M Briggs (9) 28:10, G Cook (13) 18:04); 14 Kent 4:23:06 (N Armitage-Hookes (20) 26:51, R Sesemann (19) 16:02, J Simmonds (22) 27:57, R Bentley (20) 16:02, D Pettitt (22) 28:22, O Hind (19) 16:06, S Fitzpatrick (19) 27:50, G Russell (17) 16:39, J Gilbert (15) 26:38, C Greenwood (15) 16:37, C McGurk (14) 27:33, B Harding (14) 16:29); 15 Birchfield 4:23:28 (E Banks (18) 26:47, S Evans (8) 15:35, K Omar (4) 25:54, D Swain (4) 16:24, M Scarsbrook (5) 27:13, A Ridley (11) 17:00, M Walk (14) 28:29, D Smith (14) 16:28, O Corea (16) 28:39, J Heathcock (14) 16:34, J Bradford (16) 28:03, A Peat (15) 16:22); 16 Blackburn 4:24:03 (T Raynes (22) 26:55, D Walton (23) 16:33, L Betts (23) 27:31, J Birmingham (22) 15:57, C Davidson (13) 26:24, J Watson (17) 16:55, N McCormick (13) 27:06, J Bridge (15) 17:41, J Hindle (17) 28:17, J Holgate (17) 16:37, B Fish (15) 26:54, S Walter (16) 17:13); 17 Derby 4:25:57 (D Haymes (10) 26:27, J Davies (14) 16:08, G Cummings (21) 28:06, J Martin (26) 17:41, J Meader (27) 28:16, J Mitchell (26) 17:12, D Bishop (23) 27:34, D Garji (25) 18:34, B Izzard (20) 25:33, J Booth (19) 16:43, A Pilcher (18) 27:57, B Draper (17) 15:46); 18 Guildford & Godalming 4:26:11 (T Foster (26) 27:00, D Wallis (13) 15:34, A Coley-Maud (5) 25:48, J Share (6) 16:38, J Sanderson (4) 26:32, J Harvey (6) 16:45, G Dollner (7) 27:22, N Janmohamed (12) 17:27, M Mcdaniel (13) 28:33, A Royer (16) 17:40, S Begg (17) 29:36, N Tearle (18) 17:16); 19 Cambridge & Coleridge 4:28:02 (J Gray (3) 26:02, T Keen (1) 15:10, B Mccawley (11) 28:28, W Newcombe (9) 16:08, J Dunce (16) 28:05, M Gilbert (16) 16:13, M Bartram (18) 29:01, O Park (19) 17:27, J Coxon (19) 28:34, R Park (20) 18:23, C Darling (20) 27:33, E (19) 16:58); 20 Aldershot F&D 4:29:35 (A Pointon (7) 26:21, L Stone (9) 16:02, G Gathercole (12) 27:20, R Martin (17) 16:39, S Eglen (10) 26:27, C Charleston (8) 15:58, J Boswell (16) 28:53, F Cross (18) 18:38, M Duckworth (18) 28:42, L Prior (18) 15:51, S Connor (19) 29:48, T Mount (20) 18:56); 21 W Tempo 4:31:20 (D Owen (39) 28:05, D Aubrey (35) 16:24, D James (28) 27:16, M Fallows (31) 17:41, C Jones (28) 27:20, C Roxburgh (27) 17:33, P Wylie (26) 27:34, S Butler (23) 16:54, P Beastall (24) 28:37, M Hughes (23) 17:20, D King (22) 29:02, W New (21) 17:34); 22 Thames V 4:31:33 (D Mulryan (13) 26:37, N Faulkner (11) 15:50, M Cameron (10) 27:10, R Keane (11) 16:15, J Ellis (20) 28:29, T Taylor (22) 17:20, T Clyde (21) 28:39, M Dasilva (22) 18:04, H Cayssials (21) 27:48, L Hodge (21) 17:50, O Newton (21) 28:27, S Norris (22) 19:04); 23 Tipton 4:31:54 (I Williams (30) 27:11, M Banks (29) 16:56, T Bentley (33) 28:51, T Quiney (32) 16:42, J Carter (32) 28:30, L Vine (31) 16:58, M Williams (30) 28:48, D Gardner (28) 16:39, B Gamble (26) 28:33, T Acha (26) 17:01, J Read (24) 28:21, D Lewis (23) 17:24); 24 Liverpool 4:32:22 (D Devine (4) 26:03, N Jones (17) 16:43, D Hanwell (27) 28:41, D Gezimu (25) 16:48, T Rogerson (23) 27:05, R Whiston (24) 16:56, H Blackburn (24) 29:10, M Wood (26) 19:00, A Rutherford (25) 28:08, D Cooke (25) 17:28, J Doherty (25) 28:40, L Luscombe (24) 17:40); 25 Herne H 4:32:26 (L Laylee (19) 26:48, A Ludewick (5) 15:19, A Warburton (18) 28:15, S Coombes (24) 16:59, J Hillier (24) 28:15, D Shaw (23) 16:23, J Brotchie (22) 28:45, O Walker (21) 16:49, J Cunningham (23) 29:08, D Fagan (24) 18:56, A Perfect (26) 29:07, S Wade (25) 17:42); 26 Belgrave 4:32:36 (S Gebreselassie (6) 26:18, E Somerville (18) 16:30, N Goolab (3) 25:23, R Kelly (7) 16:56, A Dumez (15) 28:40, R Christie (18) 17:21, C Mcnally (20) 29:04, S Gardner (20) 16:58, J Neville (22) 29:09, V Rigori (22) 18:19, T Taylor (23) 29:09, W Cockerell (18:49); 27 Ealing S&M 4:33:55 (E Ahmed (25) 27:00, S Shaw (30) 17:10, J Taylor-Caldwell (30) 28:02, J Lamy (30) 17:01, M Hashi (30) 28:25, J Morley (29) 16:55, S Ritte (29) 28:43, T Bowcambe (30) 17:30, C Mason (27) 28:25, T Lawrence (27) 17:36, S Ferguson (27) 29:31, C Hepworth (27) 17:37); 28 Liverpool PS 4:35:59 (L Edwards (33) 27:20, A Jones (34) 17:08, J Niven (29) 27:32, J Dickinson (28) 16:44, R Harrison (26) 27:52, F Foster (28) 17:54, S Loughlin (27) 28:01, C Melling (29) 18:05, M Wynne (29) 29:32, I Roberts (29) 17:51, O Sutcliffe (28) 29:40, A Fields (28) 18:20; 29 Leeds B 4:36:27 (A Bellew (32) 27:18, J Stewart (28) 16:35, M Salter (31) 28:24, A Markos (29) 16:41, T Davies (29) 28:32, D Burlton (30) 17:23, S Flanagan (28) 28:15, J Ashcroft (27) 17:25, J Hall (30) 30:01, S Ellis (30) 18:11, J Walton (29) 29:40, J Allison (29) 18:02); 30 Swindon 4:36:35 (B Lines (44) 28:16, I Mcadam (41) 17:01, L Byrne (37) 28:23, J Gunning (35) 17:45, I Mould (34) 28:56, M Harrison-Tosatto (33) 17:20, E Pierce (34) 29:31, S Dill (34) 17:26, C Chessell (33) 29:23, C Reade (31) 16:32, O Homer (31) 29:35, M Woodward (30) 16:27); 31 Bristol & W B 4:37:02 (A Salmon (43) 28:13, B Cochrane (43) 17:14, P Bains (41) 29:14, A Watt (36) 16:55, R Elston (40) 31:10, H Allen (36) 16:24, J Thewlis (33) 27:37, A Wilson (33) 17:03, D Shepherd (32) 29:43, G Donald (32) 17:25, G Breen (32) 29:17, T Foxon (31) 16:47); 32 Winchester 4:38:36 (W Boutwood (17) 26:46, D Scally (37) 18:00, T Cooke (26) 26:26, R Bidgood (27) 17:29, B Findlay (31) 29:19, G Belfield (32) 17:59, G Brayn (32) 29:10, A Parkinson (32) 18:33, D Cunnington (34) 30:31, Z Jeps (34) 17:59, C Upton (33) 29:23, S Roberts (32) 17:01; 33 Sale 4:38:49 (D Kashi (21) 26:55, W Onek (12) 15:34, D Gray (19) 27:57, B Brunswick (16) 15:55, P Robertson (19) 27:50, R Rigby (21) 17:27, A Bradford (25) 30:05, P Richardson (24) 17:05, J Faulkner (28) 31:10, S Aspinwall (28) 16:55, O Bartlett (30) 32:18, O Higby (33) 19:38; 34 Pontypridd 4:39:37 (P Graham (9) 26:26, L Manning-James (31) 17:45, S Murphy (32) 28:44, S Gregory (33) 16:59, J Peters (33) 28:48, P Evans (35) 19:51, J Thomas (35) 29:34, M Horsman (36) 18:00, B Butler-Madden (35) 29:28, D Thrift (35) 18:10, J Smith (35) 28:45, B Hayton (34) 17:07); 35 Mansfield 4:40:52 (A Hampson (12) 26:37, P Wright (7) 15:42, K Watson (17) 27:56, B Burnham (23) 16:43, D Nugent (25) 28:54, A Rieley (25) 16:27, G Berzins (31) 31:55, R Talbot (31) 17:57, J Boam (31) 30:25, C Monk (33) 19:00, D Hardy (34) 30:33, M Fickling (35) 18:43); 36 Rossendale 4:44:29 (S Corbishley (50) 28:43, B Dade (51) 17:37, A Mellor (42) 28:50, J Cleaver (38) 16:43, A Grenfell (39) 30:47, L Fairclough (38) 17:09, C Clare (39) 30:29, J Waller (38) 17:57, R Webb (38) 29:29, M Corbishley (36) 18:17, B Kirkman (36) 30:05, C Snell (36) 18:23); 37 Hallamshire B 4:45:42 (H Webb (59) 29:40, C Fishwick (57) 17:46, D Stevens (59) 30:22, M Craig (54) 17:26, R Smith (51) 29:08, R Barker (44) 17:43, S Kenmore (44) 29:49, J Panthradil (42) 18:09, C Battersby (43) 30:31, J Patton (41) 17:35, H Martin (37) 29:16, S Tierney (37) 18:17); 38 Salford B 4:46:46 (P Henderson (51) 28:45, J Barton (49) 17:21, P Bannister (55) 30:28, J Bailey (43) 16:50, S Matthews (43) 29:50, D Hudson (43) 18:08, D Rigby (43) 30:22, B McCartney (41) 17:46, A Buckley (39) 29:30, S Chambers (39) 18:36, M Collier (38) 30:22, L Wordsworth (38) 18:48); 39 BRAT 4:48:58 (D Robinson (47) 28:24, H Brocklehurst (33) 16:03, P Jolliffe (49) 31:19, P Townsend (40) 16:43, C Pickering (35) 28:04, S Dunsby (34) 17:34, R Vaughan (37) 31:36, A Hill (37) 17:11, O Jones (37) 30:20, S Pearson (38) 20:09, A Haibiker (39) 30:47, R Gray (39) 20:48); 40 Shrewsbury 4:50:33 (J Hickinbottom (52) 28:47, D Elliot (45) 16:58, S Hall (51) 30:25, L Butler (46) 17:51, R McKenna (45) 29:43, T Richards (45) 18:23, C Aveyard (46) 30:39, M Wooden (46) 18:25, J Carroll (45) 32:08, M Allen (47) 19:52, J Milovsorov (43) 29:26, J Gilling (40) 17:56); 41 Worcester 4:51:48; 42 Knowle & D 4:52:55; 43 Bournemouth 4:53:04; 44 Harrow 4;54:06; 45 E Cheshire &T 4:54:35; 46 Aldridge 4:56:00; 47 Blackpool W&F) 4:58:22; 48 Leamington 4:58:34; 49 Leigh 5:04:27; 50 Coventry G 5:06:30; 51 B&R 5:10:23; 52 Wirral 5:13:28; 534 W&B 5:15:32

Top Teams 2014-present all-time list

1 Leeds 4:12:21 2019

2 Tonbridge 4:13:11 2022

3 Highgate 4:13:24 2022

4 Bedford & C 4:14:25 2022

5 Swansea 4:15:06 2017

6 Bristol & West 4:15:31 2022

7 Highgate 4:16:30 2016

8 Leeds 4:16:47 2022

9 Hercules Wimbledon 4:17:00 2022

10 Aldershot F&D 4:17:15 2016

11 Tonbridge 4:17:24 2018

Fastest Long: Goolab 25:23; Lepretre 25:25; Izzard 25:33; Allen 25:42; Goodwin 25:44; Coley-Maud 25:48

Fastest short: Keen 15:10; Ludewick 15:19; Chalmers 15:21; Marsh/Moody 15:28; Chambers 15:31

Women (1x 5.38M, 2×3.165M, 1x 5.38M & 2×3.165M):

1 Salford 2:14:27 (E Bolton (1) 29:20, A Bratt (1) 19:30, S Mason (1) 18:18, A Bracegirdle (1) 29:49, S Carroll (1) 19:30, S Bent (1) 18:00);

2 Highgate 2:18:12 (H Viner (5) 30:31, E Donald (4) 18:26, Y Goater (2) 18:39, N Griffith (2) 31:11, J Storey (3) 19:55, K Thornton (2) 19:30); 3 Basingstoke & MH 2:18:55 (K Estlea (2) 30:19, C Chalwin (2) 18:36, R Sleap (3) 18:49, C Ragan (3) 31:59, K Towerton (2) 18:52, R Pearson (3) 20:20); 4 Birchfield 2:20:06 (B Gunn (4) 30:27, V Bradbury (7) 19:37, L Watters (7) 18:51, C Baldwin (4) 32:33, E Shirley (4) 19:25, S McManus (4) 19:13); 5 Liverpool 2:21:43 (A O’Brien (7) 30:56, K Miller (6) 18:38, I Elliott (4) 18:53, J Morgan (5) 33:04, N Donnelly (5) 19:38, L Miller (5) 20:34); 6 Hallamshire 2:21:51 (L Smith (9) 31:03, C Wigfield-Turner (8) 19:15, C Allen (10) 20:10, N Squires (10) 32:50, H Wingfield (6) 18:58, C Slack (6) 19:35); 7 Kent 2:23:26 (B Proctor (13) 31:57, V Buck (14) 20:29, C Elms (12) 19:03, K Rowland (12) 31:58, P Williams (12) 21:19, A Parker (7) 18:40); 8 Charnwood 2:24:08 (Juliet Potter (12) 31:46, L McLoughlin (11) 19:43, G Steel (6) 17:17, E Taylor (11) 34:33, K Parker (7) 19:28, C McKittrick (8) 21:21); 9 Thames H&H 2:24:37 (B Murray (8) 30:59, K Smith (9) 19:57, K Hedgethorne (11) 19:45, C Hammett (8) 32:22, C Altmann (8) 20:28, M Austin (9) 21:06); 10 Rotherham 2:24:54 (S Lowery (14) 32:14, H Fletcher-Cole (12) 19:28, Z Knappy (9) 18:19, M Taylor (7) 32:53, M Driver (10) 21:22, R Friar (10) 20:38); 11 Shrewsbury 2:24:57 (S Willhoit (6) 30:46, L Cooper (5) 18:20, M Jones-Walters (5) 19:38, O (9) 34:32, L Morley (11) 21:03, S Siddi (11) 20:38); 12 Bristol & W 2:25:28 (C O’Donoghue (21) 33:50, V Potts (21) 21:09, N Bretherton (16) 18:34, J MacKie (13) 32:18, F Arnott (13) 19:27, S Walsh (12) 20:10); 13 Thames V 2:26:20 (Y Lock (3) 30:24, A Mundell (3) 18:32, L Sterritt (8) 20:22, L Dasilva (6) 33:13, J Mobed (9) 21:01, H Pan (13) 22:48); 14 Derby 2:29:17 (A Vandijk (18) 33:15, V Costa (16) 19:46, E Jones (15) 19:40, B Hudson (16) 35:22, L Insley (15) 21:28, R Miller (14) 19:46); 15 Herne H 2:29:19 (S Grover (16) 32:47, Z Tompkins (13) 19:21, E Newton (14) 20:21, J Nandi (15) 35:32, C Kenyon (14) 20:48, E Cottingham (15) 20:30); 16 Knowle & D 2:35:01 (J Evans (15) 32:44, M Green (20) 22:01, J Jones (22) 22:01, A O’Leary (21) 36:58, E Horsfield (18) 21:12, F Sharp (16) 20:05); 17 Trafford 2:35:30 (V Cronin (19) 33:32, S Hudak (17) 20:12, A Cauley (19) 22:19, S Ralston (19) 36:26, M Monks (17) 21:25, Z Storr (17) 21:36); 18 VP&TH 2:36:42 (L Thompson (24) 34:38, H Somani (22) 20:29, C Fisher (21) 21:17, V Wong (22) 37:53, E Seager (19) 20:43, E Daglish (18) 21:42); 19 Datchet 2:41:15 (S Holland (29) 36:36, E Twomey (25) 21:28, L Diggens (25) 22:46, E McKechnie (25) 37:44, E Gow (21) 21:50, C Scotchbrook (19) 20:51); 20 Cheltenham 2:42:12 (P Vymetalova (30) 36:39, A Pippard (29) 23:43, J Wilkie (26) 21:22, J Fairbairn (23) 36:01, M Schofield (22) 23:30, S Bestwick (20) 20:57); 21 Tipton 2:42:49 (L Hill (28) 36:05, A Williams (24) 19:19, A Hadley (23) 22:21, V Charlton (24) 40:29, H Graham (20) 21:31, S Bailey (21) 23:04); 22 Holmfirth 2:43:01 (L Byram (17) 32:58, H Croft (15) 19:59, A Smith (18) 22:25, J Jagger (17) 33:39, O Dyson (16) 23:28, H Haigh (22) 30:32); 23 Stroud 2:54:35 (E Chandler (27) 35:55, T Truman (28) 23:58, C Gorman (29) 24:18, C Pinto-Pearson (28) 40:41, F Ryan (23) 25:04, F Evans (23) 24:39); 24 E Cheshire 2:56:01 (H Simpson (31) 38:18, M Vaughan (26) 20:24, M Lewis (27) 23:21, E MacQueen (27) 40:22, K Catherall (24) 31:13, B McManus (24) 22:23); 25 Bournville 2:59:01 (R Littlewood (32) 38:29, S Hewison (30) 25:09, M Hensman (30) 25:04, F Lucas (29) 38:16, A McManus (25) 27:46, J Glynn (25) 24:17)

Top women’s teams on present course

1 Aldershot F&D 2:08:44 2016

2 Leeds 2:10:40 2019

3 Leeds 2:11:27 2018

4 Herne Hill 2:11:31 2019

5 Birchfield 2:12:06 2019

6 Aldershot F&D 2:12:31 2019

7 Leeds 2:13:41 2016

8 Aldershot F&D 2:13:49 2015

9 Cambridge & Coleridge 2:14:19 2018

10 Salford 2:14:27 2022

Fastest long: Bolton 29:20; Bracegirdle 29:49; Estlea 30:19; Lock 30:24; Gunn 30:27; Viner 30:31

Fastest short: Steel 17:17; Bent 18:00; Mason 18:18; Knappy 18:19; Cooper 18:20; Donald 18:26

(nn) is team position after the appropriate stage

ERRA YOUNG ATHLETES’ 5km CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sutton Park, April 9

There was another disappointing turn out in this event which still fails to attract significant numbers, Martin Duff reports.

There were, nevertheless some good performances and none more so than the 15:31 under-17 win by Gateshead’s Josh Blevins. This was over the Wirral pair of Ethan Brady-Jones and TJ Jones. They stayed together for much of the race and Blevins said: “one would lead then the other and it was difficult to see who would take it on.”

With the wind on the outward journey a bit of a problem, he added: “I thought I would have to tuck in behind but I said ‘I am going to have to push it.”

It was more clear-cut for the under-17 women, who ran with the men, as Emilia Platt was out on her own before winning in 18:01. Talking of her winter she said: “I’ve done all of the cross-country and was second in the Northern,” where she ran 17:16.

Jacob Nugent, the Midland cross-country silver medallist, took the separately run under-15 boys and girls’ race, in 16:44, while Millie Dunger, who had won the Southern title, added the girls’ title with 17:59.

U17 men (5km):

1 J Blevins (Gate) 15:31; 2 E Brady-Jones (Wirr) 15:34; 3 T Jones (Wirr) 15:46; 4 F White (Bir) 16:00; 5 K Tung (ESM) 16:07; 6 A Poulston (Wirr) 16:13; 7 W Sutcliffe (Wirr) 16:16; 8 A Coates (Soton) 16:38; 9 W Strickley (Wirr) 16:41; 10 J Bailey (High) 16:47; 11 J Strickley (Wirr) 17:17; 12 C Lomax (Tip) 17:18; 13 S Avery (Tip) 17:30; 14 T Burdett (BRAT) 18:51



U17 men TEAM: 1 Wirral 11

U15 (5km):

1 J Nugent (Mans) 16:44; 2 C Court (Mend) 16:51; 3 A Peaker (Keigh) 17:05; 4 E Holden (Mans) 17:11; 5 E Sankey (Mans) 17:35; 6 R Croasdale (Liv H) 17:51; 7 G Astbury (BRAT) 17:52



U15 boys TEAM: 1 Mansfield 10

U17 women (5km):

1 E Platt (E Ches) 18:01; 2 T Ford (KuH) 18:55; 3 J Charlton (Tip) 19:01; 4 A Smith (E Ches) 19:41; 5 I Walby (Bart D) 19:55; 6 I Gush (E Ches) 20:18; 7 S Banks (Tip) 21:03; 8 E Tromans (Tip) 21:26; 9 P Close (BRAT) 21:52; 10 J Jackson (Birmingham Running A&T) 22:18



U17 women TEAM: 1 E Cheshire 11; 2 Tipton 18

U15 (5km):

1 M Dunger (Bed C) 17:59; 2 K Pye (AFD) 18:46; 3 L Danobrega (Bed C) 20:14; 4 F Longmead (Mans) 24:14

U15 girls TEAM: none finished

EATON MESS 10km, Stafford, April 9

Overall:

1 B Gibson (Shrop) 34:56; 2 J Weavell (Staff Tri, M40) 35:31; 3 R Cartwright (W&B, M40) 37:03

Women:

1 S Thurley (W&B) 44:10; 2 J Welsch 44:32; 3 J Pattyson (W50) 45:23

PAVILION GARDENS 5km, Buxton, April 9



Overall:

1 L Parker (Stock H, U20) 16:02; 2 J Brunnock (Bux, M35) 17:29; 3 A Stokes (High Peak Tri, M50) 19:55



Women:

1 M Vernon (Stoke, W50) 19:58; 2 J Christie (Bux) 20:51; 3 C Jenneson (Bux, U15) 22:13

ATS SUMMER PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, April 6

Overall:

1 M Hodkinson (Metro) 10:20; 2 K Morice (Moray, M45) 11:04; 3 M Winn (M45) 11:14

Women:

1 E Wilson 11:26; 2 A Shaw (Dundee University AC) 12:02; 3 L Lawrie 13:10

BLACKPOOL INTER-CLUB, Blackpool, April 6

Overall:

1 R Danson (Wesh) 19:52; 2 L Minns (BWF) 20:27; 3 C Livesey (Salf, M40) 20:45

Women:

1 J Robinson (Prest) 24:50; 2 C Betmead (BWF, W50) 25:17; 3 O Leigh (Chor ATC, U20) 25:36

DEEP RIVERROCK QUEENS 3km, Belfast, April 6



Overall:

1 C Pollock (Anna) 9:11; 2 P McBriarty (Beech, U20) 9:22; 3 N Watt (Willow, U13) 9:32



Women:

1 J Foster (Willow, U15) 10:27; 2 C Scullion (Omagh, U15) 10:33; 3 L Rimmer (Lag V, U15) 10:43

DEEP RIVERROCK QUEENS 5km, Belfast, April 6

European junior 3000m champion Nick Griggs who has run a 3:56.40 mile indoors this winter and is still only aged 17, won narrowly in a time of 14:13.

Commonwealth Games finalist Emma Mitchell was first woman in 16:09.

Overall:

1 N Griggs (Mid U, U17) 14:13; 2 I Guiden (IRL) 14:18; 3 B Branagh (St Mal) 14:24; 4 J Whan (C’liffe) 14:31; 5 N Johnston (Harrow) 14:32; 6 C McClean (St Mal) 14:32; 7 C Morgan (St Mal, U20) 14:34; 8 P Gracey (Beech) 14:37; 9 A Milligan (NBH) 14:40; 10 A Kirk-Smith (WG&EL) 14:41; 11 J Craig (Anna, M35) 14:43; 12 C McMeechan (N Down) 14:45; 13 L Dinsmore (Anna) 14:48; 14 J Williamson (Derry TC) 14:48; 15 B Gebrehan (Anna) 14:49

M45: 1 G Lyons (NBH) 15:41

M50: 1 C McDowell (NBH) 16:26; 2 N Mckibbin (Drom) 16:56

M55: 1 F Marsh (N Down) 16:46; 2 P Hamilton 17:36; 3 N Carty (NBH) 17:41

M60: 1 D Clarke (NBH) 17:25; 2 N Mawhinney (Scrabo Striders) 18:34

U20: 2 M Lavery (NBH) 15:04; 3 B McCambridge (NBH) 15:54; 4 F Buchanan (St Michael’s College Enniskillen) 15:59

U17: 2 K Thompson (Loughview AC) 15:33; 3 T Crudgington (Newc) 15:56; 4 F Diver (Beech) 16:30

U15: 1 T Fleming (Mallusk) 16:48



Women:

1 E Mitchell (C’liffe) 16:09; 2 E Stanley (St Malachys AC Belfast, U20) 16:40; 3 N Burke (IRL) 16:41; 4 R McKee (Anna) 17:03; 5 R Rossiter (Loughview AC, U17) 17:03; 6 K Foster (Willow, U17) 17:14



W35: 1 S Cooke (Anna) 17:34; 2 A Stocks 18:09

W45: 1 S Leetch (Ballym R) 18:36

W50: 1 S O’Kane (Lag V) 19:52; 2 J Nixon (Drom) 20:40

W55: 1 M Slocum (Ward Park) 20:38; 2 H Kelly (Lag V) 20:59; 3 C Clarke (NBH) 21:49

W60: 1 L Robinson (BRC) 22:06

W70: 1 R Sanlon (Orangegrove) 27:39

U17: 3 L Foster (Willow) 17:21; 4 C Martin (Lisb) 17:41

HEREFORD COURIERS 5km SERIES, Hereford, April 6

Overall (5km):

1 C Jones (Western Tempo, M35) 15:18; 2 O Blake (Osw) 15:19; 3 A Cambell (Stroud) 15:31



M40: 1 J Bowie (Merc) 15:36

M50: 1 H Evans (Parc BB) 16:30

M55: 1 L Aherne (Parc BB) 16:12

M60: 1 P Dodd (Chep) 18:28

U17: 1 H White (Halo Sports Foundation) 16:17; 2 T Birley (Worc) 16:29

U15: 1 O Nash (Newp) 17:12

Women:

1 D Morris (Builth, W35) 17:33; 2 N White (N’brook, W35) 18:35; 3 S Harris (FoD, W40) 18:37



W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 19:26

U17: 1 E Hawkesford-Johnson (Worc) 18:54



Overall (5km):

1 C Broadhurst (Croft A, U20W) 18:43; 2 M Williams (Led, M40) 18:53; 3 J Smith (Severn, M40) 18:53



M65: 1 S Owen (Chep) 19:58



Women:

1 Broadhurst 18:43; 2 C Fowler (Chep, W50) 19:32; 3 I Axford (Western Tempo) 19:37



W60: 1 L Shaw (Wye V) 23:56

W75: 1 M Crosswell (Worc) 28:28

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE SUN HYDE PARK 10km, London Hyde Park, April 6

Overall:

1 C Nicol (TVH, M35) 35:12; 2 E Ovola (Ldnslct, M35) 37:13; 3 R Duggleby 37:24



Women:

1 C Haxby 42:56; 2 L Bills 43:26; 3 L Croxson (W45) 43:54

RUNTHROUGH CHASE THE SUN HYDE PARK 5km, London Hyde Park, April 6

Overall:

1 S Dodd 17:45; 2 I Fraser 18:20; 3 A Farello (Lough S, W) 18:23



Women:

1 Farello 18:23; 2 E Cookson 18:43; 3 P Hill (W50) 21:01

SOUTH SHIELDS MONTHLY MILE, South Shields, April 6

Overall:

1 T Rutherford (Dur, U20) 4:53; 2 J Malley (Gate) 5:12; 3 J Meston (SSh) 5:24



Women:

1 A Reid (J&H) 6:28; 2 M Riley (Crook) 6:58; 3 K Beagarie (RES R) 7:34

NORTH SHIELDS POLY WINTER GRAND PRIX SERIES, Whitley Bay, April 5

Overall:

1 A Heppell (Gosf, M40) 28:56; 2 R Durrant (NSP, U20) 29:39; 3 R Neve (Gosf) 30:01



Women:

1 C Penfold (NSP, W35) 32:50; 2 N Carroll (North Shields Poly) 34:01; 3 V Houghton (NSP, W35) 34:39

RUN EXE SUMMER 5km SERIES, Exeter, April 5

Overall:

1 N Goddard (SB, U20) 15:46; 2 L Passmore (Unatt) 16:03; 3 D Brooks (MavRun, M40) 16:05



M50: 1 C Stephenson (Exe) 16:45



Women:

1 F Woodhead (Bide, U15) 17:46; 2 K Booth (Taun, W40) 17:53; 3 F Higginson (B’end, U20) 18:15



W45: 1 S Stone (Tiv) 18:40

W60: 1 J Reay (Exm H) 23:06

VETS AC 5km, London Battersea Park, April 5

M35 Chris Loudon won the race in a PB 15:51.

Michael Johnson went over two minutes clear at the top of the UK M80 rankings with a time of 25:43.

Penny Elliott went top of the UK W75 rankings with a 27:46 just ahead of first W70 Ros Tabor.

The former multi world and European masters champion is returning from hip operations.

W40 Jennifer Heymann won the women’s race in a PB 18:41 just two seconds ahead of Kay Sheedy.

Overall:

1 C Loudon (Camb H, M35) 15:51; 2 R Paranandi (Herne H, M45) 16:14; 3 A Gibbins (B&B, M45) 16:17



M45: 3 G Towers (Eton M) 16:29

M50: 1 J Reid (HW) 16:50

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 17:15; 2 M Tennyson (G&G) 17:33

M60: 1 D Ogden (S Lon) 17:55

M65: 1 D Pitt (Serp) 20:00

M80: 1 M Johnson (THH) 25:43



Women:

1 J Heymann (Eton M, W40) 18:41; 2 K Sheedy (Dulw, W35) 18:43; 3 R Berry (W4H, W50) 19:18



W50: 2 A Critchlow (W4H) 19:24

W55: 1 P Major (S Lon) 21:44

W60: 1 J Balfour (Strag) 20:24; 2 P Whitter (Strag) 20:35; 3 L Woolhouse (Vets) 20:51; 4 M Coe-O’Brien (S Lon) 22:48

W65: 1 A Garnier (HW) 22:06; 2 L Wilson (ESM) 23:34

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 28:03

W75: 1 P Elliott (W’ley) 27:46

Full results on Run Britain here

VETERANS AC 5km (WALK), London Battersea Park

Men (with mixed position)

5KW:

1 D Annetts (N Herts, M55) 24:17; 3 S Bennett (Ilf, M60) 31:08; 6 D Hoben (Sy WC, M65) 38:03; 7 C Flint (Sy WC, M75) 38:14; 8 A Olszewski (M40) 38:16; 9 P Hannell (Sy WC, M75) 40:11

Women (with mixed position):

2 M Peddle (Loughton, W50) 28:10; 4 M Noel (Belg, W55) 33:06; 5 F Bishop (Woking, W60) 33:59

