Applications are now open for the 2022 Lloyd Cowan Bursary

Grants of up to £500 will be awarded to athletics coaches and to unfunded athletes with potential, aged between 16 and 23, for whom cost is a barrier to accessing developmental opportunities in athletics.

The application window closes 23:59 on October 13. The selection process will take place the following week when the Grants Committee will meet to consider every submission. Decisions will be confirmed by the end of October.

Sixty percent of UK-wide applicants received grants in the first edition of the award in 2021. European under-18 medallists Tendai Nyabadza [1500m], Rebecca Grieve [Girls Medley Relay] and under-17 indoor 60mH British record-holder Jaiden Dean were among the first athlete recipients.

Gwennan Lewis and Anita Richardson, who guides under-20 talent Success Eduan, were two of the coaches to receive awards.

View the Lloyd Cowan Bursary guidance and application forms for athletes and coaches here.

The Lloyd Cowan Bursary was set up in memory of Lloyd Cowan MBE, who believed that no one with sporting potential should be held back by lack of support and opportunities. The Bursary awards grants of up to £500 once a year, both to qualified coaches and to unfunded athletes, aged 16-23, for whom cost is a barrier to accessing developmental opportunities in athletics.

Cowan was an international athlete before hanging up his spikes and becoming one of the UK’s most successful coaches. He guided many leading British sprinters, including World, Olympic and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu and European 110m hurdles champion Andy Turner. Tragically Lloyd died in January 2021, aged 58, after contracting COVID-19.

For more information about LCB contact [email protected].

