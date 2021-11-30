Lancashire Police are investigating how the accident took place and Emily, who competed in the Tokyo Games earlier this year, said: “Me and my family are absolutely heartbroken to share the news that my beautiful baby brother died last week.

“We have created a fundraising page for two charities close to Con and us. Please donate if you can. Thank you.”

The page – which can be found here – is raising funds for Alzheimer’s and Down Syndrome, both of which have impacted the Borthwick family in the past.

On social media Emily described Connor as “her shining light” and added: “I will miss you every second of every day. I will love you until eternity. Until we meet again my darling baby brother. I’m so sorry.”

Connor was a promising high jumper himself with Wigan & District. He had a best of 1.96m as a junior, won North of England gold medals, the RAF title and also competed in the English Schools Championships.

