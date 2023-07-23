Sprinter runs 19.73 behind Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo at the London Diamond League on Sunday

After breaking Linford Christie’s British 100m record earlier this season and winning the UK 200m title in a wind-assisted 19.77, Zharnel Hughes arrived at the London Athletics Meet on the hunt for another national record. It was clear that John Regis’s long-standing mark of 19.94, set in Stuttgart in 1993, was living on borrowed time, too.

Sure enough, Hughes smashed Regis’s record with 19.73 (1.6) behind Noah Lyles’ 19.47 and Letsile Tebogo’s 19.50.

Regis was in the London Stadium as well to see his mark fall. Despite it being cool and blustery outside the stadium, conditions inside the arena were near-perfect as Hughes ran a brilliant first 150m before losing his form slightly as Lyles and Tebogo drew away.

For Lyles it was a meeting record and world leading mark, whereas Tebogo, the world under-20 100m champion from Botswana, set an African record.

“I did it again – I predicted it. I wrote down that exact time this morning, at about 9.30am,” said Hughes, who posted written proof of his prediction on his social media after the race. “I wanted to get the British record here on home soil and I did it.

“I don’t care about winning, as long as I execute the time that my coach wanted and get the British record.

“We’ve got things I can work on but I executed my race and that was to get to 60m as fast as possible then just maintain from there. I think Noah was playing off me slightly. He was ready to chase me down!”

Hughes now plans to return to his training camp in Jamaica before returning to Europe in a quest to make the podium at the World Championships in Budapest in a 200m event where Lyles, the reigning champion, will start as favourite.

The double British record-holder also plans to double up over 100m and 200m in Budapest.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast did not feel brilliant before the meeting but she has been in great form this season and ran a season’s best and meeting record of 10.75 (1.2) to win the women’s 100m ahead of Dina Asher-Smith’s 10.85, Shericka Jackson’s 10.94 and Daryll Neita’s 10.96 as the two Brits ran season’s bests.

“Today has been so great – I was not feeling my best at first, but I’ve been listening to everything my coach has told me and I won,” said Ta Lou. “I hope to go back and train even harder for Budapest because I know it will take more to win there, so I’ll just fix up on a few small things.

“I know my finish is strong but my start could be better and I need to improve it to make sure I can achieve my goal of winning gold.”

Asher-Smith, who had competed over 200m at the Monaco Diamond League 48 hours earlier, said: “I am always disappointed not to win but this shows I am building and, given I have had two races in one weekend then it bodes really well.

“It is all about the end of August and Budapest which isn’t a long way away, so I am excited.

“I managed to see the end of the men’s 200m and I am so pleased for Zharnel (Hughes). British sprinting is doing so well but also look at Jemma (Reekie), Keely (Hodgkinson), Jaz (Sawyers). The team is looking good.”

US champion Sha’Carri Richardson withdrew on the eve of the women’s 100m after a slight hamstring problem during the warm-up.

