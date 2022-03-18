Greek athlete adds World Indoor title to his Olympic crown as Auriol Dongmo completes World and European Indoor shot put double

Miltiádis Tentóglou delivered a stunning performance at the World Indoor Championships as the Olympic long jump champion saw off his opponents with ease in Belgrade on Friday (March 18).

His jump of 8.55m – the sixth longest in history and just 24cm off Carl Lewis’ world indoor record set in 1984 – was too good for the rest of the field and was the furthest leap since Sebastian Bayer jumped 8.71m in 2009.

The fact that it was his first legal jump meant that everyone else had a lot to live up to from an early stage, in what was a unique format as for the first time at a major championships motion sensors replaced judges with flags.

It meant that athletes found out if they had fouled or not based on if the light was red or green.

“A national indoor record of 8.55m is beyond my expectation for tonight,” Tentóglou said. “The first attempt [a foul] also was really good, but there was some misunderstanding with this new system. After that I was really angry. It was too long to wait from one to another attempt due to the huge number of participants in our final.

“The only one gold medal I still miss in my own collection is from the summer world championships. I will do all possible and even impossible things to get it this summer. I have never been in the USA and I very excited to visit this country and to jump at the World Championships in Oregon.

“I also hope to set the national outdoor record this year. It’s still 8.66m from Luis Tsatumas. So, that is nearest goal.”

Tentóglou has now won an astonishing five gold long jump medals at major championships.

WORLD INDOOR CHAMPION How good was the Olympic champion in the long jump as he went sixth on the indoor all-time list 🔥 🥇 Miltiádis Tentóglou 🇬🇷 (8.55m – NIR)

🥈 Thobias Montler 🇸🇪 (8.38m – NIR)

🥉 Marquis Dendy 🇺🇸 (8.27m) #WorldIndoorChamps 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/54Te5JdRMy — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) March 18, 2022

Swede Thobias Montler was his closest competition but the double European Indoor silver medallist only managed 8.38m, still a mightily impressive jump given it was in fact second in the world in 2022 and a national indoor record.

“It feels amazing,” said Montler. “I’m so proud of both my medal and my jump. I was so nervous before that big jump. I thought that one more time I would be just off the podium so when I landed I knew it was a good jump.

“But how good! When 8.38m came up I was like ‘Oh, yes!’ This gives me more motivation to jump even better outdoors. Some day I think it’s gong to be possible to beat [Miltiádis] Tentóglou but always at the big championships he pulls out the best one. He is so mentally strong. He told me before the contest he was going to jump 8.30m plus, so he was really motivated.”

World Indoor champion from Portland 2016, Marquis Dendy, earned bronze with a best jump of 8.27m.

Dongmo dominates in the shot put

Auriol Dongmo carried on from where she left off at last weekend’s European Throwing Cup by adding a first World Indoor title to her collection.

Her best throw of 20.43m – a Portuguese Indoor record – was enough to see off American Chase Ealey, who produced a US Indoor record of her own with 20.21m.

It was the first time that both women had gone beyond 20m in their career.