Venezuelan triple jumper soars out to 15.43m in Andujar while American shot putter throws 23.01m in Tucson

There were big events in the UK in Gateshead and Loughborough at the weekend but world-class performances throughout the globe with the Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and American shot putter Ryan Crouser closing in on the long-standing world records.

Andujar, Spain, May 22

World triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas achieved history’s second best mark with a 15.43/0.7 leap to set an area record and world lead.

She also achieved a 15.31/0.2 and won by well over a metre from France’s Rouguy Diallo’s 14.20/0.5.

The world record is held by Inessa Kravets with 15.50m from 1995.

The World hammer champion Pawel Fajdek set an 81.62m European lead and meeting record to head fellow Pole Wojciech Nowicki’s 79.54m.

Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic improved her national 400m record to 50.25 while in the 5000m a debuting Lemlem Hailu produced a 15.02.27 win well ahead of world 1500m record-holder Genzebe Dibaba who ran 15:09.61 to gain an Olympic qualifier.

Former world 800m medallist Francine Niyonsaba from Burundi debuted in the event with a 15:12.08 national record.

Freweyni Hailu won the 800m in 1:59.92 while Tadesse Lemi won the 1500m in 3:35.84.

USTAF Throws Festival, Tucson, May 22

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won the shot with a fifth round 23.01m to go third all-time and only missed Randy Barnes’ long-standing world record by 11 centimetres.

He also achieved a 22.86m in round six.

Joe Kovacs was a distant second despite a 22.04m with Darrell Hill third with 21.88m and former world champion Tom Walsh fourth with 21.62m.

There was also a world lead in the women’s discus through Jorinde Van Klinken’s 70.22m Dutch and NCAA record.

Rudy Winkler won the hammer with 81.44m ahead of Sean Donnelly’s 79.27m and Daniel Haugh’s 79.03m.

There was a top-class women’s hammer won by Gwen Berry’s 76.79m ahead of Brooke Andersen’s 76.36m and world champion DeAnna Price’s 75.88m.

In fifth there was an African record for Nigerian Annette Echikunwoke with 75.49m. It is the first time in history that five athletes have broken 75 metres in the same competition.

Alex Rose won the men’s discus with a Samoan record 67.48m. Shelby McEwen won the men’s high jump with a 2.33m PB.

Adidas Boost Boston Games, Boston, May 23

Quite a few Olympic favourites showed great form on the streets of Boston.

In the 200m (like all sprints held on a straight) Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo clocked 22.08/-0.1 to easily win her event.

World indoor record holder and world champion Grant Holloway won his event by five metres in 13.20/0.0 while world 100m hurdles world record-holder Keni Harrison also dominated with a 12.49/-0.9 victory.

There was a surprise men’s winner at 200m with Canadian Jerome Blake’s 19.89/-0.3 narrowly ahead of European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes who ran his fastest ever time with 19.93.

Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk was disputing the lead into the last 30 metres but eased back with a hip injury to finish fourth in 20.86.

The men’s 100m final was easily won by Isiah Young in 9.94/0.5 over a metre ahead of Noah Lyles’ 10.10 with the world 200m champion having run 10.03 in his heat.

Jamaican Shiann Salmon clocked a world all-time best of 24.86/0.1 on the very rarely run 200m hurdles on the straight and Shamier Little was also below the former mark of 24.91 in second.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos came close to the 22.10 all-time best with a men’s 200m hurdles win of 22.12/-0.6.

In the 150m Lynny Irby impressed with a 16.53/-1.5 victory while Jereem Richards’ 14.75/0.1 saw him well clear of former world champion Yohan Blake’s 14.94.

The morning road races saw some fast times in the men’s 600m with Marco Arap winning in 1:15 (with Britain’s European Indoor medallist James Webb third in 1:16.

The women’s race was also quick with Natoya Goule’s 1:24 giving her a surprisingly easy win over Ajee’ Wilson and Allie Wilson (both 1:26).

Trials of Miles NYC Qualifier, New York, USA, May 21

World 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan won the 800m in 2:01.54 with former European indoor champion Shelayna Oskan-Clarke clocking 2:04.00 in seventh.

Tucson Elite, Tucson, USA, May 20

Ryan Crouser warmed up for his huge throw at the weekend with a top class shot win in 22.60 almost a metre up on Tom Walsh’s 21.71m.

World silver medallist Fedrick Dacres won the discus with a 65.93 win. New Zealand’s Lauren Bruce won the hammer with a 74.61m area record throw.

USATF Open, Fort Worth, USA, May 18

The 11-time world champion Allyson Felix showed her one-lap speed is still there with her fastest 400m since 2017 with a 50.88 win.

Michael Cherry won the men’s 400 in 44.37. Rudy Winkler continued his superb hammer form with a 79.69m throw.

Havana, Cuba, May 21-22

In the triple jump Jordan Diaz set a world lead of 17.46/-3.5 despite a reported strong headwind. There was a 68.99m win in the discus for Yaime Perez.

World bronze long jump medallist Juan Miguel Echevarria won with a wind-assisted 8.55/3.1. In the women’s triple jump there was a 14.93/0.8 PB for Liadagmis Povea.

Helsingborg, Sweden, May 22

Discus world champion Daniel Stahl set a world-leading 69.71m in his first throw of the year and he backed this up with a 69.04m. Second was fellow Swede Simon Pettersson with 66.18m.

Rehlingen, Germany, May 23

European champion Christin Hussong won the women’s javelin with a throw of 66.96m. Luxembourg’s Bob Bertemes won the men’s shot with a throw of 21.71m.

Colombia’s Mauricio Ortega won the discus with 63.62m ahead of Belgium’s former world silver medallist Philip Milanov (63.42m).

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang won the 1500m in 3:36.62 while Irene van der Reijken won the 3000m steeplechase in a Dutch record 9:33.83.

Tilburg, Netherlands, May 24

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam enjoyed a season opener with a 6.42m long jump and a 13.68 hurdles.

Dessau, Germany, May 21

Johannes Vetter continued his good from in the javelin with a 93.20m victory while Sam Kendricks won the pole vault with a 5.80m leap.

Birstonas, Lithuania, May 20

There was a temporary world lead in the discus of 68.62m for 2017 world champion Andrijus Gudzius.

Rieti, Italy, May 23

There was an Italian pole vault record of 4.70m for Roberta Bruni.

Fukuoka, Japan, May 22-23

Kenyan Bernard Koech won the 10,000m in 27:45.44.

Pretoria, South Africa, May 22

Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala won the 100m in 10.06/1.6 while Qatar’s 400m hurdler Abderrahman Samba won over the flat in 46.08.

Furstenfeld (marathon), Austria, May 23

Kazakhstan’s Zhanna Mamazhanova and Tereza Hrochova from the Czech Republic gained Olympic marathon qualifying times of 2:29:00 and 2:29:04 respectively with Sweden’s Hanna Lindholm third in 2:29:35.

Canada’s Cam Levins won the men’s race in 2:10:13 by more than three minutes from Poland’s Yared Shegumo in 2:13:20. Denmark’s Thijs Nijhuis (62:45) and the Netherlands’ Andrea Deelstra (73:10) won the adjoining half marathon.

Lima Marathon, Peru, May 23

Brazilian Daniel Ferreira won the marathon in an Olympic standard 2:09:04 on his debut. He won by over four minutes from home athlete Ulises Martin-Ambrocio (2:13:28).

Peru’s Jovana de la Cruz won the women’s race in an Olympic qualifier 2:27:59 to go third in South American all-time lists Second was Soledad Torre in 2:34:39.

Charnwood Open, Loughborough, May 19

There were top class discus wins for Kirsty Law with a 58.78m throw and Nick Percy with 62.13m.

Last year’s English National and Inter Counties Cross-Country Championships runner-up Shaikira King, who is still only 12 years-old, went second in the UK under-15 800m rankings with her PB 2:12.72.

Hercules Wimbledon Field Open 2, Wimbledon, May 23

Former 60m discus thrower Abi Ekoku who is new to the M55 age category went top of his age group rankings.

Soar MK 3000m PB Special, Milton Keynes, May 22

Jonathan Escalante-Phillips won the men’s 3000m with a 58 last circuit to win in a PB 8:03.19.

Gemma Kersey won the women’s race easily in 9:16.37.

The On Bristol Track Club Elite 5km, Bath, May 22

Josh Grace narrowly won the men’s race in 14:12.

Charlotte Arter won the women’s race in 16:10 well clear of Naomi Mitchell’s 16:37.

Even Splits 5km, York, May 21

In a race won by Lewis Gamble-Thompson easily in 14:49, Geoffrey Howard, who is aged 77, went top of the UK M75 rankings with a time of 22:16 with William Allen going second in the rankings with a 22:51.

Vets AC 5km, Battersea Park, May 18

Kent AC’s M35 Jim Allchin (15:11) and W45 Victoria Buck (19:31) won overall as Penny Elliott went top of the UK W75 rankings with her 25:55 clocking which is an uk-age best for a 78 year-old.

