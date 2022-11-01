Jamie Kingston wins in Tonbridge as Nicole Taylor drops out in our UK results round-up

KENT LEAGUE, Somerhill Park, Tonbridge, October 29

Tonbridge dominated the men’s race with South of England under-20 silver medallist James Kingston, a mainstay of his relay team, had an easy win over team-mate Ben Cole as again his club dominated proceedings as they packed four in ten.

On the tough Somerhill Park course with close on 600ft of climbing, he won by over 200 metres.

Teweldebrhan Menges was an isolated third as 2:14:32 marathoner Ross Braden finished fifth as he admitted a lack of training since his London breakthrough at the start of the month.

Tonbridge also looked to be on their way to an easy women’s win but Nicole Taylor, who won the first fixture earlier in the month, dropped out with a calf injury on the second of two laps and didn’t want to risk it further on the very tough course.

Blackheath’s Andrea Clement, who won the BMAF title on this course in March, thus stepped up to first place after a second at Swanley and won by almost two minutes from Verity Hopkins of Tonbridge and Blackheath won the team event with three in five.

Senior men (8km):

1 James Kingston Tonbridge AC 25:32

2 Ben Cole (M35) Tonbridge AC 26:13

3 Teweldebrhan Menges Medway and Maidstone AC 26:42

4 Thomas Wright Bexley AC 27:10

5 Ross Braden Blackheath and Bromley H AC 27:11

6 Joshua Teece (M35) Central Park Athletics 27:36

7 Stephen Strange Tonbridge AC 27:43

8 Mouctar Barry Central Park Athletics 27:45

9 Liam White Tunbridge Wells Harriers 27:46

10 Jamie Bryant Tonbridge AC 27:52

11 Mohamed Elmi S-Factor Academy 28:01

12 Chris Loudon (M35) Cambridge Harriers 28:02

13 Harry Paton Tonbridge AC 28:03

14 Oliver Weston Invicta East Kent AC 28:07

15 Tom Collins (M35) Medway and Maidstone AC 28:15

16 Miles Brown (U20M) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 28:19

17 Christopher Fullerton Invicta East Kent AC 28:21

18 Thomas Brooke Cambridge Harriers 28:22

19 Ben Tyler Medway and Maidstone AC 28:24

20 Barry Stephenson (M40) Dartford Harriers AC 28:25

21 Calum Laing Tonbridge AC 28:32

22 Anthony Webb (M45) Medway and Maidstone AC 28:40

23 Alex Cameron Dartford Harriers AC 28:48

24 Alexander Jeffreys Tunbridge Wells Harriers 29:05

25 James Macdonald (M40) Cambridge Harriers 29:07

26 Jordan Chambers Tonbridge AC 29:28

27 Jacques Cunningham-Marsh Medway and Maidstone AC 29:34

28 Justin Lane (M45) Medway and Maidstone AC 29:49

29 Oliver Waymark Tunbridge Wells Harriers 29:53

30 Babaker Mohammed Cambridge Harriers 29:59

TEAM (4 to score):

1 Tonbridge AC 1,2,7,10 20

2 Medway and Maidstone AC 3,15,19,22 59

3 Cambridge Harriers 12,18,25,30 85

4 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 5,16,33,35 89

5 Tunbridge Wells Harriers 9,24,29,56 118

6 Dartford Harriers AC 20,23,36,46 125

TEAM (12 to score):

1 Tonbridge AC 1,2,7,10,13,21,26,37,45,49,64,81 356

2 Medway and Maidstone 3,15,19,22,27,28,31,32,39,40,42,63 361

3 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 5,16,33,35,41,43,48,53,58,72,76,86 566

Senior women

1 Andrea Clement (W35) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 29:43

2 Verity Hopkins Tonbridge AC 31:38

3 Chloe Sharp Blackheath and Bromley H AC 32:13

4 Harriet Woolley Tonbridge AC 33:14

5 Amy Leach Blackheath and Bromley H AC 33:19

6 Hannah Roberts (W40) Dartford Harriers AC 33:33

7 Jessica Keene Blackheath and Bromley H AC 33:39

8 Georgia Huddleston Cambridge Harriers 33:49

9 Annabel Carter Tonbridge AC 34:10

10 Amy Seager South Kent Harriers 34:18

11 Charlotte Johnston Maidstone Harriers 34:26

12 Nichola Evans (W35) Tonbridge AC 35:00

13 Julie Backley (W50) Cambridge Harriers 35:14

14 Cathy Gill Tunbridge Wells Harriers 35:16

15 Ali Farrall (W50) Tunbridge Wells Harriers 35:25

16 Katie Sanders (W40) Cambridge Harriers 35:52

17 Alice Ralph Tonbridge AC 36:12

18 Josephine Philpot Cambridge Harriers 36:18

19 Hope Stenning Beckenham Running Club 36:19

20 Ashley Pearson (W45) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 36:29

21 Kerstin Sung (W45) Maidstone Harriers 36:34

22 Nathalie Gaudillat (W45) Beckenham Running Club 36:36

23 Hannah Sangan Sevenoaks AC 36:40

24 Elizabeth Owen (W45) Tonbridge AC 36:42

25 Aurelia Osborne (W45) Beckenham Running Club 36:50

26 Louise Stewart (W35) Maidstone Harriers 37:05

27 Jennie Butler (W45) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 37:08

28 Charlotte Warren (W35) Tonbridge AC 37:10

29 Natalie Long Swale Combined AC 37:16

30 Ashley O’Brien (W50) Central Park Athletics 37:32

TEAM (3 to score):

1 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 1,3,5 9

2 Tonbridge AC 2,4,9 15 16

3 Cambridge Harriers 8,13,16 37

4 Maidstone Harriers 11,21,26 58

5 Tunbridge Wells Harriers 14,15,31 60

6 Beckenham Running Club 19,22,25 66

TEAM (6 to score):

1 Blackheath and Bromley H AC 1,3,5,7,20,27 63

2 Tonbridge AC 2,4,9,12,17,24 68

3 Cambridge Harriers 8,13,16,18,34,40 129

Additional results when processed by Power of 10.

SURREY MASTERS CHAMPIONSHIPS, Nonsuch Park, Ewell, October 29

Duncan Woolmer comfortably took the county title but the team race went to Ranelagh whose first runner was outside of the top 10 in the multi-age-group race, Martin Duff reports.

Third placed Ben Paviour led home the over-45 runners while Southern champion Steve Winder was top M50 in fifth. Last year, Guildford & Godalming’s top two M55 runners went up to the British Masters relay championships in Long Eaton but here, were the top two M55s in the county. This year, Terry Booth and Mark Tennyson made do with county titles.

The over-60 men ran with the women and first home was South London’s David Ogden, narrowly ahead of Striders’ Matthew Stone.

Further back, team mate Glenn Quarton won M65 and M75 Peter Giles of Hercules Wimbledon, headed all of the M70 runners.

Women’s winner, 40-year-old Gabriel Carnwath, a 2:49 marathoner, chased home the top two over-60 men and took advantage to win by a minute from fellow W40 Hayley Cargill.

Top W45 Mary James was not too far down, as leading over-50, Debbie Jackson was two minutes down from the first woman home, as top W55 Rachel Brunswick was a further two minutes back but enough to head second placed Ola Balme.

Phyllis Flynn took the W60 gold and Anna Garnier was top W65 more than three minutes clear of winning W70 Jane Davies.

Men M40 (10km):

1 D Woolmer (Walt) 31:42; 2 R McDowell (Herc W) 32:09; 3 B Paviour (Herne H, M45) 32:43; 4 T Jenns (Stragg, M45) 33:08; 5 S Winder (E&E, M50) 33:28; 6 B Harrold (DMV) 33:47; 7 N Henderson (E&E) 33:59; 8 D Williams (S Lon, M50) 34:03; 9 G Parr (S Lon) 34:08; 10 G Price (K&P) 34:14

M45: 5 B Miller (Herne H) 35:05; 6 M Coakes (Stragg) 35:25

M50: 3 D Gillett (S Lon) 35:31; 4 C Lepine (Rane) 35:32; 5 M Haile (Herne H) 36:09; 6 S Smythe (Rei P) 37:01

M55: 1 T Booth (G&G) 35:08; 2 M Tennyson (G&G) 35:50; 3 N Reissland (S Lon) 36:32; 4 D Williams (G&G) 36:34; 5 J Ratcliffe (Herne H) 36:43; 6 A Bloore (E&E) 37:14

TEAM: 1 Ranelagh 19; 2 S London 24; 3 Epsom & E 31; 4 Guildford & G 39; 5 Hercules W 43; 6 Dorking & MV 49

M50 TEAM: 1 S London 14; 2 G&G 18; 3 Ranelagh 33; 4 E&E 35; 5 Herne H 37; 6 Collingwood 64

M60 (6km):

1 D Ogden (S Lon) 23:29; 2 M Stone (SoC) 23:37; 3 M Boyle (Herne H) 25:09; 4 P Scarles (S Lon) 25:35; 5 T Conlon (Herne H) 25:42; 6 D Haughey (Elmb) 25:57; 7 S Bean (E&E) 26:09; 8 V Maughn (Herne H) 26:19; 9 G Quarton (S Lon, M65) 26:40; 10 C Oxlade (Croy) 26:51

M65: 2 M Darville (S Lon) 27:47; 3 R Zeitz (SoC) 28:26; 4 R Pitt (THH) 28:35; 5 G Shaw (Elmb) 30:13

M70: 1 M Farmery (THH) 31:16; 3 M Mann (Dulw R) 31:25; 4 G Smith (E&E) 32:09

M75: 1 P Giles (Herc W) 29:13; 2 M Bruce (Elmb) 31:20; 3 R Sommers (E&E) 34:32

M60 TEAM: 1 S London 16; 2 Striders of C 17; 3 Herne H 19; 4 Elmbridge 54; 5 Dulw R 63; 6 E&E 72

Women: 1 G Carnwath (Herne H, W40) 23:57; 2 H Cargill (Walt, W40) 24:56; 3 M Ceconi (E&E) 25:06; 4 M James (S Lon, W45) 25:08; 5 K Ellison (Herne H) 25:15; 6 N Sturtzaker (Herne H, W45) 25:48; 7 D Jackson (S Lon, W45) 25:53; 8 S Swaine (Herne H, W40) 25:56; 9 L Johnson (E&E) 26:16; 10 B McNicholas (E&E, W45) 26:30

W40: 5 S Marshall (E&E) 27:07; 6 E Waddington (Wimb W) 27:27

W45: 4 D Norman (E&E) 27:16; 5 T Hessey (Tri Sy) 27:22; 6 R Falck (Coll) 28:09

W50: 2 D Barnett (THH) 26:45; 3 M Kennefick (SoC) 26:47; 4 E Viljoen (Herc W) 27:55; 5 H Davies (HW) 28:39; 6 P Gnoato (Herne H) 29:52

W55: 1 R Brunswick (DMV) 27:53; 2 O Balme (Dulw R) 28:07; 3 A Smith (S Lon) 28:58; 4 M Lennon (Dulw R) 29:21; 5 L Pickering (Dulw R) 29:58

W60: 1 P Flynn (Stragg) 28:15; 2 P Iannella (S Lon) 29:42; 3 R Thevenet (Stragg) 29:55

W65: 1 A Garnier (HW) 29:56; 2 J Quantrill (S Lon) 29:59; 3 M Statham-Berry (Ling) 31:45

W70: 1 J Davies (E&E) 33:16

W35 TEAM: 1 Herne H 8; 2 E&E 14; 3 Dulw R 28; 4 Wimbledon W 44; 5 SoC 51

W45 TEAM: 1 S London 16; 2 Collingwood 18; 3 Herne H 20; 4 SoC 34

W55 TEAM: 1 Dulw R 15; 2 S London 19; 3 Stragglers 20; 4 Dorking & MV 31; 5 Wimbledon W 41; 6 E&E 45

Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League, Lambton Castle, October 29

Runners from the slow pack that set off first, dominated proceedings with seven of the first ten going from the first group.

Under-20 athletes Josh Blevins – the reigning English under-17 5km champion – and English Schools 800m finalist Chris Perkins battled for victory with Blevins ultimately winning by 26 seconds.

The pair proved far from ‘slow’ and fast pack runner Jarlath McKenna (35:17) who set off five minutes 15 behind them and finished eighth across the line in the handicap was the only athlete significantly faster but medium pack athlete Luke Davis (36:33), who set off at 2:37 was slightly quicker than Perkins.

Morpeth won the division one team event as 548 men finished.

Slow pack runners also led home the women’s race with Division three runners Jess Young and Helen Waugh finishing well clear of Medium pack runner Morag Stead who took a minute off of the pair ahead but still fell a minute short due to her 2:27 handicap but did win the Division one race.

Stead ended up third fastest overall with a 29:13 as fast pack runner Danielle Hodgkinson was comfortably quickest with a 27:25 and she was fifth across the line despite a 5:15 handicap as 445 women finished.

Tyne Bridge won the team event.

Senior men:

1 Josh Blevins (Div 1) Gateshead Harriers 36:12 20 Slow (actual 36:12)

2 Christopher Perkins (Div 1) Birtley AC 36:38 Slow U20 (36:38)

3 Daniel O’Boyle (Div 2) Durham City Harriers 38:09 Slow (38:09)

4 Luke Davis (Div 3) Newcastle University 39:10 Med U20 (36:33)

5 Kieran Walker (Div 3) North East Project 39:30 Med (36:53)

6 Louis Head (Div 1) Heaton Harriers 40:17 Slow 40:17

7 Eddie Knight (Div 1) Heaton Harriers 40:25 Slow 40:25

8 Jarlath McKenna Bristol&w/gst 40:32 fast M40 35:17

9 Jake Ridding (Div 1) Sunderland Harriers 41:04 Slow 41:04

10 Matt Walker (Div 2) Durham City Harriers 41:09 Slow M40 41:09

Fastest: McKenna 35:17; 2 Blevins 36:12; Davis 36:33

Div 1 TEAM:

1 Morpeth Harriers & AC 90

2 Sunderland Harriers 118

3 Gateshead Harriers 146

Women:

1 Jess Young (D3) North East Project 30:21 Slow W35 30:21

2 Helen Waugh (D3) Alnwick Harriers 30:42 Slow W45 30:42

3 Morag Stead (D1) Morpeth HarriersC 31:40 Med W45 29:13

4 Anna Oswald (D1) Tyne Bridge H 31:56 Slow 31:56

5 Danielle Hodgkinson (D1) Wallsend H 32:50 Fast W35 27:35

6 Joanna Mcneill (D2) Saltwell Harriers 33:11 Slow 33:11

7 Kelly Beard Foden (D2) South Shields H 33:27 Slow W45 33:27

8 Lorna Graham (D2) Birtley AC 33:37 Med W45 31:10

9 Sadie Abel (D3) Sedgefield H 33:39 Slow 33:39

10 Kate Storey (D3) Crook AC 34:13 Med 31:46

11 Eva Hardie (D3) Houghton AC 34:18 Fast 29:03

Fastest: Hodgkinson 27:35; Hardie 29:03; Stead 29:13

Div 1 TEAM:

1 Tyne Bridge Harriers 48

2 North Shields Poly 53

3 Tynedale Harriers 78

SOUTH EAST LANCS LEAGUE, Heaton Park, October 29

Rachel Marshall, a W45, running for Bury AC was a clear winner in the senior women’s race. Although she lives locally this is the first time she has run in Heaton Park on this very demanding course.

In the men’s senior race, after the first lap a group of four were leading by 20 seconds from the next group. By the third and final lap Joseph Hudak of East Cheshire Harriers and Luke Foley of Horwich were ahead by a considerable margin with Hudak winning in the Luke Foley on the last 100m to take the win.

Men:

1 Joe Hudak East Cheshire 33:35

2 Luke Foley Horwich 33:43

3 Gavin Browne East Cheshire 34:51

4 Michael Mannings Oldham 35:41

5 Michael Harris Hyde Village 36:06

6 Kevin Waterhouse M40 Salford Mets 36:18

7 Mike Hanpson Burnden RR 36:29

8 Benjamin Tetler M40 Glossopdale 36:40

9 Mike Holness East Cheshire 36:44

10 Luke Harreld Bury AC 36:55

11 Anthony Taylor M45 Salford Harr 37:04

Women:

1 Rachel Marshall W45 Bury AC 30:17

2 Olivia Stones Leigh 30:56

3 Chloe Elliott W35 Salford Mets 32:00

4 Jenny Badger Prestwich 32:08

5 Alia Braithwaite W35 Prestwich 32:34

6 Nicola Ryan Bury AC 32:45

7 Katie Kay W40 East Cheshire 32:59

8 Aliesha Smith U20 East Cheshire 33:13

9 Bethany Saunders Salford Mets 34:05

10 Amber Pilkington U20 Chorley 34:15

BATTERSEA RUN FEST, London, October 29

Overall(10km):

1 S Bryer 34:56; 2 A McPhie 35:45; 3 S Preece (Clap P, M40) 37:13

Women: 1 C Hodge (Clap P) 38:35; 2 M Galek 39:03; 3 J Tillman (L City, W40) 42:12

Overall (5km):

1 L Tricas 16:49; 2 N North 17:03; 3 A Cashman 17:17

Women: 1 E Erheredge (Guern) 18:43; 2 J Taylor 21:59; 3 H Marsh-Smith 22:02

W60: 1 J Taylor (B&H) 21:59

BRIDGENORTH 10km, Shropshire, October 30

Overall: 1 J Egleston (Telf) 33:17; 2 D Turner (W&B) 34:40; 3 B Fanshaw (A’ridge) 35:17

Women: 1 R Coupe (Telf, W50) 42:49; 2 J Bentley (Stone, W45) 44:45; 3 L Yeomans (Telf, W50) 47:37

BURY ST EDENSORS RUNNING FESTIVAL, Bury St Edmonds, Suffolk, October 29

Overall (26.2M): 1 J O’Brien 2:50:19; 2 D Elsdon 2:55:40; 3 B Jackson 3:06:17

Women: 1 N Onbasi 3:41:58; 2 J Summers 3:52:39; 3 H Billis 4:13:04

Overall (13.1M): 1 B Moore 78:52; 2 C Gwatkin 79:13; 3 K King (St Ed, W) 79:59

Women: 1 King 79:59; 2 K Lysons 86:10; 3 W Smith 92:43

Overall (10km): 1 J Nikon 35:45; 2 A Bell 36:38; 3 R Bailey-Funnell 38:17

Women: 1 S James 40;28; 2 C Jeffery 40:44; 3 G Carter 43:37

