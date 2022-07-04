World 400m record-holder returns to action in the United States while British masters Paul Forbes, Angela Copson and Alastair Walker win global golds in Tampere

Marietta, USA, July 2

World 400m record-holder Wayde van Niekerk clocked his second fastest time since 2017 when he won with a meeting record 44.58 well ahead of Rusheen McDonald (45.43) and Demish Gaye (45.47).

World pole vault leader Sandi Morris won on count-back with a 4.65m leap.

Former world shot champion Tom Walsh won with a 21.69m throw.

A good quality 100m hurdles was won by Tia Jones (12.57/0.7) ahead of Britain’s Cindy Sember (12.66) and Tonea Marshall (12.74

La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland, July 3

Aided by the altitude, Reynier Mena improved the Cuban 200m record to 19.63/1.2 to become the 10th equal best ever performer.

In second, France’s Meba-Mickael Zeze set a European lead of 19.97 while Filippo Tortu was third (20.15).

Yupun Abeykoon clocked a Sri Lankan 100m record of 9.96/1.6 as Mena (9.99) and Zeze (9.99) were also inside 10 seconds.

Briton Ojie Edoburun won the B race in a barely wind-assisted 10.01/2.4.

Line Kloster was first in the 400m hurdles in a Norwegian record 53.91 and also won her 200m race in 22.51/2.5.

There was an Israeli record in the women’s 100m for Diana Vaisman of 11.06/1.8 ahead of Dafne Schippers’ 11.13. Imani Lansiquot won her heat ahead of Vaisman in much worse conditions in 11.32/-1.2 but did not contest the final.

Kristal Awuah was fifth in the B 100m in 11.22/4.5.

In the 200m Namibian Olympic finalist Beatrice Masilingi returned from injury with a 22.29/1.9 ahead of Anna Kielbasinska’s 22.76 (after the Pole had earlier won the 400m in 50.31).

Awuah was fourth in a season’s best 23.19.

Isaac Makwala was first at 400m in 45.03 with Jamal Rhoden-Stevens (45.95) fifth.

Cuban Roger Iribarne won the 110m hurdles in 13.26/1.7.

World Masters Championships, Tampere, Finland, June 30-July 3

Great Britain and Northern Ireland got off to a great start in the first few days of competition at Tampere in Finland with a number of gold medals from their 336-strong team although Finland, who have 1135 competitors, made the most of their numerical superiority and home advantage by dominating the medal table.

Former 1:45.66 800m performer from almost 40 years ago, Paul Forbes set a British and European M65 record with 2:14.67 which gave him gold by nine seconds from Latvia’s Arents Peteris and just missed the world mark.

Topping that though was one of Britain’s greatest ever masters, Angela Copson, who broke the W75 world 800m record with 3:07.19 as she won by 13 seconds. A few days later Copson destroyed the world 5000m mark with 22:53.55 and she won by two and half minutes from British team-mate Pauline Rich (26:34.51).

The 800m proved to be Britain’s most successful event as Yvonne Crilly set a British record in the W60 800m in 2:33.14 which just missed the world mark.

Alison Bourgeois took the W65 800m title by 11 seconds in 2:47.36 while Charlotte Taylor-Green won a competitive W35 800m in 2:12.76.

Another all-time great, Stephen Peters, was a clear winner of the M65 100m in a British record 12.43/0.5 while Dominic Bradley won the M45 100m in 10.84/1.5.

Peters also won the 200m in 25.51/-1.5 while W35 Stacy Downie was the only other half-lap winner for Britain with a 25.09/-3.0 clocking.

Iris Holder easily won the W80 100m in 19.56.

Alastair Walker, who has been setting M65 records all season, added more when he set British and European bests at 5000m in 16:43.44 as he won by an incredible 200 metres and 40 seconds and he would have also won medals in the M50 and M55 events with that time.

Kojo Kyereme dominated the M45 5000m race in 15:31.83.

The women’s pole vault also proved a highly successful event for Britain.

The 2002 Commonwealth bronze medallist Irie Hill won W50 gold courtesy of a 3.10m leap while Jemma Eastwood won the W40 title with a 3.20m jump and Alison Murray’s 2.80m leap gave her the W55 title.

Teresa Eade’s 2.30m clearance won her the W60 event and Sue Yeomans cleared 2.40m to dominate the W65 contest by a whole metre.

Anne Martin won the W85 hammer (21.39m) , shot (6.20m) and weight (7.94m).

Lucy Marshall is another multiple champion with W40 hammer (55.37m) and weight (16.00m) titles.

Caroline Marler won the W70 heptathlon with 5748 points.

Double Olympian Dominic (22:10.77) and Daniel King (23:26.74) led a M35 one-two in the 5000m walk.

Bob Bradbury (28:04) and Paul Hughes (28:18) led a one-two in the M65 8km cross-country.

There were team golds in the cross-country for Britain’s M65 M70, and W70 teams.

European champion John Wright (11.94/1.5) just lost out in the 100m to USA’s Allan Tissebaum’s 11.90 while Mark Symes (2:01.03) was caught very late in an exciting M50 800m by Ireland’s Mark O’Shea (2:00.76).

Other silver medals were won by 100m winner Bradley (22.76/-1.9 M45 200m), Susie McLoughlin (12.56/2.0 W45 100m), Anne Nelson (35.05/-1.6 W70 200m), Charlie Thurstan (1:56.78 M45 800m), Andrew Ridley (2:07.30 M55 800m), Dave Clarke (2:14.46 M60 800m), Anna Garnier 34:42 (W65 8km cross-country), Cathy Newman (19:59.45 W60 5000m), Pauline Rich (31:29 W75 6km cross-country), Allan Leiper (14.64m M60 shot), Laurensa Britane (39.30m W35 javelin), Kevin Cranmer (6056 M40 decathlon), Andrea Jenkins (44.75m W45 hammer), David Annetts (24:48.90 W55 5000m walk) and Jodie Albrow (4170 W35 heptathlon).

Bronze medals were won by Yvette Henry (12.84/2.0 W45 100m), Michelle Thomas (13.06/0.8 W50 100m), Tamunonengiye-Ofori-Osori (11.10/1.5 M45 100m), Gavin Stephens (22.70/-2,4 M40 200m), Karen Burles (25.87/-2.1 W40 200m), McLaughlin (26.16/-2.7 W45 200m), John Wright (24.49/-0.3 M60 200m), Janice Ellacott (29.56/-2.1 W60 200m), Caroline Marler (35.11/-1.6 200m), Tony O’Brien (16:09.16 5000m bronze), Ben Reynolds (16:44.75 M55 5000m), Brian Green (18:26.19 M65 5000m), Clarke (17:15.04 M60 5000m), Stewart Thorp (22:18 M70 6km cross-country and 2:37.27 M70 800m), Virginia Mitchell (2:25.46 W55 800m), Anthony Treacher (3.69m M80 long jump), Barry Hawksworth (43.53m M75 hammer), Thomas Grantham (5708 M35 decathlon), Jennifer O’Connor (4582 W50 heptathlon), Nicola Buckwell (4380 W65 heptathlon), Niabari Rutter (4115 W35 heptathlon) and Guy Dirkin (15.89m M65 weight).

Performances of note from non-Britons included French W60 Nicole Alexis setting a world record 13.20/0.0 100m to win by over a second after earlier breaking the record in her semi-final.

Other European meetings

Mediterranean Games, Oran, Algeria, June 30-July 3

Turkey (7-5-3) topped the medal table ahead of Italy (5-6-7).

Their winners included Yasemin Can at 5000m (15:23.47 ), Ersu Sasma in the pole vault (5.75m) Yasmani Copello’s at 400m hurdles (48.27) and Jak Ali Harvey at 100m (10.15/0.9)

Additionally the 2017 world 200m champion Ramil Guliyev showed a return to form to win in 20.21/0.8.

In the women’s race there was an Egyptian record 22.47/0.7 for Bassant Hemida who had earlier won the 100m in 11.10/0.5.

Algerians carried on their good 800m form with Djemal Sedjati (1:44.52) leading home Yassine Hethat (1:44.79).

Milan Trajkovic’s 13.34/0.3 won the 110m hurdles ahead of Amine Bouanani’s Algerian record 13.38.

In the 3000m steeplechase Luiza Gega improved her Albanian record to a European lead 9:14.29.

Serbian Armin Sinancevic won the shot with 21.20m while Croatian Marija Tolj took the discus title with 64.71m.

Dublin, July 2

The Morton Mile was won by Andrew Coscoran 3:57.09 as he threw himself across the line to pip Cathal Doyle, while in sixth there was an Irish under-20 record of 3:58.51 by 17-year-old Nick Griggs.

In the women’s mile, British steeplechase record-holder Lizzie Bird won in a 4:30.67 PB ahead of Sarah Healy’s 4:31.50.

Andy Robertson clocked 10.22/0.4 in the 100m to defeat Israel Olatunde’s Irish under-23 record (10.26).

There were further British wins in the 800m for Kyle Langford (1:46.81) and Isabelle Boffey (2:03.22).

Granollers, Spain, July 2

Jordan Diaz achieved another top class triple jump mark of 17.64/0.9.

Heusden, Belgium, July 2

There was a fast men’s 5000m won by Kenyan Edward Zakayo (13:06.29) ahead of Cornelius Kemboi’s 13:07.20 and Emmanuel Kiprop 13:08.42 with Briton Emile Cairess fourth in a PB 13:26.40.

Olympic finalist Peter Bol won the 800m in 1:44.26 ahead of Collins Kipruto’s 1:44.59 and Belgian Tibo De Smet’s 1:44.89 PB. Jamie Webb set a season’s best and European standard of 1:45.39 in fourth.

Under-20 Reynold Kipkorir won the 1500m with a 3:34.02 PB ahead of Belgian Ruben Verheyden’s 3:35.19.

Vivien Henz, 17, was 11th in 3:38.89 which are Luxembourg under-23 and under-20 records.

Karlstad, Sweden, July 3

Olympic winner Daniel Stahl scored further success with a 66.75m throw ahead of fellow Olympic medalist Simon Pettersson’s 63.33m.

Lempala, Finland, July 2

Olympic finalist Kristiina Makela won with a wind-assisted 14.50/2.4 but also set a PB 14.47/1.1.

Liege, Belgium, June 29

Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam won the high jump with a 1.91m leap.

Australian Peter Bol won the 600m in 76.47 with Jamie Webb third in a PB 76.90.

Izzy Fry smashed her 500m PB in fourth place in a European qualifier 15:21.32.

Briton Miguel Perera ran 13.64/0.6 to win the hurdles.

Mannheim, Germany, July 2

In the best quality under-20 meeting outside the championships, Britain’s European junior silver medallist Yemi Mary John was first in the 400m as she improved her PB to 52.98.

Molly Palmer won the long jump with a 6.28/1.5 PB.

South African Benjamin Richardson led home the 100m in 10.19 ahead of compatriot Bradley Nkoana (10.20).

Britons Jeriel Quanoo (10.35/0.1) and Michael Onilogbo (10.33/2.1) won their heats.

Joy Eze (11.54/0.7) and Alyson Bell (11.57/-0.5) also won their heats and Britain won both sprint relays in 40.78 and 45.20.

Sophie Ashurst set a season’s best of 4.15m in winning the pole vault while decathlete prospect Sammy Ball 14.26/0.8 improved his 110m hurdles PB.

Andreas Grimerud from Norway won the men’s 400m in 46.41.

Steven Richter won the 1.75kg discus contest in 67.27m.

Blessing Afrifa 20.55 /0.1 won the 200m in an Israeli senior record. Jason Kalala won his 200m heat in 21.32/0.3.

Success Eduan (23.51) and Sophie Walton (23.70) were second and third in their 200m races, well behind South African Viwe Jingqi’s 23.21/1.4.

British senior bronze medallist Lazarus Benjamin was fourth in the pole vault with a 5.00m leap.

Nancy, France, July 2

Briton George Mills headed the 1500m field in a PB 3:36.00 for his best senior win to date ahead of George Manangoi (3:37.50) and former world champion Elijah Manangoi (3:38.02). The latter was having his first race outside Kenya since his doping ban in 2019.

Paris Diamond League 200m winner Luxolo Adams won the 100m in 10.13/1.0.

Oslo, Norway, June 30

Olympic medalist Eivind Henriksen won the hammer (77.88m) throw while British champion Nick Percy gained discus success with a 62.34m throw.

Rottach Egern, Germany, July 3

Bo Kanda Lita Baehre won the pole vault meet with a 5.84m ahead of world medallist Piotr Lisek’s 5.75m.

Russian National Cup, Bryansk, Russia, July 1-2

Mariya Lasitskene won the high jump with a 1.94m leap but fellow world champion Anzhelika Sidorova’s 4.65m proved insufficient in the pole vault as she lost to Polina Knoroz’s 4.70m.

Former world champion Sergey Shubenkov clocked 13.27/0.3 in the 110m hurdles.

Yekaterina Ivonina set a 2022 European lead in the steeplechase (9:13.75).

Ilya Ivanyuk cleared 2.30m to win the men’s high jump.

Vladimir Nikitin (13:23.82) was first in the 5000m.

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 1

Just one day after his Stockholm PB, Mykolas Alekna won the discus with a 67.63m throw.

American and Caribbean results

Bolivar Games, Valledupar, Colombia, July 1-2

There were 100m victories for Alonso Edward (10.17/1.0) and Angela Tenorio (11.14/0.9).

Colombian long jumper Natalia Carolina Linares won with a wind-assisted 6.79/2.2 but also had a legal 6.68/1.8 to set a South American under-23 and under-20 record.

Caribbean Games, Goster, Guadeloupe, France, July 1-2

This under-23 event saw NCAA champion Julien Alfred from St Lucia win the 100m in 11.07.

Los Angeles, USA, July 2

Vincent Crisp won the 800 m in a PB 1:45.03.

Portland, USA, July 2

Jessica Hull set an Oceania record and world lead 4:19.89 in the mile.

Provo, USA, July 2

Niklas Arrhenius was first in the discus with a 64.24m throw.

African events

Kenyan Under-20 World Trials, Nairobi, Kenya, July 2

Daniel Kimaiyo won the 1500m easily with 3:36.09 while Purity Chepkirui won the women’s race in 4:08.08 just ahead of Brenda Chebet’s 4:08.44.

There were steeplechase victories for surefire medal prospects Emmanuel Wafula (8:33.09) and Faith Cherotich (9:18.25).

Other likely medal winners include 3000m runner Michael Temoi (7:50.01) and 800m winners Brian Kiptum (1:45.73) and Nelly Jepchirchir (2:02.66).

Overseas road races

Village Road Show Theme Parks Gold Coast Marathon, Australia, July 3

Lindsay Flanagan won the marathon in a course record 2:24:43 ahead of Lisa Weightman’s 2:25:55 while Jo Fukuda (2:10:55) was the men’s winner. Briton Nick Earl was ninth in 2:20:28.

Rachel McGuinness, who last raced in Britain in 2019 when she had a 3:06:07 best, set a PB 2:36:55.

Hakodate Half Marathon, Hakodate, Japan, July 3

Tokyo Olympian Honami Maeda won the women’s race in a course record 68:28.

Trails races

European Off-Road Running Championships, El Paso, Spain, July 2

Italy topped the medal table with five golds and 13 medals though Britain won two golds and 11 medals.

In Friday’s senior uphill mountain races, Swiss Maude Mathys won the women’s race ahead of Austrian Andrea Mayr as Britain won the team event.

Italian Cesare Maestri won the men’s race from Swiss Dominik Rolli second as Italy took the team title.

German Lukas Ehrle won the uphill mountain race in the under-20 category race while Ida Waldal of Norway won the women’s title with Britain’s Charlotte Rawstron third as Spain’s men and Italian women took the junior team titles.

On Saturday Belgian Maximilien Drion Du Chapois won the men’s trail race ahead of France’s Arnaud Bonin and Thomas Cardin who led them to team title ahead of Italy and Spain.

The women’s race saw a French win for Blandine L’Hirondel over Spain’s Nuria Gil as France again won the team title from Spain with Britain third led by Elsy Davis in fourth.

The up and down mountain races on Sunday. saw a win for France’s Sylvain Cachard while Maude Mathys of Switzerland won her second individual gold in the women’s race as Briton Scout Adkin was third.

Elia Mattio from Italy, was the under-20 champion with Finlay Grant third and he led Britain to a team win.

Ida Waldal from Norway was the girls winner with Eve Whitaker from Britain second as Britain won a team silver.

UK road races

Great North 10km, Gateshead, July 3

Chris Thompson completed his race preparation for the World Championships marathon with a 28:59 win ahead of Calum Johnson (29:10).

Kate Maltby (34:46) was first woman from Mary Myulhare (34:53).

Chester Zoo 10km, July 3

There were wins for Jonny Mellor (29:35) and Charlotte Towers (39:34).

Larne 10km, July 3

Steven McAlary (30:44) and Jessica Craig (34:40) dominated the event.

Leeds 10km, July 3

The race winners were Jacob Parkinson (31:22) and Anne Kenchington (35:06).

Saucony X Podium 5km, Leicester, July 2

Calli Thackery was the fastest woman in 15:04 as she ran in the men’s A race.

Thackery’s race was won by Jon Escalante-Phillips in 14:11 ahead of Daniel Jarvis’s 14:12 as the first 11 were separated by just eight seconds.

Philippa Bowden (15:44) and Elle Twentyman (15:46) were the next quickest women’s times.

Wales Half-Marathon, Tenby, July 3

Andrew Davies celebrated news of his selection for the European Championships marathon with a clear win in 68:58 while Katie King (82:42) was first woman.

There were organisational problems in some of the other races that featured an England-Wales masters battle. In the 5km, the first 20 went off course with leader British masters champion Ed Chuck well clear but having to stop when the lead bike stopped with 800m to go with the road blocked and make his way through the marathoners.

UK track & field

BeFit Open, Dagenham, July 3

Tommy Ramdhan won the men’s 100m first round in a heavily wind-assisted 10.13/4.0 but was beaten in the second round by Sean Safo-Antwi’s 10.10/2.7 to 10.15 with Sam Gordon (10.15) and Oliver Bromby (10.19) also inside 10.20.

Rachel Miller won the women’s 100m in 11.41/1.7.

Brandon Mingeli won the 200m in 20.78/3.7.

Watford BMC Gold Standard Races, June 29

UK Championships bronze medallist Sabrina Sinha just missed her PB as she won the 1500m in 4:14.20.

David Locke won the 800m in 1:49.02 while Cameron Allen won the 1500m in a PB 3:41.12.

Kent Championships 3000m and 10,000m Championships, Dartford, June 29

The 10,000m best performance came from Roger Beswick who went top of the UK M60 rankings with 36:35.33 in an event that showed the benefit of technology with runners’ lap information clearly shown on a scoreboard.

North East Grand Prix Series, Jarrow, June 29

The first seven set PBs in the 3000m as Alex Brown beat Adrian Bailes by eight hundredths of a second in 8:14.32.

National League Premiership, Hendon, July 2

Thames Valley won the match to confirm their position at the top of the league with Eugene-bound Amelia Strickland winning the shot with a 17.70m throw.

National League Premiership, Woodford, July 2

Blackheath and Bromley won the match to keep their challenge going for the title as they lie in overall second place.

Leon Reid won the 200m with 20.71/3.1 as British champion Adele Nicoll won the shot with a 16.10m throw.

National League Championships, Bournemouth, July 2

British hammer champion Charlotte Payne achieved a National Athletics League record with a throw of 70.52m.

Chelmsford won the match but runners-up Crawley lead overall.

Parkrun

Parkrun, July 2

Ben Brown was the only athlete inside 15 minutes this week with his 14:52 at the Southampton parkrun.

Former European champion Gemma Steel was again fastest overall woman with a time of 16:21 at Long Eaton.

W90 Grace Chambers was again also top of the age-gradings with her 43:34 picking up a 126.66%.

Simon Baines was the top man in age-graded terms as a 15:46 win at Dulwich was an M50 course record (breaking John Mayock’s 16:12) and scored 94.29%.

Fifty years after she finished fifth in the Olympic 1500m, Sheila Carey ran 25:47 to be first W75 at Babbs Mill and score 94.05%.

