Kenyans dominate an enthralling 126th edition of famous road race

On what was the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race in the Boston Marathon’s long history, the 2022 field produced one of the most exciting women’s marathons ever, with the lead changing repeatedly in the closing stages and the finish resembling a tactical track cycling race.

The win was secured by Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir in 2:21:01 after enduring one of the toughest 26.2-mile tests of her career, only breaking decisively clear in the last 200 metres.

Four seconds back came Ababel Yeshaneh, who has now managed top three finishes in Chicago, New York and Boston.

The race had been expected to come down to a battle between Jepchirchir and London winner Joyciline Jepkosgei – and these two controlled much of the race.

Charlotte Purdue was first non African in 9th in 2:25:26.

The contest had started slowly with a 17:42 opening 5km from a leading group of 25, but the tempo was lifted by a minute in the second 5km as the pack – now 12-strong – went through 10km in 34:21 (16:39). The two main protagonists wanted to go faster still, however, and again the pace was cranked up by almost another minute as 15km was reached in 50:10 (15:49) by what was now a leading quartet.

A 16:00 fourth 5km brought them through 20km in 66:10, while the halfway mark was passed in 69:41 and 25km in 1:22:20 (16:10). Now it came down to the big three of Jepchirchir, Jepkosgei and Yeshaneh.

With seemingly the first three now established the pace through the hills slowed through 30km in 1:39:20 (17:00) and they were through 20 miles in 1:46:58.

The race remained tactical through 35km in 1:56:46 (17:26) and 40km in 2:13:39 (16:53), though it proved too much for Jepkosgei who covered that last full 5km outside 18 minutes and she ultimately dropped back to seventh.

As the pace slowed in those final miles, Jepchirchir was content to follow the taller Yeshaneh though, with the watch on 2:15, she sprinted past and opened up a 20-matre gap. The race appeared to be over but the Ethiopian fought back.

Yeshaneh lost five metres on the last right turn and then, as they hit the final straight on 2:18, Jepchirchir kicked again but her move was covered once more and it took one last surge to make sure of victory.

The winner said: “I was not expecting that. The course was tough. I was feeling strong but then fell behind but I didn’t lose hope.”

With all the tactical slowing over the closing miles, Mary Ngugi closed up well to finish third in 2:21:32, while close behind the former double world champion Edna Kiplagat had her best marathon since 2018 with fourth place in 2:21:40.

Though there was much attention on some quality American competitors, the leading non-African was Britain’s Charlotte Purdue – who was a superb ninth in 2:25:26.

She looked under pressure as she held on to the leaders but got back into a more comfortable pace at 20km in 67:53, halfway in 71:39 and maintained that tempo pretty much to the end.

Purdue’s 5km splits were 17:42, 16:41, 16:23, 17:07, 17:13, 17:41 and 17:34.

The first American was Nell Rojas in tenth with 2:25:57.

Stephanie Rothstein-Bruce was 12th (2:28:02) and former winner Desiree Linden 13th (2:28:47).

The men’s race was a much cagier affair for longer, with the early splits disappointing as they went through 5km in 14:58, 10km in 29:40, 15km in 44:45, 20km in 60:03 and halfway in 63:26.

The lead group was still around 25-strong as they carried on at a fairly similar pace with 25km reached in 75:27, 30km in 1:31:00 and 20 miles in 1:37:57 as the pace slowed a little over the Heartbreak Hill section.

Evans Chebet wins the 126th Boston Marathon in 2:06:51 with splits of 63:26 and 63:25 winning with a stunning 13:55 5km from 35km including a 4:27 22nd mile.

It all changed in the final miles, though.

Evans Chebet seemed to change from almost jogging to near sprinting in a few strides and a 4:27 22nd mile broke the field into smithereens. Once Chebet had established the gap he showed no signs of slowing as he clocked two further miles of 4:26 and covered the 5km stretch between 35km and 40km was in 13:55!

Chebet’s halves were 63:26 and 63:25 and his incredibly powerful finish left the rest of the field over half a minute in arrears as he hit the line in 2:06:51.

Chebet was fourth in last year’s London Marathon in 2:05:26 and his best time remains his 2020 win in 2:03:00 at Valencia, but this victory will be the one that cements his place among the world’s greatest marathoners.

Fellow Kenyans Lawrence Cherono (2:07:21) and Benson Kipruto (2:07:27) completed the top three, though three-time World Half-marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor faded to 18th in 2:11:49 having looked strong until Chebet’s surge.

Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay was fourth in 2:07:27, while Scott Fauble was the leading American in seventh in 2:08:33.

The wheelchair races lacked the same level of drama, with wins coming for American Daniel Romanchuk (1:26:58) and Swiss Manuela Schar (1:41:08).

Britain’s Johnboy Smith was third man in 1:32:55.

The Boston AA Invitational mile races the day before were won by John Gregorek (4:08.16) and Annie Rodenfels (4:35.51).

The Boston marathon was also held in the UK on Monday – in Lincolnshire – and it resulted in wins for William Strangeway (2:25:11) and Natasha White (2:59:07).

