Olympic high jumper says she’s heartbroken after Connor Borthwick dies in industrial accident
Emily Borthwick and her family have started a fund-raising page following the tragic death of her younger brother Connor.
The 22-year-old sustained fatal injuries after becoming trapped in machinery at a business site in Blackburn last week.
Lancashire Police are investigating how the accident took place and Emily, who competed in the Tokyo Games earlier this year, said: “Me and my family are absolutely heartbroken to share the news that my beautiful baby brother died last week.
“We have created a fundraising page for two charities close to Con and us. Please donate if you can. Thank you.”
The page – which can be found here – is raising funds for Alzheimer’s and Down Syndrome, both of which have impacted the Borthwick family in the past.
View this post on Instagram
On social media Emily described Connor as “her shining light” and added: “I will miss you every second of every day. I will love you until eternity. Until we meet again my darling baby brother. I’m so sorry.”
Connor was a promising high jumper himself with Wigan & District. He had a best of 1.96m as a junior, won North of England gold medals, the RAF title and also competed in the English Schools Championships.
» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram