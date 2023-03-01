Spring half-marathons now in full bloom with results from Brighton, Wokingham and Hampton Court

BRIGHTON HALF-MARATHON, East Sussex, February 26

After graduating from a parkrun start out in 2018 when a Leeds University student and a 5km best of just 19:41 at the end of the year, Cal Mills has been making steady progress and this was his best run to date, as he enjoyed a narrow victory in 66:38, Martin Duff reports.

This was a PB by well over two minutes and came over Marshall Smith, the Kent cross-country championship second-placer, whose 66:41 was also a new best.

Charlotte Ragan was the pick of the senior women with another narrow PB win, as she retained her title. Her 78:26 was just six seconds to the good of Ruby Whyte-Wilding, who was making her debut over the distance.

The pick of the older runners was Horsham Blue Star’s Elsbeth Turner, whose 81:50 was her best since 2019 but which represented a solid performance when compared to her 74:06 for fifth spot in the 1986 Great North Run. The 57-year-old finished more than three minutes clear of the second runner classed here as over-50 and her time goes second all-time in the UK W55 time in the rankings.

Overall:

1 C Mills (Leeds) 66:38; 2 M Smith (Ashford) 66:41; 3 S Heath (Phoe) 67:02; 4 O Garrod (S Lon) 68:02; 5 B Savill (Lewes) 68:14; 6 K Barnes (Craw) 68:56; 7 R Brundish (Horsh J, M40) 69:53; 8 A Matheson (QPH) 69:45; 9 A Wilson (Dulw) 70:50; 10 L Grenfell-Shaw) 70:52

M40: 2 R Saether (E Hull) 71:27; 3 C Halsey (B&H) 71:48

M50: 1 P Wishart (Phoe) 79:22

M60: 1 S Mills (Uckf) 84:27

Women:

1 C Ragan (BMH) 78:26; 2 R Whyte-Wilding (Lewes) 78:52; 3 A Harris (Phoe) 79:22; 4 R Gifford (Leam) 79:48; 5 E Turner (Horsh BS, W55) 81:50; 6 R Hillman (Lewes) 82:05

W40: 1 J Vickers (S Lon) 84:29

W50: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 85:09

W60: G O’Connor (Ashf) 1:45:32

HAMPTON COURT HALF-MARATHON, London, February 26

The day after younger sister Sarah won the English National cross-country title, it was Gemma Astin’s turn to take the spotlight with a victory, Martin Duff reports.

The 31-year-old’s three-minute victory, over Sarah Holt, in 75:03, was a personal best by more than a minute.

The 2018 English National, UK Inter Counties and South of England champion Phoebe Law ran 78:34 in her half-marathon debut in third.

Whilst Charlie Rogers won overall in 69:55 there were good runs from veterans behind. Fourth placed Steve Winder set a PB 73:27 at the age of 51 whilst Nigel Rackham’s 78:17 goes top for the 2023 rankings and would have ranked third M60 last year.

Overall:

1 C Rogers (FoT) 69:55; 2 H Fry (Best A) 72:17; 3 N Kato 73:15

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 73:27

M60: 1 N Rackham (Metros) 78:17

Women:

1 G Astin (Manx) 75:03; 2 S Holt (Strag, W40) 78:14; 3 P Law (K&P) 78:34; 4 A Lawson (Clap) 80:22; 5 E Bond (R&N) 81:08; 6 I Parker-Elms (Strag) 83:41

W45: 1 T Murphy (Kent) 84:25

W50: 1 C Constantine (S Lon) 96:22

W55: 1 K Campbell (Rane) 1:43:36

W65: 1 J Hall (Strag) 1:49:23

SNAKE LANE 10, Pocklington, February 26

Jordan Skelly won the race overall with a 64:48 clocking as second placed Lewis Gamble-Thompson was also inside the 50-minute barrier, Martin Duff reports.

This was the first time inside that mark for 30-year-old Skelly who improved his best by nearly two minutes.

Women’s winner Josie Rawes just missed out on the one hour barrier with 60:41 in her first recorded mark over the distance and has only been featured on the Power of Ten as racing for less than two years.

That is not the case for age group record breaker Treena Johnson who here improved her own W60 British best by more than two minutes with 64:36.

Overall:

1 J Skelly (Linc W) 49:48; 2 L Gamble-Thompson (N Marske) 49;59; 3 L W Strangeway (Linc W) 51:12; 4 J Howe (York P) 51:26; 5 W Weatherhill (Tad) 52:54; 6 B Butler (Wake, M40) 53:21

M45: 1 T Leahy (Rip) 57:31

M50: 1 J Clifford (Darl) 56:07

M55: 1 V Brudenell (N York M) 57:45

M60: 1 D West (Harrogate) 61:19

M65: 1 D L’Anson (L Goat) 67:50

M70: 1 C Gibson 76:56

Women:

1 J Rawes (York Knaves) 60:45; 2 A O’Sullivan (Scarb) 61:45; 3 A Hammersley CoH) 62;53; 4 E Hardy (Rothwell, W40) 63:18; 5 R Ramsden (Morley) 63:39; 6 V Moverley (E Hull) 63:32

W45: 1 H Hall York Knaves) 65:06

W50: 1 T Oldroyd (Harrogate) 66:49

W55: 1 K Neesam (N Marske) 64:26

W60: 1 T Johnson (Dews) 64:36 (UK W60 record)

W65: 1 S Haslan (Scarb) 71:36

WOKINGHAM HALF-MARATON, Berkshire, February 26

Scott Cousins led home the 2500 finishers in bright if cold conditions and did so two minutes inside his previous best with a 65:10 clocking, Martin Duff reports.

Ryde’s Matt Sharp was a solid second in 65:48, his best since 2018, as Lauren Reed took the women’s race by 29 seconds from Tessa McCormick, who beat her previous best set in 2016 by a single second with 74:53.

Overall:

1 S Cousins (S’field) 65:10; 2 M Sharp (Ryde) 65:43; 3 T Austin (Poole) 67:11; 4 C Powner (Win) 67:51; 5 G Gurney (Lon H) 68:11; 6 P Martelletti (VP&TH, M40) 68:20; 7 R McTaggart (B’mth) 68:23; 8 B Stephenson (Dart, M40) 68:27; 9 M Hashi (ESM) 68:34; 10 M Revier (Soton) 68:53; 11 I Bailey (AFD) 69:03; 12 D Green (R&N) 69:30; 13 L Busby (Wyc P) 69:31; 14 L Stopford (Stroud) 69:33; 15 R Lovejoy (AFD) 69:38

M40: 3 J Hutchins (Wok) 69:56; 4 P Molyneux (S’field) 69:58

M50: 1 S Shaw (ESM) 73:58; 2 A Bridgman (BMH) 77:02; 3 J King (St Alb) 77:26

M60: 1 S Double 82:22; 2 M Slaney (BMH) 87:07; 3 C Shearwood (Metros) 88:00

M70: 1 M Sheridan (Newb) 89:06

Women:

1 L Reed (Hav’g) 74:14; 2 T McCormick (Vale R) 74:53; 3 I Pickett (Best A) 74:51; 4 G Carnwath (Herne H, W40) 76:36; 5 A Braham (Ealing E, W40) 78:08; 6 K Rennie (Dac, W45) 78:24; 7 H Pullen (AFD) 78:42; 8 E Hawthorn (Strag) 79:55; 9 E Dimond (Llis) 89L10; 10 L Locks (AFD, W45) 80:36

W45: 3 C Grima (HW) 82:00

W50: 1 K Streams (Read RR) 85:47; 2 D Godwin (M’head) 85:49; 3 V Carter (TVH) 87:48

W60: 1 C Bensted (Oke) 90:36; 2 C Kennedy (Orion) 93:23; 3 H Bolt (Datch) 97:36

RAF SHAWBURY 10km, Shropshire, February 25

Overall:

1 A Puchala 34;29; 2 J Agnew (Mercia) 34:36; 3 J Lewis 34;45

Women:

1 M Tibbetts (Lawley) 40:412; 2 A Walkley (Lawley, W40) 41:28; 3 N Shipp (Osw, W45) 42:02

BALDOCK BEAST MT HALF-MARATHON, February 26

Overall:

1 A Darby (Ely) 71:23; 2 I Kimpton (Lut) 73:48; 3 A Cumming 81:09

Women:

1 N Battermann (W End) 91:29; 2 L De Vries 97:05; 3 R Anott (NHRR, W45) 97:31

MURRAY LAMBDEN 10km, Douglas, February 25

Overall:

1 M Burman (Manx FR, M35) 33:41; 2 L Stennett (Nthn (IOM), U17) 33:51; 3 S McEntee (Manx FR, M35) 34:18

M60: 1 K Deakes (Nthn (IOM)) 39:57

Women:

1 R Pate (Manx FR) 40:00; 2 C Mayers (Manx, W50) 40:45; 3 D Atherton (Western, W35) 41:30

SERPENTINE LAST FRIDAY 5km, Hyde Park, London, February 24

Men:

1 H Lawson (Holl) 15:49; 2 C Nicol (TVH) 16:14; 3 J Ellis (Holl S, M40) 16:29; 4 J Henry (ELR, M40) 16:30

M45: 1 S Wurr (THH) 16:52

M50: 1 D Gillett 17:00

M55: 1 J Ratcliffe 18:00

M60: 1 S Corfield (SoC) 18:22; 2 S Plummer (ESM) 18:33

M85: 1 D Claxton 32:30

Women:

1 E Shaw (Wimborne, U20) 17:58; 2 K Harbon (N Herts) 18:13; 3 S Cowper (Roth) 18:21

W55: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 19:10; 2 M Lennon (Dulw) 20:34

W60: 1 L Kilip (Stragg) 20:58

W65: 1 A Riddell (Serp) 24:04

W70: 1 R Tabor (Dulw) 26:04

EVEN SPLITS LEEDS 5km SERIES, Leeds, February 22

Overall:

1 J Rashbrook (Bas, U20) 15:04; 2 M Valero Palacios (Vall) 15:20; 3 J Taylor (York) 15:43



M45: 1 C Fishlock 15:57

M50: 1 M Fillingham (Salt) 17:20.

M60: 1 J Convery (Bing) 17:37; 2 D West (H’gate) 18:32

M65: 1 D I’anson (LonelyGoat) 20:12; 2 D Lancaster (York) 20:27

U15: 1 J Norris (Bing) 17:04

Women:

1 S Cross (Weth) 18:30; 2 J Cartmell (H&R) 18:37; 3 L Matthews (Stoke) 18:38

W55: 1 L Eadon (R&Z) 22:00

W70: 1 H Coulsey (Ilkley) 25:00

BLAST AT THE MEADOWS 5km, Edinburgh, February 21

Overall:

1 A Luetchford (HBT) 17:09; 2 G Mckenna (Falk, M45) 17:11; 3 R Kyle (Edin) 17:16



Women:

1 F Capaldi (Edin) 20:56; 2 S Burnett (Harm, W50) 21:24; 3 C Cosham 21:59



W60: 1 K Douglas 23:51; 2 K Mcallister (Falk) 23:54.

W70: 1 J Macleod (C’gie) 27:48

BIRMINGHAM RUNNING FESTIVAL, Sutton Coldfield, February 19



Overall (5km):

1 T Alfrink (W) 19:54; 2 K Buckingham (W) 20:56; 3 P Ryan 21:41

Women:

1 Alfrink 19:54; 2 Buckingham 20:56; 3 K Killeen (Unatt) 24:27



Overall (10km):

1 J Bennett (Bir) 32:26; 2 P Devine (GRC, M40) 36:36; 3 K Ho (M40) 38:05



Women:

1 E Horn (B&R, W45) 40:56; 2 L Brown (W35) 45:22; 3 S Smith (Ham, W35) 46:07



Overall (HM):

1 M Scarsbrook (Bir) 73:10; 2 R Dyjak (Tam, M40) 76:59; 3 S Smith (M40) 77:42



Women:

1 N Newton (B&R) 87:33; 2 S Stewart (MMRT) 88:47; 3 R Burchell (W35) 90:20

BOLTON 5km, Bolton, February 19

Overall:

1 L Edwards (Liverpool Pemb) 15:27; 2 T Hartley (Wig D) 15:36; 3 J Wilkinson (Leigh) 15:48



M45: 1 A Valentine (Bolt) 16:09.

M60: 1 K Davies (Clay) 17:52

M65: 1 J Swarbrick (R Rose) 20:19

M80: 1 K Robson (Manchester Tri Club) 29:48



Women:

1 S Bent (Salf) 17:28; 2 S Whittaker (Bury) 18:08; 3 H Tomlinson (Bolt) 18:12



W50: 1 S Cumber (Hal) 19:34.

W55: 1 L Darbyshire (Burn RR) 21:51.

W60: 1 G Kinloch (Burn RR) 22:07

CARDIFF 10/20, Cardiff, February 19

Overall (10M):

1 J Griffiths (Swan) 50:37; 2 S Richards (P’pridd R) 55:24; 3 O Williams (Les C, M35) 55:25



Women:

1 K James (Pontypridd Roadents) 64:36; 2 T Jenkins (Porth) 67:16; 3 C Merwood (CDF Runners) 68:43



W50: 1 S Leech (Swan) 69:27



Overall (20M):

1 T Flitcroft (Les C) 2:01:21; 2 M Thomas (Croft A, M45) 2:02:19; 3 D Craig (Les C, M45) 2:07:11



M55: 1 B Vaughan (Western Tempo) 2:14:39

M65: 1 D James (Les C) 2:16:56

Women:

1 E Wookey (Llis) 2:17:26; 2 M Zubizarreta (Les C, W50) 2:30:25; 3 H Jenkins (Porth) 2:36:32

DEAL HALF MARATHON, Deal, February 19

Overall:

1 A Wood (Dover, M35) 73:19; 2 H Axon (Folk) 77:26; 3 C Fox (Wimb W, M35) 77:52



Women:

1 F Papougnot (Deal TC) 85:50; 2 R McDonnell (Deal TC) 88:29; 3 N Goodwin (Folk, W40) 95:16

GREAT NORTH WEST HALF MARATHON, Blackpool, February 19

Overall:

1 F Minnican 73:39; 2 P Hardman (Bolt, M35) 75:55; 3 B Potts (Elv, M35) 76:31



Women:

1 F Hughes (UTS, W35) 84:11; 2 G Draper (Lyth, W35) 90:21; 3 A Chinoy (Sale, W50) 90:56

HEREFORD 10, Hereford, February 19

Overall:

1 E Apperley (Croft A) 57:46; 2 E Davies (Unatt) 57:50; 3 D Miller (Lud) 58:45



M60: 1 T Marshall (Chep) 61:40



Women:

1 S Bell (Chep, W45) 65:57; 2 J Eddy (Here C, W45) 68:13; 3 N Morgan (Chep, W55) 68:49

LETS RUN RHYL, Rhyl, February 19

Overall (5M):

1 R White (Bux, M45) 27:29; 2 C Aveyard (Shrewsbury Athletics, M40) 27:35; 3 W Kozer (Widnes RC, M35) 28:03



M80: 1 R Harrison (P’atyn) 49:14; 2 J Thomas (Buck) 50:32



Women:

1 Philippa (Wilmslow Striders, W50) 36:11; 2 Stephanie (Widnes RC) 37:17; 3 K Brown (Bux, W45) 40:27



Overall (10M course measurement query):

1 R Davis (Wrex) 49:19; 2 T Roberts (Meir) 49:46; 3 J Thomas (Stoke) 51:03; 4 D Griffith (Menai, U20) 51:46



M40: 1 J Hickinbottom (Shrews) 54:31; 2 S Sayer (Menai) 54:52; 3 M Eardley (Stoke) 54:53

M45: 1 M Green (N Wal RR) 52:38; 2 S Hayes (Dees) 53:52; 3 N Dixon (Newc S) 54:49; 4 R McKenna (Shrews) 54:50

M50: 1 John (Buck) 56:40

M55: 1 T Hyland (Elles P) 61:34; 2 P Williams (Aberys) 62:34



Women:

1 C Clancy (Wilm, W35) 58:57; 2 T Rogers (Buck) 60:28; 3 K Smith (W Ches, W40) 61:26



W35: 2 N Nokes (Stoke) 61:30; 3 G Moore (Eryri) 62:57.

W40: 2 D Thomas (Trent) 65:07.

W50: 1 C Green (North Wales Road) 61:41; 2 L Dixon (Newc S) 62:59; 3 L Tait-Harris (BRAT) 63:53

W55: 1 S Avery (Cheshire Dragons) 61:52.

W60: 1 K Hatton (N Wal RR) 75:25

W65: 1 C Unknown (Dees) 82:17



Overall (HM):

1 B Light (Bux, M35) 76:10; 2 C Brennan (Dono, M35) 77:05; 3 D Burrows (N Masters, M55) 77:07



Women:

1 H Harrington (Cheshire Dragons, W40) 92:09; 2 H Ward (Sneyd, W35) 94:50; 3 C Tudor (Ruthin), W40) 95:32

RUGELEY 10, Rugeley, February 19

Overall:

1 M Orford (Burt) 54:32; 2 D Floyd (Lichfield) 57:11; 3 C Abberley (Burt) 57:36



M70: 1 D Alcock (Trent) 73:37



Women:

1 C Beddow (W50) 68:36; 2 I Shaw (Trent) 70:05; 3 L Callaghan (Trent, W45) 71:28



W55: 1 S Taylor (Trent) 72:04.

W60: 1 C Higgs (N Staff) 76:38

RUN LONDON VICTORIA PARK, Victoria Park, February 19

Overall (5km):

1 B Magina (U20) 16:40; 2 G Popescu (Dunstable Lions, M35) 18:03; 3 O Dare (With RC, M60) 18:34



Women:

1 C Truffitt 19:23; 2 A Vargin (Chich, W45) 22:32; 3 C Harger 22:49



Overall (10km):

1 O Garrod (S Lon) 31:33; 2 R O’Grady 34:02; 3 M Leedham (Bing) 34:54



Women:

1 N Lenane (Belg) 36:26; 2 B Rainbow 39:12; 3 A Quinn 42:09



Overall (HM):

1 J Simmonds (Kent) 71:12; 2 M Parry (Clap C) 71:56; 3 B Day (Kent, M40) 73:04



Women:

1 H Freeman79:08; 2 L Parry (Gard CR) 81:06; 3 C Elms (Kent, W55) 84:06

RUNTHROUGH SOUTHAMPTON RUNNING FESTIVAL, Southampton, February 19

Overall (5km):

1 J Hughes (Fare) 16:46; 2 D Shepherd (Lords, M55) 18:28; 3 A Swann (Big W) 22:18



Women:

1 J Spooner 22:35; 2 L Clements-Champion (Salis, U15) 22:55; 3 B Cooper 23:43



Overall (10km):

1 D Beaumont (Phoe) 34:06; 2 B Chipchase 36:58; 3 B Parker 37:57



Women:

1 R Cackett (W35) 40:53; 2 R Eyre (Real, W45) 45:26; 3 E Preston (B’mth) 48:06



Overall (HM):

1 V Warne (M45) 82:07; 2 T Bown (Win, M40) 83:28; 3 V Walls (S Ches, W35) 84:06



Women:

1 Walls 84:06; 2 W Whelan (Chich) 90:03; 3 J Furness (Unatt) 90:09

RUTHIN 5km / 10km, Ruthin, February 19

Overall (5km):

1 M Baker 17:21; 2 A Ryder (P’atyn) 17:23; 3 D Hinde (Ches TC, M40) 17:57



Women:

1 N Jones (Card, U17) 21:30; 2 L Evans (Denb, W45) 23:18; 3 N Jones (U20) 24:59



Overall (10km):

1 R Stacey (York A) 35:33; 2 S Hughes (Denb) 36:42; 3 G Coleman (Buck) 37:53



Women:

1 L Parry 44:46; 2 C Purdie (Wrex, W40) 45:41; 3 E Evans (Meir) 46:35

TEMPO WINTER SERIES 10km, Ilmington, February 19

Overall:

1 A Lawrence 35:13; 2 H Al-Zubaidi 37:15; 3 J Wynne (Kenil) 38:14



Women:

1 K Wright (Strat, W55) 41:02; 2 K Wiberley (Spa) 42:05; 3 M Spriggs (Strat, U17) 42:57

TUNBRIDGE WELLS HALF MARATHON, Tunbridge Wells, February 19

Overall:

1 M Chipping 71:07; 2 D Hobbs (Tun W, U20) 71:07; 3 D Bradley (Ton, M35) 71:22



M40: 1 N McClements (Ton) 71:59.

M45: 1 B Shearer (Camb H) 73:26.

M50: 1 M Daters 75:49



Women:

1 H Roberts (Dartf, W40) 83:01; 2 L Lavender (Lewes) 86:36; 3 C Johnston (M’stone) 87:19

WATERSONS HALE 10km, Hale, February 19



Overall:

1 S Birch (Hinck) 31:33; 2 B McIntosh (Vale R) 32:25; 3 D Tate (Selb, M40) 32:38



M55: 1 R Johnson (Alt) 35:15.

M60: 1 G Dale (Salf) 36:56.

M70: 1 M Walker (S’port W) 43:11.

M75: 1 M Hitchen 47:53



Women:

1 S Wood (Sale) 34:37; 2 H Townsend (Leeds C) 34:48; 3 C Walsh (Unatt) 38:06



W55: 1 D Broad (Vale R) 41:45

WINCHESTER 10km, Winchester, February 19



Overall:

1 A Greenleaf (Win, M40) 32:31; 2 G King (Win) 32:48; 3 G Brayn (Win) 33:33



M60: 1 A Graham (Lords) 39:00



Women:

1 T Christmann (Soton Tri) 37:48; 2 V Gill (Win, W40) 37:55; 3 K Mardle (Endurance Hub) 38:22

WOMBWELL 5, Wombwell, February 19



Overall:

1 E Brown (Hallam) 25:22; 2 S Hinchcliffe (Barns, M35) 25:22; 3 G Cooke (Barns) 26:55



M60: 1 M Hall (Otl) 29:39



Women: 1 S Hughes (Roth) 29:11; 2 J Cartmell (H&R) 30:08; 3 N Drakeford (Barns) 31:08



W50: 1 B Massey (Ilkley) 32:41

W55: 1 G Colville (Barns) 33:54

