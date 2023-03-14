Natasha Phillips wins Scottish half-marathon title plus there is a quick 10km for Jonny Mellor and a world 40 miles record for Ollie Garrod in our latest UK results round-up

INVERNESS-HALF MARATHON (Including Scottish Championships), March 12

Natasha Phillips, the Scottish under-20 cross-country runner-up, and only 17 years old, made a stunning half-marathon debut with a 71:56 clocking to set a women’s course record and win her first Scottish title.

The previous record was set by Kenyan Cathy Mutwa (73:21) in 2007.

The former swimmer and prospective triathlete said: “I am just delighted that I did and it was such an amazing atmosphere. I felt good and I went out fast but did think have I gone round too fast then I got to 6km and my legs started to hurt.”

Also under the record and around 100 metres back was Fionnuala Ross.

Fraser Stewart was first man in 65:24.

Men:

1 Fraser Stewart 65:24 Cambuslang H

2 Lewis Rodgers 65:38 Fife AC

3 Hamish Hickey 65:46 Central AC

4 Luca Fanottoli 66:18 Central AC

5 Michael Ferguson 66:23 Aberdeen AAC

6 Kenny Wilson 67:29 Moray Road Runners

7 Rob Sinclair 68:22 Highland Hill Runners

8 Ruairidh Gollan 68:34 East Sutherland AC

Women:

1 Natasha Phillips 71:56 Dundee Hawkhill

2 Fionnuala Ross 72:17 Shett

3 Virginie Barrand 74:03 Metro

4 Yvonne McNairn 79:30 Giff N

5 Claire Bruce 79:34 Metro

6 Rhian Dawes 79:43 VPCOG

MBNA CHESTER 10km, March 12

Jonny Mellor won in a fast 29:20 from Omar Ahmed with former English National cross-country champion Charlie Hulson in third.

The first M40 was Olympic marathoner Scott Overall in fifth.

W45 Kirsty Longley was first woman.

Men:

1 Jonny Mellor M35 29:20

2 Omar Ahmed Birchfield H 29:36

3 Charlie Hulson Deeside AAC 30:09

4 Lewis Gamble-Thompson New Marske M35 30:40

5 Scott Overall Blackheath & Bromley M40 31:22

6 Lee Gratton Cannock & Stafford AC M35 31:29

7 Daniel Eckersley Kingston AC And Poly M35 31:57

8 Andrew Chambers M35 31:59

8 Jack Bromley Buckley RC 31:59

10 Ben Biggs Buckley RC 32:00

11 Daniel Bradley TonbridgeM35 32:05

12 Barry Stephenson Dartford M40 32:13

13 Ben Kruze Stratford Upon Avon M3532:13

14 Ricky Challinor Buckley RC 32:20

15 Jack McVann Hillingdon 32:21

M45:

1 Peter Speake Wilmslow Running Club 32:29

2 Andrew McCarron Queen’s Park Harriers 32:57

3 Martin Green North Wales Road Runners 33:10

M60: David Ogden South London Harriers 37:00

Women:

1 Kirsty Longley Liverpool Pembroke & S W45 35:33

2 Carla Davies Preston Harriers W35 35:41

3 Joanna Marsden Cheshire Dragons W40 36:40

4 Lindsay Fisher West Cheshire AC 36:57

5 Rachel Cooke Buckingham & Stowe W50 37:47

6 Donna Morris Builth & District W35 37:48

7 Tracy Hinxman Gloucester AC W50 37:48

8 Amy Beck Norwich Road Runners W40 37:54

9 Danielle Jepson Fylde Coast Runners W45 38:11

10 Hannah Roberts Dartford Harriers W40 38:15

ALLOA HALF-MARATHON, March 12

Overall:

1 C Milne (Centr) 67:28

2 F Roberts (Ochil) 68:05

3 J Waldie (Perth R) 70:26

4 E McKerral (Kilb) 70:52

5 S Lamb (Bella R) 70:57

6 J Letson (I’clyde, M40) 71:20

7 S Johnston (Edin, M40) 71:32

8 S Paterson (C’gie) 72:13

9 S Donnachie 72:48

10 R Beattie 73:00

11 M Breen (Cors) 73:25

12 G Murphy (Bella R) 73:30

13 I Reid (Cambus, M40) 73:44

14 C Baillie 73:49

15 P Murphy (C’glen, M40) 73:52

16 S Fitzpatrick (Cambus) 73:53

17 J Connolly (Dumb) 74:34

18 B Mulgrew (Bella R) 74:48

M40: 5 D Ross (E Kilb) 75:33; 6 B Gibson (Dund H) 76:43; 7 B Carmichael (Bella R) 77:17; 8 M Ryan PHRC) 77:55; 9 G Trewartha (Gala) 78:00

M50: 1 R Harrison 75:56; 2 S Campbell (Cors) 78:22; 3 S McCrorie (Ayr S) 80:12

M60: 1 G Walker 90:14; 2 C Nicholls 90:22

Women:

1 J Wetton (Centr) 78:54

2 G Tindall (Centr) 81:42

3 K Barden (Gala, W40) 85:39

4 H McCormick (Edin, W40) 85:55

5 N Jackson (C’gie) 86:42

W40: 3 K Barden (Gala) 85:39; 4 H MacCormick (Edin) 85:55

W50: 1 L Tyler (Dunblane) 88:43; 2 K Robertson (Harm) 92:30

W60: 1 C Dalrymple 1:41:51; 2 F McDoanld (Str’ven) 1:45:28

W70: P Pattison (Pit) 2:00:58

BRENTWOOD HALF-MARATHON, March 12

Men:

1 S Bullough 72:50

2 S Pedley Bish S 73:15

3 C Bloomfield Bill M45 74:12

Women:

1 R Piggott Lon H W35 82:45

2 S Swinhoe Lon H W50 85:02

3 S Overington Spring 87:16

PADDOCK WOOD HALF-MARATHON, March 12

Men:

1 Joshua Grace 65:51

2 Nick Dawson 67:50

3 Dale Seddon 68:55

Women:

1 Chelsea Baker 75:38

2 Rachel Brown 80:10

3 Helen Gaunt 80:13

MK FESTIVAL OF RUNNING, Milton Keynes, March 12

Men (20M):

1 L Delderfield Tring 1:53:36

2 K Bowling AFD 1:55:41

3 S Tuttle MMK 1:56:08

Women:

1 S Delderfield VoA W35 2:08:27

2 K Rennie D&T W45 2:11:33

3 R Randell W35 2:14:54

Men (HM):

1 A Crossley Clap C 77:12

2 R White Hales M40 77:33

3 D Ellam B&W 77:59

Women:

1 L Parry GCR 87:45

2 F Stanyard W35 88:40

3 E Bousfield MMK 88:53

Men (10km):

1 E Hind MMK 33:23

2 S Sims E Corn 33:43

3 S Baldwin 35:06

Women:

1 E Albery Lough 40:42

2 L Collier Clap P 40:58

3 E Still Bed 41:27

CALLANDER 10km, March 12

Overall:

1 A Campbell 32:26

2 M Paxton 35:44

3 T Logie 37:11

Women:

1 K Kelly (W40) 38:28

2 A Aitken 38:55

3 A Walters 40:06

W50: M McCutcheon 42:37

RODDLESWORTH ROLLER, Abbey Village, March 12

Overall (5.6M):

1 C Ronaldson 32:54

2 D Mitchinson (Leigh) 33:03

3 T Harrison (Bolt) 33:22

Women:

1 J Badger (P’wich) 40:43

2 A Fraser (Penny L) 41:09

3 L Vidamour (Penny L, W40) 42:25

MANCHESTER LEAGUE, Heaton Park, March 11

Naomi Kingston wrapped up the overall series in style with a resounding win at a bitterly cold Heaton Park, Stephen Green reports.

The Altrincham athlete was promptly away on lap one of three, as the field descended the first sharp hill. Heading up the sharp incline at the end of the circuit, she had clear daylight over the chasing pack, which included Salford Harrier, Laura Lombard and Beatrice Cordingley.

Kingston eased away for a 51 second margin of victory, with Lombard in second, followed by Sale’s Cordingley, another 200m down.

Gavin Tomlinson, also enjoyed an emphatic win in the men’s race. The Chorlton M40 pushed hard on the first of the three large laps through the twisty woods to get clear daylight from Nicholas Barry.

He pushed on through a series of tough inclines and tricky descents, and was probably grateful for the relatively good underfoot conditions, to come home over a minute to the good from Barry, with Horwich’s Joe Mercer coming in third place, another 250m in arrears.

Barry had the consolation of winning the overall men’s series title, with his club Sale Harriers taking both the men’s and women’s overall team medals.

The first under-20 was Louis Hudson (8th) from Manchester University, with Liverpool Harrier’s Grace Tobin (31st) the first woman in the under-20 category.

The overall under-20 titles went to Lucy Armitage of Sale and West Cheshire’s Sam Hollins.

Joseph Deighton of Trafford was 100m clear of Gabrielle Mullen, followed by Tony Robinson in the under-17 section. Salford Harriers Matilda Byrnes, was a minute clear of team mate Amber Davidson, with Charlotte Wilkinson, third.

Stockport’s Ella Buckley, pulled seven seconds clear of Sophia Nation, with Rachel Bowden next home in the U15 girls’ race. Sale’s Finlay Goddard was the top under-15 boy, with a six second margin of victory over Oberon Kearney, with Jamie Barber in third.

Liverpool’s Isobel Kavanagh sprinted clear by eight seconds from Megan Boyer to gain top spot in the under-13 girls’ event, Nancy Carrington completed the top three. Vale Royal’s Samuel Cook enjoyed an emphatic win 36 seconds clear of Sebastian Whearcroft, who just edged ahead of Thomas Rimmer.

The under-11 winners were Eve Beddow of Warriors Pentathlon (guest), and Owen Oswick of Wirral AC.

Senior men:

1 Gavin Tomlinson M40 Chorlton Runners 32:05

2 Nicholas Barry Sale Harriers Manchester 33:10

3 Joe Mercer Horwich RMI 34:02

4 Matthew Cooper Trafford 34:16

5 Steven Curley M40 Chorlton Runners 34:44

6 Ryan Moore Vale Royal Ac 34:56

7 O Macdonald Chorlton Runners 35:05

8 Louis Hudson U20 University Of Manchester 35:06

9 James Savage M40 Chorlton Runners 35:23

10 David Norman M40 Altrincham & District AC 35:45

Senior women:

1 Naomi Kingston Altrincham & District AC 34:28

2 Laura Lombard W40 1 Salford Harriers & AC 35:19

3 Beatrice Cordingley Sale Harriers Manchester 35:30

4 K Fitzpatrick W35 1 Chorlton Runners 35:39

5 Nicola Reece W40 2 Wilmslow Running Club 35:57

6 Laura Barber Sale Harriers Manchester 36:09

7 Sarah Hudak Trafford Athletic Club 36:18

8 Amy Weyers W35 2 Chorlton Runners 36:25

9 Shannon Sinclair Trafford Athletic Club 36:39

10 Diane McVey W45 1 Wilmslow Running Club 36:45

Final team standings (best 4):

Men:

Div.1: 1 Sale 38; 2 Chorlton 36; 3 Salf 32; 4 Horw 31; 5 Stock H 27; 6 Traff 22; 7 Wilm 18; 8 Manc TC 16

Div.2: 1 E Ches 40; 2eq Alt/Vale R 34

Div.3: G’dale 37

M40:

Div.1: 1 Chorlton 40; 2 Sale 35; 3 Salf 22

Div.2: G’dale 36

Div.3: E Ches 40

U20: 1 Traff 19; 2eq Manc U/Stock H/W Ches 10; 5 SHS 9

U17: 1 Traff 40; 2 Traff B 33; 3eq Sale/Traff C 26; 5 Salf 16

U15: 1 Traff 40; 2 Sale 34; 3 Stock H 27; 4 Traff B 25; 5 Macc 21

U13: 1 Liv H 36; 2 Stock H 33; 3 Traff 32; 4 SHS 28; 5eq Macc/Sale 27

U11: 1 Traff 28; 2 Wirr 27; 3 Sale 24

Women:

Div.1: 1 Sale 40; 2 Chorlton 35; 3 Wilm 34; 4 Traff 27; 5 Manc TC 25; 6 Stock H 18; 7eq Br’hall/Macc/Wirr 15

Div.2: 1 Alt 38; 2 Salf M 36; 3 Vale R 35

Div.3: E Ches 39

W35:

Div.1: 1 Wilm 39; 2 Sale 37; 3 Chorlton 32

Div.2: Alt 38

Div.3: Horw 40

U20: 1 Wirr 20; 2eq Manc M/SHS 10

U17: 1 Traff 37; 2 Liv H 34; 3 Salf 19; 4 Sale 16; 5 Wirr 10

U15: 1 eq Stock H/Warr 37; 3 Sale 31; 4 Traff 30; 5 Sale B 16

U13: 1 Sale 40; 2 Liv H 36; 3 Sale B 31; 4 Liv H B 22; 5 Traff 20

U11: 1 Liv H 29; 2 Wirr 28; 3 Liv H B 24

MID LANCASHIRE LEAGUE, Burnley, March 11

Men:

1 Andrew Grenfell M40 1 Rossendale H 32:47

2 Calum Laing Lancaster University 33:07

3 Ross McKelvie Lytham St Annes Rr Club 34:14

4 Sam Hodkinson U20 1 Blackburn Harriers 34:16

5 Marcus Law Rossendale H 34:17

6 Oliver Sutcliffe U20 2 Liverpool Pembroke Sefton 34:29

7 Lawrence Fairclough Rossendale H 34:31

8 Wesley Wilkinson Preston Harriers 34:38

9 Ben Johnson Southport Waterloo Ac 34:41

10 Adam Wale M40 2 Clayton-Le-Moors Harriers 34:45

Women:

1 Amy-Nicola Davies U20 1 Blackburn H 21:13

2 Ellen Sagar-Hesketh Blackburn H 21:36

3 Emma Johnston Helm Hill Runners 22:53

4 Amber Pilkington U20 2 Chorley A & T 23:09

5 Rebecca Shorrock Blackburn Harriers & Ac 23:11

6 Caroline Betmead W50 Blackpool Wyre & Fylde 23:14

7 Anna Lonsdale Lancaster University 23:42

8 Lynne Clough W50 Chorley A & T 24:02

9 Samantha Edwards W35 Red Rose Road Runners 24:06

10 Joanne Cleaver W40 Rossendale H 24:09

Final team standings (best 3):

Men:

Div.1: 1 Prest 21; 2 S’port W 17; 3 eq L&M/Lanc U 16; 5eq Glaxo/Wesh 10; 7 Chorley 7

Div.2: 1 Wig D 19; 2eq Kirkby M/Lyth 18

Div.3: BWF 21

Div.4: Ross 30

M40:

Div.1: 1 S’port W21; 2 Prest 18; 3 Wig D 16

Div.2: BWF 21

Div.3: Waln WC 30

M50: 1 S’port W 30; 2 B’burn 27; 3 Prest 25

M60: 1 S’port W 30; 2 Wesh 27

M70: Waln WC 30

U20: Lanc U 9

U17: 1 L&M 27; 2 Waln WC 22; 3 B’burn 20; 4 Kirkby M 16; 5 Chorley 0

U15: 1 Kend&Helm 30; 2 L&M 28; 3 B’burn 24; 4 Chorley 23; 5 Leven V 18

U13:

1 BWF 26; 2 B’burn 23; 3 Kend & Helm 22; 4 S’port W 19; 5eq Chorley/Leven V 19

U11:

1 Kirkby M 30; 2 Chorley 26; 3 Traw 23

Women:

Div.1:

1 B’burn 21; 2 S’port W 17; 3 Wig D 17; 4 Lyth 15; 5 Lanc U 14; 6 Prest 14; 7 Kend 10

Div.2: 1 Clay 21; 2 L&M 19; 3 Waln WC 16

Div.3: Chorley 30

W35: 1 Chorley 27; 2 Wig D 25; 3 Clay 24

W45: 1 Clay 28; 2 Wig D 27; 3 BWF 26



W55: 1 Clay 29; 2 BWF 28

U20: B’burn 10

U17: 1 Chorley 28; 2 L&M 24; 3 B’burn 10; 4eq Liv H/Prest 8

U15:

1 Kend&Helm 27; 2 L&M 26; 3eq Barl/B’burn 20; 5 Prest 15

U13:

1 BWF 30; 2 Chorley 29; 3 Ross 24; 4 S’port W 23; 5 Kend&Helm 21

U11:

1 Liv H 30; 2 Chorley 27; 3eq BWF/Clay 23

TEDDY HALL RELAYS, Oxford, March 8

Oxford University won comfortably from local club Oxford City in a race organised by Oxford University Cross Country Club, over a course via the city’s three bridges, through Christ Church Meadow and starting and finishing on the Iffley Road track, Martin Duff reports.

As with many college events, afternoon tea followed when the prizes were presented and there Naphtali Moulton, who had led the first lap runners home then put in a second appearance by bringing his team home untroubled, doubly enjoyed his cup of tea,

The American’s 22:07 time on the opener stood up as the best of the day, whilst his closing effort was third best.

The women’s event was also taken by the hosts as their Alex Brown and Olivia Kelly posted joint fastest times of 25:24.

Men (4×4.35M): 1 Oxford U 89:51 (N Moulton 22:07, E McColgan 22:21, T Renshaw 22:53, N Moulton 22:28); 2 Oxford City 91:41 (M Robinson 22:49, G Roberts 23:12, M Marshall 22:34, D Lawrence 23:04); 3 RAF 93:41; 4 Oxford U B 95:07

56 teams finished

Fastest: Moulton 22:07; McColgan 22:21; Moulton 22:28

Women (4×4.35M): 1 Oxford U 1:42:04 (A Brown 25:24, C Buckley 25:28, O Kelly 25:24, L Thompson 25:47); 2 Scratch team 1:52:38; 3 RAF 1:53:51

Fastest: Brown/Kelly 25:24; Buckley 25:28

21 teams finished

MANCHESTER INDOOR OPEN MEETINGS, Sportcity, March 12



Mixed events: 60: A1: 2 W Hawker (Rhym V, U20) 7.01; 5 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 7.10. A3: 3 S Childs (WSEH, M40) 7.39. A4: 1 T Odubote 6.95. A7: 3 D Scott (SHS, M50) 7.51. A8: 5 M Line (Liv PS, M60) 8.16. A9: 1 T Grantham (Shef/Dearn, M40) 7.76; 5 A Hunter (KuH, M60) 8.35. A11: 2 S Downie (Jag, W35) 7.89. A12: 4 N Adusei (Leeds C, W40) 8.41; 5 Y Henry (SC Vets, W45) 8.44. A15: 3 K Aru (Liv H, U15) 7.45. A24: 1 N Ridler (Sale, U15W) 8.02; 2 A Jones (Liv H, U15W) 8.10; 4 L Melling (Leigh, U13W) 8.54. A25: 3 L Valentine (Sale, U13W) 8.59. B1: 1 W Hawker (Rhym V, U20) 7.02. B2: 2 S Childs (WSEH, M40) 7.40. B5: 1 T Odubote 6.95. 200: 1 D Bradley (C&N, M45) 22.86; 2 D Scott (SHS, M50) 23.67. 300: r1: 1 J Wright (Chor ATC, M60) 39.62; 3 C Edwards (E Ches, M60) 43.18. r2: 1 R Beardsell (Traff, M40) 36.79; 2 M Coogan (E Ches, M50) 37.91. r3: 2 A Bellis (Traff, M45) 38.23; 3 T Grantham (Shef/Dearn, M40) 38.29. r4: 1 P Hall (Bir, M40) 38.68; 2 D Towart (Tyne, M45) 39.09. r5: 1 S Downie (Jag, W35) 41.68; 3 N Adusei (Leeds C, W40) 43.85; 4 Y Henry (SC Vets, W45) 45.40. 600: r3: 1 D Wood (Bir, U15) 1:30.22; 2 D Locker (Kett, M45) 1:30.55. HJ: A: 6 D Dasse (Liv PS, W35) 1.48. B: 1 K Calvert (Wirr, U20) 2.00; 2 A Cresswell (Worc, M40) 2.00. D: 1 T Brown (Sale, U17W) 1.69. PV: A: 1 G Heppinstall (Shef/Dearn) 5.00; 2 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.80; 3 T Walley (Wrex) 4.70; 4 T Booth (Prest) 4.70; 5 I King (Wig D, U20W) 4.60; 6 C Newby (Edin) 4.50; 7 K Kapur-Walton (Leigh) 4.40; 8 T Craincourt (Leam, M35) 3.50. B: 1 A Scott (Shef/Dearn, U20W) 3.30; 2 M Line (Liv PS, M60) 2.80; 3 E Wilkinson (Cov, U17W) 2.70; 5 G James (Shef/Dearn, U15W) 2.50. LJ: A: 3 M Line (Liv PS, M60) 4.60. TJ: 1 D Akinradewo (Traff, U20) 14.70; 2 N Aboagye (Manchester Harriers & AC, U20) 13.33; 4 L Robinson (Traff, W) 11.83; 5 Q Sin (Stock H, U15) 11.62; 6 D Keigher (Sale, U20W) 11.57; 7 A Brown (Traff, U17W) 11.40; 8 S Madigan (Liv H, U17W) 10.83



Men: 60H: 1 P Ayeh (BRAT) 8.72; 2 D Naylor (C&N) 8.76



U20: 60H: 1 J Elphick (BWF) 8.37



Women: 60H: r1: 2 R Hardy (Warr) 9.30



U20: 60H: r1: 1 M Corker (Liv H) 8.54



U18: 60H: 1 T Brown (Sale, U17) 8.60. r2: 1 T Brown (Sale, U17) 8.60



U17: 60H: r1: 1 L Noble (Dees) 8.68. SP: 1 A Dumbuya (Leigh) 12.36

ENGLAND ATHLETICS U15 & U17 COMBINED EVENT & PARA CHAMPIONSHIPS, Sheffield, March 11-12

Men: LJ: 4 M Bates (Donc, M45) 5.43



U17: 60H: Ht3: 1 S Wright (Chelm) 8.20; 2 L Pichler (Blyth) 8.38; 3 C Beechall (Liv H) 8.43; 4 S Lok (Corby) 8.52; 5 L Phillips (Card Arch) 8.61; 6 E Hughes (Chelm) 8.62; 7 J Stone (Ton) 8.77. HJ: HtA: 1 S Wright (Chelm) 1.95; 2 S Lok (Corby) 1.86. LJ: Ht1: 1 S Wright (Chelm) 6.97; 2 J Stone (Ton) 6.50; 3 S Lok (Corby) 6.46. SP: HtA: 1 C Beechall (Liv H) 13.16. HepI: 1 S Wright (Chelm) 5017; 2 C Beechall (Liv H) 4638; 3 J Stone (Ton) 4586; 4 S Lok (Corby) 4514; 5 L Pichler (Blyth) 4337; 6 L Phillips (Card Arch) 4231; 7 R Stovell (Hallam) 4031; 8 O Parry (Card Arch) 3954; 9 E Hughes (Chelm) 3914; 10 J Timms (SNH) 3839



U15: 60H: P3: 1 J Dako (B&B) 9.11; 2 H Lee (Chelm) 9.23; 3 H Douglas-Reeves (Darl) 9.45; 4 A Angilletta (Dees) 9.45. PB: 1 O Downs (Inv EK) 9.13. HJ: PA: 1 J Dako (B&B) 1.74. LJ: PA: 1 J Dako (B&B) 5.86; 2 L Deakin (SSH) 5.79. PenI: 1 J Dako (B&B) 2825; 2 O Downs (Inv EK) 2755; 3 H Douglas-Reeves (Darl) 2324; 4 L Deakin (SSH) 2184; 5 J Earle (Salis) 2168; 6 A Dodds (Bolt) 2097; 7 A Shaw (High) 2043; 8 I Pickering (C&N) 1942; 9 H Lee (Chelm) 1934; 10 F Yeo (KuH) 1931; 11 A Shiel (WSEH) 1859; 12 A Angilletta (Dees) 1833; 13 A Stamp (Card) 1792; 14 G Thomas (W Suff) 1766; 15 J Greenhalgh (Bolt) 1672



U17 women: 60H: P4: 1 E Roberts (G&G) 9.03; 2 A John (WSEH) 9.04; 3 M Quick (Swan) 9.14. P5: 1 K Jones (Kend) 8.77; 2 R Tillson (Have) 8.96; 3 Z Gregory (Bas) 9.04; 4 N Powell (Card Arch) 9.14. HJ: PA: 1 L Byrne (S’port W) 1.68. PB: 1 R Tillson (Have) 1.68. LJ: P1: 1 L Salter (Stock H) 5.40; 2 M Brockley (Annan) 5.39. SP: PA: 1 Z Gregory (Bas) 12.63; 2 A McArdle (Lifford Strabane, IRL) 12.30. PenI: 1 Z Gregory (Bas) 3604; 2 R Tillson (Have) 3489; 3 A McArdle (Lifford Strabane, IRL) 3352; 4 K Jones (Kend) 3341; 5 H Wilson (Blyth) 3279; 6 M Brockley (Annan) 3277; 7 A Wells (Works) 3273; 8 L Salter (Stock H) 3264; 9 S Parker (Blyth) 3261; 10 M Quick (Swan) 3243; 11 L Byrne (S’port W) 3185; 12 N Powell (Card Arch) 3169; 13 A Belward (Win) 3167; 14 H Mcdermott (VPCG) 3146; 15 I Lane (Cov) 3144; 16 Z Loughrey (VPCG) 3132; 17 A Hewitt (Wig D) 3125; 18 E Pounder (York) 3119; 19 S Brown (N Ayr) 3104; 20 E Roberts (G&G) 3093; 21 T Ndikanwu (B&B) 3076; 22 A Mitchell (VPCG) 3040; 23 B Idoko (Bury) 3007; 24 K Dacosta (B’burn) 2912; 25 S Gorvett (Blyth) 2889; 26 S Redfern (Sale) 2871



U15: 60H: P3: 1 L Bertacchini (Win) 9.51; 2 G Aimiuwu (Traff) 9.53. P4: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 9.17; 2 A Scott (Chelm) 9.20; 3 A Coshell (Thurr) 9.27; 4 M Thorpe (Chelm) 9.28; 5 E Elliott (Bury) 9.33; 6 G Malley (W’moss) 9.37; 7 G Osman (Win) 9.50. LJ: PA: 1 G Osman (Win) 5.23. SP: PA: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 11.04. PenI: 1 M Mills (Stock H) 3252; 2 G Osman (Win) 3170; 3 M Thorpe (Chelm) 3102; 4 L Bertacchini (Win) 3015; 5 J Baxter (Leeds C) 2895; 6 J Nkoso (Herne H) 2889; 7 G Malley (W’moss) 2869; 8 A Scott (Chelm) 2720; 9 J Turner (Hallam) 2711; 10 E Elliott (Bury) 2650; 11 A Kingston (Leeds C) 2644; 12 A Coshell (Thurr) 2618; 13 G Aimiuwu (Traff) 2563; 14 L Hewitt (Wig D) 2527; 15 L Flute (Win) 2483; 16 M Amey (Chelt) 2435; 17 R Adams (S’port W) 2429; 18 A Ely (Prest) 2281; 19 C Furley (WSEH) 2159; 20 N Round (Shef/Dearn) 2078

U15 girls' pentathlon medallists 🥇 Molly Mills 3252

🥈Gracie Osman 3170

🥉 Milana Thorpe 3102 pic.twitter.com/jGKMot8nye — England Athletics (@EnglandAthletic) March 12, 2023

BASINGSTOKE & MID HANTS AC WINTER THROWS, Basingstoke, March 11

Men: JT: A: 1 J Dibble (Yeov O) 56.88



U20: DT: A: 1 T Pattison (Ports) 42.27. HT: A: 1 C Elford Pond (Win) 53.79; 2 F Hanham (Read) 53.04



U17: HT: A: 1 J Burgess (Ports) 39.78. B: 1 S Simpson (Team K) 47.31



U15: DT: B: 1 O Coulibaly (Soton) 40.03. HT: A: 1 A Axtell (Soton) 45.41



M60: SP: B: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 10.79. WT: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 13.62. P: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 12.79. DT: A: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 40.33. P: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 38.15. HT: A: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 38.24. P: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 37.72. JT: B: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 33.26. PenWt: 1 N Barton (S Lon) 2555



U20 women: JT: B: 1 R Wall (B&H) 41.18



U17: DT: A: 1 E McBriar (Win) 34.39. HT: A: 1 E MacDonald (And) 48.25



U15: DT: A: 1 A McBriar (Win) 31.14. HT: B: 1 H Scott (Swin) 38.37

37th ANNUAL BARRY 40-MILE TRACK RACE, Barry, March 5

Ollie Garrod broke the 40-mile world record with a time of 3:45:07.

The 30-year-old Belgrave Harrier is an avid racer having chalked up over 20 races in 2023 and having run over a 100 in 2022 including two 100km races and three marathons with a best of 2:22:36, but this is arguably his greatest run yet even if 40 miles is not contested that often.

The previous record was 3:48:35 set by one 0f the world’s greatest ever ultra runners, Don Ritchie, in 1982 and Garrod’s run works out at 5:37 miling.

Garrod can already lay claim to a number of records – for example he has the most parkrun first finishes (367), the English 50km record (2:51:26) and also has the world 5km record for running in a Batman costume (16:15) and a Christmas Elf (16:41)!

Last year Garrod won in 4:01:03, just three minutes ahead of Paul Martelletti but this year his winning margin was 14 minutes from Daniel Rothwell, who also went inside four hours.

Rothwell was fifth in last month’s Welsh Cross-Country Championships.

Mixed events: 40 Miles: 1 O Garrod (Belg) 3:45:07; 2 D Rothwell (Swan, M35) 3:59:56; 3 N Mihalik (N’hant RR, M40) 4:07:49; 4 G Jeans (M35) 4:14:47; 5 H Drake (Amman, M45) 4:21:49; 6 G Pritchard (Vegan, M40) 4:34:27; 7 M Bissett (K&S, M55) 5:10:18

42195: 1 T Szikszay (B&W, M45) 3:16:31; 2 D Coles (Les C, M60) 3:25:59; 3 C Goddard (Les C, W45) 3:32:39; 4 G Logan (Les C, M35) 3:34:27.

