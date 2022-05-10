Results include a quality event at Sunderland and a fast 5km in Ardingly

SUNDERLAND HALF-MARATHON, May 8

Conrad Franks was first man by well over a kilometre in 68:53 while Gemma Hillier-Moses (79:46) led home the women from Josie Rawes (83:16).

Overall:

1 C Franks Gates 68:53; 2 J Mckenzie Heat 73:27; 3 J Hiom 74:48

Women:

1 G Hillier-Moses Charn 79:46; 2 J Rawes York Knaves 83:16; 3 K Simpson Gates 84:03

SUNDERLAND 10km, May 8

It was a Liam one-two with Liam Aldridge (31:18) leading home Liam Taylor’s 31:52 as Olympic marathoner and W40 Aly Dixon (35:34) was the women’s winner by two minutes.

Overall:

1 L Aldridge Bill 31:18; 2 L Taylor Sund 31:52; 3 S Jackson Sund 32:20

Women:

1 A Dixon Sunderland S 35:34; 2 I Bungay Elsw 37:36; 3 R Naylor Els 40:48

ALTON 10, May 8

Overall:

1 S Hoenig (Lords, M40) 55:23; 2 B Saunby (Salis) 55:35; 3 P Gaimster (Win, M45) 57:00

M55: 1 M Webber (And) 62:48

M65: 1 M Hargreaves (Ports) 68:41

M70: 1 P Young (Ryde) 73:26

Women:

1 T Anderson (Win, W40) 63:24; 2 E Jolley (Ports, W40) 64:34; 3 S Gurney (Win, W50) 65:10

W55: 1 T Lake (Liss) 70:07

AYLSHAM 10km, Norfolk, May 8

Overall:

1 N Addams (NNBR, M45) 34:43; 2 J Hudson (Norw RR, M40) 34:31; 3 D Smith (Colt, M40) 36:00

M60: 1 J Moore (Norf G) 37:54

M70: 1 M Senior (R-n-Sea) 46:55

Women:

1 G Buchanan (Norw) 39:01; 2 K Murrell (Tri Anglia, W40) 39:59; 3 E Gaskins (Colt) 41:41

W50: 1 S Spence 42;29

W60: 1 A Stewart (Norw RR) 48:49

BLACKSTICKS BLUE 10km, Preston, Lancashire, May 8

Overall:

1 R Affleck (Prest, M50) 36:03; 2 C Walton (B;burn) 36:17; 3 D Lightfoot (Chesh Dr) 36:33

M55: 1 G Goodwin (Acc) 37:05

M65: 1 P Muller (North M) 39:49

Women:

1 S Pilkington (R Rose) 39:57; 2 S Worley (W’sop) 42:47; 3 R Leary (S’worth, W35) 43:21

W55: 1 L Heyes (R’bottom) 45:57

BROMSGROVE 10km, May 8

Overall:

1 T Bristowe (Redditch) 34:18; 2 P MacKie 36:57; 2 G Moorhead 37:52

Women:

1 S Richardson (W35) 46:17; 2 N Tandy (W35) 48:28; 3 M Flynn 48:34

EYE 10km, Cambridgeshire, May 8

Overall:

1 N Bunting (P’boro &NV) 33:10; 2 J Orrell (Hunts) 33:18; 3 M Amos (Hunts) 33:33; 4 I Ellard (Helpston) 34:18; 5 B Corleys (B’field, M45) 34:25; 6 M Gichuhi (B’field, M40) 34:36

M55: 1 N Cann 37:12

Women:

1 S Cullen (Eye, W35) 38:37; 2 H Grcova (BRJ, W35) 39:43; 3 H Butler (R’side, W40) 40:15

W45: 1 T Alcaraz (March) 40:50

W50: 1 P Taylor (Helpston) 40:42

W60: 1 A Wood (Werr) 45:20

RUN GATWICK HALF-MARATHON & 10km, West Sussex, May 8

Twenty-year-old Imogen Amos built on her 17:35 5km from ten days earlier to post another PB with a runaway 10km victory in 36:09, Martin Duff reports.

For the men, new M45 Neil Boniface improved on his recent 71:50 in the Brighton Half to improve to 71:10 and victory over 13.1 miles by more than three minutes.

Overall (13.1M):

1 N Boniface (Craw, M45) 71:10; 2 T Meanwell (Lewes, M40) 74:47; 3 S Sproston (Pound H, U18) 75:28

M50: 1 C Gilbert (Lewes) 80:09

Women:

1 H Gaunt (Ton, W40) 1:02; 2 A Brown (Craw, W40) 84:30; 3 A Knott (W40) 86:24

W40: 3 L Ebbs (Rei P) 88:26

Overall (10km):

1 A Saji 32:34; 2 N Chapman 33:43; 3 J Topping (Hay H, M40) 35:19

Women:

1 I Amos (Ton, U20) 36:09; 2 C Hsrper (W40) 42:35; 3 K Wright (Arena) 42:41

THORNHILL 10km, Tayside, May 8

Overall:

1 G Yates (I’clyde) 31:30; 2 J Lawson (M40) 35:35; 3 G Warren 35:57

M50: 1 E Jack 37:35

Women:

1 S Armstrong 39:37; 2 E Beattie 39:52; 3 K McStay 42:41

W50: 1 L Johnstone 43:56

IVYBRIDGE 10km, Ivybridge, May 7

Overall:

1 J Barnett (Teignbridge Trotters N/A) 32:44; 2 J Cole (TRP, M40) 33:19; 3 S Fletcher (Ply H) 34:07

Women:

1 L Knox (Storm Plymouth) 42:25; 2 S Daw (E Corn, W55) 44:28; 3 S Bhalsod (Storm Plymouth, W35) 44:54

SUNDERLAND 5km, May 7

Carl Avery (14:25) just edged Tommy Power (14:26) and Jamie Hall (14:28).

Danielle Hodgkinson (16:02) was first woman.

Overall:

1 C Avery Morpeth 14:25; 2 T Power Hallam 14:26; 3 J Hall Hallam 14:28; 4 L Gamble-Thompson New M 14:29; 5 C Smith Tyne B 14:33; 6 J Beattie Leeds 14:37

Women:

1 D Hodgkinson Walls 16:02; 2 P Stone Middles (Mandale) 16:10; 3 G Hillier-Moses Charn 16:42

CARDIFF BANNISTER ANNIVERSARY MILES, Cardiff, May 6

Overall (1M):

1 R Vincent (P’pridd R) 6:27; 2 D Singh (PontyRR, M45) 7:10; 3 T O’sullivan (Les C, M60) 7:26



Women:

1 K Crofts (Les C, W40) 7:35; 2 E Gallop-evans (Les C, W55) 7:35; 3 L Denton (Les C, W60) 8:26



Overall (1M):

1 B Thie (B’end, U13W) 6:42; 2 T Petrides (Les C, M55) 6:51; 3 M Davies (Les C, M70) 7:02



Women:

1 Thie 6:42; 2 J Martin (Les C, W40) 7:07; 3 C Jarrom (Les C) 7:15



Overall (1M):

1 J Hussey (Rhoose Runners, M40) 6:15; 2 K Chapman (Les C, W55) 6:22; 3 E Martin (Cardiff Amateur Ac, U11W) 6:25



Women:

1 Chapman 6:22; 2 Martin 6:25; 3 H Morgan (PontyRR, W55) 6:25



Overall (1M):

1 P Hodge (Les C, M55) 5:36; 2 D Shewring (PontyRR) 5:48; 3 A Jones 5:53



Women: 1 B Butler-Madden (P’pridd R) 6:06

Overall (1M):

1 D Thomas (Les C) 5:11; 2 L Pole (P’pridd R, M45) 5:18; 3 C Dooley (P’pridd R, W) 5:18



Women:

1 Dooley 5:18; 2 A Griffiths (Les C) 5:31; 3 H Oliver (Les C) 5:33



Overall (1M): 1 J Thie (Card, M40) 4:39; 2 H Evans (Newp, U17) 4:46; 3 H Evans (Parc BB, M50) 4:56

EALING MILE, Ealing, May 6

Overall:

1 C Clifford (Eal E, M35) 4:56; 2 B Lynch (Eal E) 4:59; 3 N Urquia (Wimb W, M55) 5:19



Women:

1 B Urlbauer (HW) 5:32; 2 A Critchlow (W4H, W50) 5:33; 3 C Pettitt (Vale R) 5:49



W65: 1 J Wright (Eal E) 7:17

JOHN ROBERTS SUMMER 5km SERIES, Colchester, May 5

Overall:

1 H Mizon (With RC, M45) 17:59; 2 A Smith (With RC) 18:47; 3 J Blackshaw (With RC) 19:43

Women:

1 L Stuckey (With RC, W45) 22:04; 2 V Riley (With RC) 22:51; 3 L Morgan (With RC) 24:47

BITTON 5km, Avon, May 4

Overall:

1 A Pritchard (T Bath) 15:35; 2 D Stoneman (T Bath) 16:11; 3 J Hayes (Bitt, M40) 17:25

Women:

1 L Sanigar (B&W, W40) 19:29; 2 B Lee (W’bury, W35) 20:25; 3 B Clarke (Bitt) 21:32

ATS SUMMER PROMS 3km, Aberdeen, May 4

Overall:

1 J Kelly (Metro) 9:07; 2 J Folan (Metro) 9:49; 3 K Garden (Metro, M35) 9:51

Women: 1 H Mutch (A’deen) 10:52; 2 E Wilson (Hidden Peak Running) 11:18; 3 K Cruden (P’head, W40) 11:44

GREAT NEWSOME 5 MILE BLAST, Withernsea, May 4

Overall:

1 A Gibson (E Hull) 28:01; 2 A Holbrook (Unatt) 30:07; 3 J Englestown (Selb, M40) 30:35

Women:

1 M Hatfield (CoH) 32:10; 2 I Davison (CoH) 33:16; 3 J Petrie (CoH, W35) 34:12

PB 5km, Ardingly, May 4

The race lived up to it’s name generally (19 of the top 30 ran their fastest times) though women’s winner Verity Hopkins (16:35) missed her PB by a second though runner-up Maddie Jordan-Lee (16:37) actually had a quicker chip time (16:34) and did improve her best time.

Under-20 Hamish Reilly (14:35) was fastest man.

Overall:

1 H Reilly (B’works, U20) 14:35; 2 R Serif (Vale R, U20) 14:42; 3 S Wade (Phoe) 15:02

M45: 1 A Webb (M&M) 15:59; 2 W Levett (Tun W) 16:09; 3 C Blackburn (Holl S) 16:16; 4 L Taub (B&H) 16:29

M50: 1 S Winder (E&E) 16:23; 2 S Major (S Lon) 16:52

M55: 1 C Bennett (Lewes) 17:14; 2 S Mills (Uck) 17:22; 3 J Burrell (Lewes) 17:49

U20: 3 M Gar (AFD) 15:09; 4 J Price (Norw) 15:11; 5 M Geddes (B’works) 15:17; 6 J Hobbs (Craw) 15:25; 7 M Duckworth (AFD) 15:25; 8 S Bateman (SMR) 15:29; 9 D Ervine (HY Runners) 15:30

U17: 1 L Newton (Craw) 15:20; 2 J Dobson (Worth) 16:24

U15: 1 F Goodman (B&H) 16:00; 2 A Pearson (IoW) 16:08; 3 E Manning (E&E) 16:56; 4 A Khursheed (Hay H) 17:28

Women:

1 V Hopkins (Ton) 16:35; 2 M Jordan-Lee (S’mkt, U20) 16:37; 3 K Bingle (AFD) 16:53; 4 E Navesey (Lewes) 17:18

W40: 1 H Gaunt (Ton) 17:35; 2 A Brown (Craw) 18:27

W50: 1 S McDonald (S Lon) 18:23

W55: 1 R Hutton (S Lon) 20:29; 2 P Major (S Lon) 21:45

U20: 2 M Jordan (S’mkt) 17:32

U17: 1 O Martin (Abing) 17:28; 2 E Mclean (E’bne) 18:11; 3 I Guirdham (Lewes) 18:12

U15: 1 A James (Lewes) 17:26; 2 E Stephenson (Lewes) 18:14; 3 K Foss (Craw) 18:46

