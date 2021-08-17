Showpiece to be staged in autumn for a third successive year before reverting to April date in 2023

Organisers of the London Marathon have announced that the showpiece event will take place in the autumn for a third successive year in 2022.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s staging was moved from the traditional April date to an elite-only race in October, while up to 50,000 people are due to take part in this year’s edition, which takes place in a little over six weeks’ time.

Now it has been confirmed that the 2022 TCS London Marathon will be staged on October 2, before returning to the usual springtime slot in 2023.

“We are living in a hugely uncertain world – a world where different approaches to managing Covid-19 are being explored and executed,” said Hugh Brasher, Event Director of London Marathon Events.

“The London Marathon is an extraordinary and unique celebration of the family of humankind coming together. We believe that by moving the 2022 event to October we give ourselves the best chances of welcoming the world to the streets of London, enabling tens of millions to be raised for good causes and giving people the certainty that their hard work and training will allow them to experience the amazing crowds cheering them every step of the way, from Greenwich to Westminster.

“For 39 years, the London Marathon has been a spring event and we will return to our traditional slot in the calendar in 2023 when the TCS London Marathon will take place on Sunday 23 April.”

