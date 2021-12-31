Guy Bracken sets M60 3000m indoor world record at Sheffield

RUN JUMP THROW SERIES, Sheffield, December 29

Just a week past his 60th birthday, Guy Bracken smashed the world masters M60 3000m indoor record with 9:39.20 in finishing second in the race behind M35 competitor Kristian Walker (9:07.23).

Bracken’s time took two seconds off Ireland’s Thomas Hughes’ 9:41.24 from last year and improved on the previous British record of 9:43.88 set by Andrew Brown in 1994.

The North Eastern athlete has been plagued with ligament trouble over the last 18 months and it stopped him from building on his 2019 form when he he won the World Masters Indoor 1500m and 3000m titles and the European Masters gold at 1500m.

After his latest record he said: “There is lot’s more to come as long as meetings don’t get cancelled.”

Darren Scott went second on the UK M50 all-time indoor lists as his 23.54 has only been bettered by Steve Peters’ 23.22 in 2004.

Adam Hague won the pole vault with a 5.20m leap to equal his best jump for 2021.

Mixed events:

60: r1.1: 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 6.77; 2 J Smith (B&W) 6.93; 5 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 7.14; 6 M Edwards (N Masters, M40) 7.16. r1.2: 7 A Browne (Donc, M40) 7.51. r1.4: 7 G Smith (Lut, M50) 7.82. r1.5: 1 L Murphy (E Ches, U17W) 7.69; 8 E Wiltshire (R&N, W35) 8.33. r1.6: 5 A Hunter (KuH, M60) 8.30. r1.9: 2 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 8.31. r2.1: 1 D Morgan-Harrison (KuH) 6.78; 2 J Smith (B&W) 6.90; 4 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 7.14; 5 M Edwards (N Masters, M40) 7.28. r2.2: 5 A Browne (Donc, M40) 7.51. r2.3: 6 E Wiltshire (R&N, W35) 8.28. r2.5: 2 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 8.29. 200: r1: 1 D Scott (SHS, M50) 23.54; 2 M Coogan (E Ches, M45) 23.65; 3 A Browne (Donc, M40) 23.97. r3: 3 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 23.24. r6: 2 L Murphy (E Ches, U17W) 25.02. r7: 3 M McPhail (N Masters, M50) 25.70. 400: r3: 3 A Halliday (H’gate, M45) 56.10. r4: 1 C Musgrave (Hallam, U17W) 59.14; 2 A Quaid (Tyne, W40) 59.51; 5 P Ilo (RSC, M60) 60.67. 600: r1: 2 A Quaid (Tyne, W40) 1:35.13. 800: r2: 2 J Turner (Sheff RC, M60) 2:17.96; 7 K Pye (Mid M, M60) 2:27.79. 3000: 2 G Bracken (Morp, M60) 9:39.20 (world M60 record); 5 C Ireland (Sheff RC, M60) 10:36.34. PV: A: 1 A Hague (Shef/Dearn) 5.20; 2 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 5.00; 3 W Foot (C’field, U20) 4.40; 4 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.30. B: 1 R May (Shef/Dearn, U17) 3.80; 2 A Scott (Shef/Dearn, U17W) 3.30; 3 A White (Linc W, M50) 3.20; 5= B Falconer (C’field, U20W) 3.00; 8 R Stovell (Hallam, U15) 2.70; 9 H Fox (Linc W, W45) 2.30; 10= O Isherwood (Hallam, U13W) 2.10. LJ: A: 1 J Turner (Hallam, U13W) 4.54. C: 2 R Chapman (Card, W) 6.10. SP: B: 1 H Adams (KuH, U20W) 11.23

Men:

60H: 1 G Smith (Lut, M50) 8.60. T1: 1 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 8.10; 2 R Bonifas (BMH) 8.62; 3 R Yates (Traff, M35) 8.65; 4 J Mitchell (SinA) 9.04; 5 N Langley (Donc) 9.09; 6 T Hughes (Hallam) 9.23. T2: 1 G Smith (Lut, M50) 8.88. SP: C: 1 M Wearing (C’field) 13.18. T2: 1 S Talbot (Shef/Dearn) 13.29

U20:

60H: T2: 1 D Naylor (C&N) 8.40

Women:

60H: r2: 1 P Ellis (Gate, U20) 8.65; 2 A McCauley (Lisb) 8.68; 3 L Evans (Card) 8.78; 4 K Chapman (Exe, U20) 9.06

U17:

SP: B: 1 S Joynt (Mans) 12.63

Full results on Power of 10 here