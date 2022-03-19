Ukrainian defies the odds to produce a remarkable victory in Belgrade

The facts of the matter are that Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 2.02m at the first time of asking to win the high jump competition in Belgrade. Her victory, however, signified so much more than World Indoor Championships gold.

On February 24, the 20-year-old woke up in her home in Ukraine to the sound of explosions which confirmed Russia had begun their invasion of her country. She was forced to flee her home town of Dnipro – around 300 miles away from Kyiv – and head into the countryside.

At that point, competing in her chosen sport was just about the furthest thing from the Olympic bronze medallist’s mind, but the Ukrainian athletics federation urged her to do so and ultimately a three-day car journey brought her to Belgrade.

For most, the thought of then attempting to take on the world’s best understandably would have felt simply too much. For one so young, however, Mahuchikh produced a performance of composure, dignity and defiance which brought the crowd in the Stark Arena to their feet.

“I didn’t think I was doing it for myself or my medal, I was doing it for all the Ukrainian nation, to show that we are the strongest in the world,” she said.

“I want to show Ukrainian people are strong people. They never give up. Our military protect our country at home and today I protect my country on the track.

“Before we went to the field, the only thought in my mind was about Ukraine because too many terrible things have happened there. I even doubted that I could jump at all, but my coach said I must go out and perform with the shape and fitness I had before the start of the Russian invasion.”

She followed those instructions and a fascinating battle emerged with Australian Eleanor Patterson, who took silver with a first-ever clearance of 2.00m which broke the Oceania record, and Kazakhstan’s bronze medallist Nadezhda Dubovitskaya – now the Asian record-holder with 1.98m.

“I was very confident at the low heights, but after two fails at 2.00m I had to focus only on my jumping,” said Mahuchikh, who entered the competition at 1.88m. “I had the same situation at the World Championships in 2019 [where she took silver]. Today, though, my motivation to do each height was very different.”

What now, though? Mahuchikh will head to Germany and the offices of her sponsors Puma before deciding on what comes next.

“I have no idea how I will prepare for the outdoor season. I am so sorry that I cannot go back to Ukraine. I want to go back as soon as possible, but right now I am going to the Puma office in Germany to get some support from them because I had to make my trip here almost without any clothes.”

Winning silver was of huge significance to Patterson, who stepped away from the sport in 2018 but is revelling in her return. She, however, also had bigger things on her mind.

“I’m in the same hotel as the Ukrainian team, and I was able to see them beforehand and exchange small smiles and little gestures of support,” she said. “I have such respect for all the Ukrainians who have made it here.

“It’s incredible to see them and phenomenal for Yaroslava to come away with the gold. I said a few words to her at the end and I painted my nails blue with a yellow loveheart on them today just to communicate a small gesture to them that my heart goes out to them. I think she appreciated it.”

Williams makes shock hurdles exit

World leader Danielle Williams crashed out of the women’s 60m hurdles heats. The Jamaican, who clocked 7.75 last month, made contact with two barriers on her way to a shock sixth place in heat two with a time of 8.23.

French athlete Cyréna Samba-Mayela, the European U23 100m hurdles champion, was the fastest to qualify in 7.91, while American Olympic finalist Gabbi Cunningham clocked 7.93. Ditaji Kambundji, sister of the newly crowned 60m champion Mujinga, went through in 7.97.

Americans fire a 60m warning

As expected there were some ominous American performances in the opening qualifying heats of the men’s 60m.

Fastest overall was Marvin Bracy, who clocked 6.46, while defending champion Christian Coleman was in cruise control as he practically jogged over the line in 6.51.

Olympic 100m and European Indoor 60m champion Marcell Jacobs was fourth-fastest in 6.53 ahead of the evening’s semi-finals.

The British Indoor champion Adam Thomas progressed after his second place in heat two with a run of 6.59, while his fellow countryman Andy Robertson also went through as a fastest loser after coming fifth in heat three in 6.62.

Ehammer leaps into the heptathlon lead

The men’s heptathlon competition continues to be wonderfully poised, with Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer holding a 23-point lead going into this evening’s final discipline.

Overnight leader Damian Warner had begun the day on 3649 points, just two ahead of his relentless pursuer Ehammer, with Australian Ashley Moloney on 3555.

The Canadian’s leading margin grew to 38 points after the 60m hurdles as he came home in 7.61 ahead of Ehammer (7.75) and Moloney’s PB of 7.88.

That all changed in the pole vault, however, during which the top three all produced personal bests.

Ehammer and Moloney both cleared 5.10m, while Olympic decathlon champion Warner went over 4.90m. With the 1000m to go, that put the Swiss out in front on 5634 to Warner’s 5611. Moloney was holding on to bronze in 5504, being hotly pursued by Hans-Christian Hausenberg on 5498, the Estonian having leapt a brilliant personal best of 5.30m in the pole vault.

» For more news from the 2022 World Indoor Champs, CLICK HERE