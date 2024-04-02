Easter festivals produce competitive results while hammer thrower Jake Norris and London Marathon-bound Marc Scott impress elsewhere

Road and multi-terrain

EY EASTER RUNNING FESTIVAL, Guernsey, March 29 – April 1

Olympian Steph Twell returned to the island to defend her title and did so in style from Aldershot team-mate Louise Small, Martin Duff reports.

For the men, there were different winners to the races as, after Callum Tharme took the opening 5km, it was Max Milarvie who annexed the cross-country and 10km road races to secure a series victory.

As the weekend unfolded the prize money mounted up with each race there was £100 on offer to the winner and £100 for the series overall. Twell came out of the weekend £400 to the good and Milarvie £350.

Race 1, 5km road, L’Aree to Vazon, March 29

Existing course records were smashed by both men’s winner Tharme and Guernsey regular Twell in the opening event of the Festival.

In what were described as ‘arguably perfect’ conditions and in Channel Islands Easter sunshine, the strong winds helped and Twell, ably backed up by Aldershot team-mate and another regular on the island, Louise Small, won the women’s section in 16:00.

The winning time broke the many-time European cross country medallist’s own course record by five seconds but Small, the three-time English National silver medallist, chased her throughout before finishing just four seconds down in 16:04.

Tharme was part of a three-man breakaway that included Dulwich Runners’ Milarvie and Aldershot’s Joe Morwood.

The course record for men stood at 14:58 to Guernsey’s own Dan Galpin, but the first four home all bettered that time.

At the tape it was Tharme, who was fourth in the 2022 Scottish Short Course Championships, who got home ahead of Milarvie by just two seconds in 14:28, with Morwood a further two seconds down.

Overall: 1 C Tharme (Cambus) 14:28; 2 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 14:30; 3 J Morwood (AFD) 14:32; 4 C Bain (Guern) 14:54; 5 R Weston (Guern) 15:05; 6 R Bartram (VP&TH) 15:10; 7 A Rowe (Guer) 15:12; 8 J Priest (Guer) 15:24; 9 L Holmes (Jers, U17) 15:31; 10 E Carney (Jers, U17) 15:32; 11 E Woodhead (Guer Tri) 15:36; 12 D Galpin (Guer) 15:42; 13 G Carney (Jers, U17) 15:46; 14 A Dart (Brack) 15:48; 15 I Bate (W Tempo) 15:50

M45: 1 M Jamieson (Guern) 15:33; 2 D Holmes (Vegan) 16:35

M55: 1 A Roe (Guer) 17:56

M60: 1 D Lancaster (York) 20:36

M70: 1 C O’Neill (Guer) 21:51

U20: 1 T Le Cheminant (Guern) 16:53

Women: 1 S Twell (AFD) 16:00; 2 L Small (AFD) 16:04; 3 N Whitty (Guer, W35) 17:38; 4 N Petit (Guer) 17:53; 5 K King (St Ed) 17:59; 6 E Etheredge (Guer) 18:32

W40: 1 A Critchlow (Guer) 19:58

W55: 1 G Rowe (Guer) 23:37

W60: 1 S Curnow (Bitt) 23:05

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 23:32

Race 2, KEITH FALLA MEMORIAL FULL COURSE CROSS-COUNTRY, L’Ancresse, March 29

The spring sunshine continued and, in perfect conditions, the Aldershot women’s pairing of Twell and Small again dominated, with festival holder Twell again prevailing despite a determined effort from her club mate.

The margin was much bigger this time, as Katie King took third but was more than two minutes down.

It was a different story in the men’s race as the first two in the opening 5km swopped places as Max Milarvie broke away to win by less than 20 metres.

There was a close battle for third but it was Joe Morwood who got the better of local Richard Bartrum, who was only sixth in the opening 5km road race.

Overall (4.75M): 1 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 24:18; 2 C Tharme (Cambus) 24:22; 3 J Morwood (AFD) 24:53; 4 R Bartrum (VP&TH) 24:54; 5 A Rowe (Guern) 25:26; 6 D Galpin (Guern) 26:01; 7 S Galpin (Guern) 26:09; 8 A Dart (Brack) 26:13

M45: 1 D Holmes (Vegan) 28:47; 2 J Terry (Ex’mth) 28:33

M60: 1 G Merfield Guer) 30:09

U20: 1 J Le Tissier (Guern, U20) 26:47

Women: 1 S Twell (AFD) 27:12; 2 L Small (AFD) 27:45; 3 K King (St Ed) 30;14; 4 N Whitty (Guern, W354) 30:36; 5 N Petit (Guern) 31:27; 6 E Etheredge (Guern) 31:45

W45: 1 U Maisch (Guern) 32:38

W55: 1 J Simmons 39:03

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 39:25

Race 3, 4×1-mile cross-country relay, De Lancey, March 31

The third race of the weekend, at the Stonecrusher course with its twists turns and climbs, was again bathed in sunshine as the good weather continued but, with the race not counting to the overall Festival title, some of the big names gave the event a miss.

This let in the locals and three of the Galpin family joined up with Alex Rowe, who had the second fastest split of 4:57, to take the overall relay prize. The fastest laps were on the one-mile opener as Chris Bain ran 4:50 for a composite squad and Nix Petit led off the winning mixed team and was quickest woman with 6:04.

Overall (4x1M): 1 A Rowe of Galpins 22:08 (D Galpin 5:09, S Galpin 6:34, S Galpin 5:26, A Rowe 4:57); 2 Composite 3 22:54; 3 Meriens & Rogers 23:25

Fastest: C Bain (Composite) 4:51; A Rowe 4:57

Mixed (4x1M): 1 The Plain Janes 23:38 (N Petit (W) 6:04, J Ingrouille 5:43, E Etheredge (W) 6:14, A Hurrell 5:36); 2 Three Dudes & a Diva 24:45; 3 Elizabeth College year 8/9 25:34

Fastest Petit (W) 6:04

Women (4x1M): 1 Eat Our Dust Bunnies 26:33 (I Warren 6:29, G King, 6:34. O Montgomery 7:19, Lexi Fletcher 6:08); 2 La Mer De Carteret year 11 30:10; 3 Easter Bunnies 30:26

Fastest in women only race: Fletcher 6:08

50 teams finished

Race 4, 10km Road Race, April 1

Despite being held over a point-to-point course on the north of the Island, the windy nature of the route and the curve of the coastline ensured that the race met the internationally laid down criteria for official records.

Twell duly notched up her third straight women’s race victory but it was closer among the men. With the overall series prize money still up for grabs the battle between Milarvie and Tharme was keen.

In the event, it was Dulwich Runners’ Milarvie who built on his cross-country victory with not only a second win but also a course record 30:23, which was assisted by a strong tail-wind over the last 2km or so as the runners turned towards the finish.

It was again pretty close as Tharme was given 30:30 and Morwood 30:37, more than a minute clear of the first local runner Alex Rowe.

Twell again got the better of Small, to take the women’s section, this time by nearly two minutes with 33:57.

There was also an age-grading assessment for the race and it was Twell, with an 88.47 percent rating who pipped Milarvie’s 86.89 per cent.

Overall: 1 M Milarvie (Dulw R) 30:23; 2 C Tharme (Cambus) 30:30; 3 J Morwood (AFD) 30:38; 4 A Rowe (Guern) 32:09; 5 R Bartrum (VP&TH) 32:18; 6 R Weston (Guern) 32:23; 7 J Priest (Guern) 32:35; 8 C Bain (Guern) 32:43; 9 D Galpin (Guern) 33:07; 10 E Woodhead (Guern Tri) 33:13; 11 S Galpin (Guern) 33:47; 12 S Twell (AFD, W) 33:58; 13 J Le Tissier (Guer, U20) 34:21; 14 C Norman (Guern) 34:31

M45: 1 M Jamieson (Guern) 35:22; 2 D Holmes (Vegan) 35:57

M55: 1 A Rowe (Guern) 38:40

M60: 1 G Merfield (Guern) 38:03

Women: 1 Twell 33:58; 2 L Small (AFD) 35:55; 3 N Whitty (Guern, W35) 37:07; 4 K King (St Ed) 37:45; 5 U Maisch (Guern) 39:00; 6 E Etheredge (Guern) 39:38

W60: 1 S Curnow (Bitt) 48:51

W65: 1 J Morgan (St Ed) 49:23

ISLE OF MAN EASTER FESTIVAL, March 29-31

Ewan Wheelwright won the men’s event in this popular Easter event which regularly attracts some of the top student athletes to the Island.

He took the 10km in 30:53 ahead of Matthew Knowles but the latter got his revenge in the hill race where he was almost half a minute to the good.

Wheelwright was back on top for the 10km though as he won in 15:10, two seconds up on Knowles.

The women’s race saw different winners every day.

Manx Commonwealth games athlete Rachael Franklin won the 10km in 34:57 with Naomi Kingston (35:09) a close second but Franklin didn’t compete in the other events.

Kingston, the Kent cross-country runner-up, who was third in last year’s Varsity match, was a clear winner of the hill race with Beth Ansell advancing from fourth to second.

The 2008 Olympic marathon sixth-placer and former English National winner Mara Yamuachi was the first W50 in 20:15.

In the 5km on Sunday, Ansell improved again to narrowly beat Kingston 17:20 to 17:25 but Kingston won the overall title.

Altogether over 250 completed the three events in three days though 382 did the 5km with a high proportion of women who numbered 173.

Leeds DOSS won both team events with the men’s contest being far more competitive than the women’s.

Look out for a more detailed report from the Isle of Man Festival elsewhere on our website.

ISLE OF MAN 10km, March 29

Men: 1 E Wheelwright Leeds DOSS 30:53; 2 M Knowles Ed U 31:00; 3 O Fox Camb U 31:11

U20: 1 F Roden Man U 31:42

Women: 1 R Franklin Manx 34:57′; 2 N Kingston Ox U 35:09; 3 E Barlow Sheff U 35:35; 4 B Ansell Man U 35:58

U20: 1 A Bratt Leeds U DOSS 38:36

W40: 1 R Raven Leeds U Doss 39:43

W50: 1 M Yamauchi THH 40:29

PEEL HILL RACE, March 30

Men: 1 M Knowles Ed U 20:59; 2 E Wheelwright Leeds U Doss 21:28; 3 T Spencer Camb U 21:51; 4 F Roden Man U U20 22:01; 5 J Martin Ox U 22:08; 6 T Renshaw Ox U 22:20

Women: 1 N Kingston Ox U 17:37; 2 B Ansell Man U 17:56; 3 B Bergstrand Leeds U Doss 18:27; 4 E Barlow Sheff U 18:43; 5 G Turner Roth U17 18:44; 6 S Mason Leeds U Doss 18:45

W50: 1 M Yamauchi THH 20:15

ISLE OF MAN EASTER FESTIVAL 5km, March 31

Men: 1 E Wheelwright Leeds U DOSS 15:10; 2 M Knowles Ed U 15:12; 3 M Walk Camb U 15:18; 4 T Renshaw Ox U 15:21; 5 R Roden Man U U20 15:22; 6 A Dunn Leeds U DOSS U20 15:25

Women: 1 B Ansell Man U 17:20; 2 N Kingston Ox U 17:25; 3 S Mason Leeds U 17:25; 4 B Bergstrand Leeds U 17:49; 5 E Barlow Sheff U 17:55

W50: 1 S Cumber Hali 20:15

Overall

Men: 1 Wheelwright 4; 2 Knowles 5; 3 Renshaw 15; 4 Spencer 16; 5 Roden 17

TEAM: 1 Leeds DOSS 6; 2 Ed U 7; 3 Camb U 8; 4 Oxf U 12; 5 Man U 12

Women: 1 Kingston 5; 2 Ansell 7; 3 Barlow 12; 4 Bergstrand 14; 5 Mason 15

TEAM: 1 Leeds DOSS 3; 10 Man U 10; 3 Durham U 10; 4 Leeds U DOSS E 14; 5 Edin U 18

MAIDENHEAD EASTER 10, Berkshire, March 29

After setting an M45 best ever time for the half-marathon of 65:37 at Paddock Wood three weeks earlier, Nick Torry might have hoped for a similar UK best in this long-established race but it was not to be, Martin Duff reports.

The 69th running of the event, that has had several different courses in and around the town, saw the Kent AC runner win by around 100 metres in 50:56. With greater competition and perhaps less wind, Torry may have got closer to the 26-year-old British best held by Martin Rees of 49:36, a time set on the now no longer used Woking course.

The Maidenhead route has a couple of tight turns and also has 70-metres of elevation declared.

A couple of Windsor men, Daniel Brookling and Alex Gladley followed, but it was fourth placed Fin Dyer who led Belgrave Harriers to a men’s team victory.

In the women’s section, 50-year-old Kate Rennie continued her year-long unbeaten stretch, in her age group, but was just outside her 2024 best of 60:42 from St Albans two months earlier. Here, the Dacorum runner just prevailed over W40 Sophie Delderfield, the 2023 winner, by two seconds in 60:53.

Overall: 1 N Torry (Kent, M45) 50:56; 2 D Brookling (WSEH) 51:20; 3 A Gradley (WSEH) 51:36; 4 F Dyer (Belg) 52:04; 5 G Suthon (Read) 52:53; 6 C Wood (Belg) 53:19; 7 M Waddington (Ware) 53:22; 8 C Fawcett (Clap) 53:40; 9 J Tipper (Kent, M40) 53:55; 10 B Fowler (Brack) 54:17

M40: 2 N Besson (Serp) 55:53

M50: 1 J Bolton (W’stock) 55:20; 2 B Paviour (Herne H) 55:57

M55: 1 F Ryan (Wat J) 59:29

M60: 1 M Stone (SoC) 61:38

M65: 1 J Haynes (B Stort) 64:23

TEAM: 1 Belgrave 27; 2 Wycombe P 66; 3 Ware J 67

Women: 1 K Rennie (Dac, W50) 60:53; 2 S Delderfield (VoA, W40) 60:55; 3 E Stevens (AFD) 61:41; 4 L Rooney (Coll, W40) 62:49; 5 K Ward (Marlow) 63:22; 6 C Elliott (Salf Met) 63:24; 7 G Holden (Belg) 64:01; 8 E Fogg (N For, W45) 64:46; 9 V Gill (Datch) 64:59; 10 K Streams (Read RR, W50) 65:01

W55: 1 A Rostern (Read RR) 72:17

W60: 1 E Jones (Read RR) 81:32

W65: 1 W Millatt (Abing) 89:06

W70: 1 J Davies (E&E) 89:56

TEAM: 1 Reading RR 332; 2 Datchet 399; 3 Ealing E 643

ELSWICK GOOD FRIDAY RELAYS, Newcastle, March 29

Morpeth Harriers retained their Easter title with a victory over Houghton but were outside the top dozen on the 2.2-mile opening stage, Martin Duff reports.

James Young, with the fastest time of the day at 9:57, then took the holders to the front on the second leg, before Ellis Hetherington and Tom Balsden finished the job. Last year Young, the 2021 England 1500-metre champions, also posted the fastest stage time but then it was on the opening leg.

It seemed all over with just one stage to go but Heaton’s Cameron Allan, who was tenth in the Inter-County cross-country, ate into the Morpeth league but finished an agonising ten seconds short of victory after a second quickest 10:00.

There was a different story in the three-stage women’s race as North Shield Poly led throughout after Stacey Smith’s 11:37 first leg that was then to stand as the fastest women’s split, the same as in 2018.

It was Smith’s first recorded outing for the club, who held on to win by getting on for two minutes.

Men (4×2.2M): 1 Morpeth 42:31 (R Balmbra 11:21, J Young 9:57, E Hetherington 10:35, T Balsden 10:28); 2 Houghton 42:41 (B Pye 10:29, E Loredo 11:32, C Coulson 10:40, C Allen 10:00); 3 Gateshead 43:16 (J Douglas 10:52, L Liddle 10:32, J Wales 10:49, D Alexander 11:03); 4 Tyne Bridge 44:22; 5 Gateshead B 45:20; 6 Sunderland 45:52

Fastest: Young 9:57; Allan 10:00; A Bailes (Birt) 10:22

M40 (4×2.2M): 1 NSP 46:49 (J Anderson 10:55, P Gilder 12:02, S Hall 11:59, C Scott 11:53); 2 Gosforth 48:46; 3 Gateshead 48:48

Fastest: Anderson 10:55; A Heppell (G’forth) 11:26; M Barker (Sund) 11:37

M50 (4×2.2M): 1 Crook 50:11 (J Allison 12:46, P Clough 12:34, C Auld 12:43, W Pearson 12:09); 2 Elswick 52:37; 3 Morpeth 52:50

Fastest: J Douglas (Elsw) 12:16

M60 (4×2.2M): 1 Sunderland Strollers 59:54 (K O’Neill 14:43, K Maynard 14:42, J Glancy 16:30, R Barker 13:59)

Fastest: Barker 13:59

103 men’s teams finished

Under 15 (1.6M): 1 J Sturman (NSP) 8:02; 2 F Palmer (Tyne Br) 8:11; 3 A Turner (NSP) 8:26

Under 13 (1.6M): 1 N Penfold (NSP) 8:30; 2 O Curran (Darl) 8:47; 3 D Kelso (Elsw) 8:56

Women (3×2.2M): 1 NSP 36:35 (S Smith 11:37, C Penfold 12:02, P Old 12:56); 2 Elswick 38:18 (I Bungay 12:10, E Blight 13:21, J Heslop 12:47); 3 Birtley 38:58 (C Bailes 13:02, L Turner 12:18, A Leigh 13:38); 4 Morpeth 39:28; 5 Gateshead 39:38; 6 Tyne Bridge 39:41

Fastest: S Smith 11:37; Penfold 12:02; Bungay/A Dixon (Sund Str), W45 12:10

W40 (3×2.2M): 1 Elswick 41:14 (H Bough 13:15, F Smith 13:56, J Nutt 14:03); 2 Birtley 41:38; 3 S Shields 41:56

Fastest: Bough 13:15; T Millmore (Birt) 13:21; D Foster (T’dale) 13:23

W50 (3×2.2M): 1 S Shields 44:31 (J Murdy 13:48, M Minchella 14:48, K Smith 15:55); 2 Elswick 46:14; 3 Gateshead 50:05

Fastest: Murdy 13:48

116 women’s teams finished

Under 15 (1.6M): 1 H Robison (Hough) 8:52; 2 K Pye (Hough) 9:11; 3 A Johnson (NSP) 9:25

Under 13 (1.6M): 1 O Murphy (Birt) 9:03; 2 A Blight (Elsw) 9:28; 3 M Scope (NSP) 9:43

RUN THROUGH GLOUCESTER HALF-MARATHON

Marc Scott warmed up for the TCS London Marathon with a three minute victory in 63:40.

George Beardmore was a clear second in 66:55.

Alice Tredgett was first woman in 82:33 and she headed her opponents by a similar margin.

Men: 1 M Scott 63:40; 2 G Beardmore 66:55; 3 J Pickering 69:00

M50: 1 M Thomas 73:01

Women: 1 A Tredgett 82:33; 2 R Taylor 86:16; 3 N Bhangal 87:44

W50: 1 J Fairbairn 90:00

Men (10km): 1 A Daniel 34:21; 2 J Worcester 34:58; 3 W Kemp 36:16

Women: 1 G Greenwood 40:19; 2 S Russell W45 41:56; 3 H Smith 42:54

EASTER BUNNY 10km, Yeovil, Wiltshire, April 1

Overall: 1 M Towler (T Bath) 32;50; 2 M Papa (Eg H) 33:26; 3 M Lusby (Wells) 33:57

M50: 1 T Cooper (Salis) 34:03

Women: 1 D Davis (Wells) 36:04; 2 S May (W45) 40:36; 3 J Carritt (R Forever, W45) 40:53

W55: 1 N Morgan (Chep) 40:54

PEAK RAIL 7, Runner v Steam, Rosley, Derbyshire, April 1

Overall: 1 T Jackson (Belper) 41:56; 2 M Daly (Worksop) 42:19; 3 A Jones (A’bourne, M40) 43:12

M50: 1 K Fitch 44:02

Women: 1 H Walker (D;field) 44:38; 2 S Evans (Steel) 46:18; 3 J Applegate (Totley, W40) 47:12

EASTER COAST 5, Redcar, March 29

Overall: 1 R Scott (R&Z) 25:14; 2 T Aspin (N Marske) 25:40; 3 C Gibson (R&Z) 26:17

M45: 1 C Jones (R&Z) 26:28

M50: 1 A Tatham (N York M) 27:08; 2 J Clifford (Darl) 28:25

M55: 1 N Murray (N Marske) 28:44; 2 R Williamson (Loftus & W) 29:50

M60: 1 J Miller (Darl) 33:23

M70: 1 L Taylor (N York M) 33:15

Women: 1 C Williamson (W40) 29:47; 2 S Abel (S’field) 32:52; 3 L Talman (Darl, W40) 33:28

W45: 1 J Stewart (Midd & C) 35:02

W50: 1 P Speedie (N Marske) 33;57; 2 L Trainor (Quakers) 36:11

W55: 1 L Eadon (R&Z) 35:26

W60: 1 S Phillips (Darl) 37:44

FOLKESTONE 10, Kent, March 29

Men: 1 J Carr C&C 53:13; 2 B Stephenson Dart M40 53:23; 3 D Bradley Ton M35 54:41

Women: 1 C Johnston Maid 65:10; 2 E Stevens Petts W 66:11; 3 E Elston 66:32

BROMLEY VETERANS’ OPEN MT 5, Sparrows Den, March 24



Overall: 1 R Brotherton 33:03; 2 K O’Doherty (B’cay, M40) 34:31; 3 L Squirrell 35:20



M40: 2 C Pretty 36:30

M50: 1 D Connolly 36:46

M55: 1 M Pitcairn-Knowles (Ton) 37:21

M60: 1 S Moss 37:07; 2 G Maynard (Camb H) 42:21

Women: 1 A Osborne (Beck, W45) 40:36; 2 N O’Doherty (W35) 41:56; 3 C Kiely 42:49



W45: 2 L Marshall 43:37; 3 G Manzotti 44:25

W55: 1 C Marsh 46:35; 2 G Arnott 47:28; 3 G Selway 48:10

TRACK & FIELD

SHAFTESBURY BARNET HARRIERS THROWSFEST, Hendon, March 30



UK champion Jake Norris won the hammer with a 73.50m throw.

Men: DT: A: 1 G Kiss (SB, M40) 37.52. B: 1 R Vaughan (SB) 47.90. HT: 1 J Norris (WSEH) 73.50; 2 L Norris 45.37

U20: SP: 1 A Brown (Chelm) 14.19. DT: 1 T Gannon (WSEH) 49.56. HT: 1 A Brown (Chelm) 51.23

U15: HT: 1 W Stander (WG&EL) 48.48

M50: SP/JT: 1 M Gonzalez-Betancourt SB 12.03/40.46

M55: HT: 1 D Burrell (Lut) 36.44

M70: DT: 1 B Scott (Mil K) 30.21; 2 T Richards (High) 30.17

Women: SP: 1 J Hopkins (Chelm) 13.63; 2 C Aboagye (Croy) 12.09. DT: A: 1 C Aboagye (Croy) 36.14; 2 K Ennis (Have, U20) 34.24; 3 K Mothiram 31.71. B: 1 T Tunstall (Harrow) 46.65; 2 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 42.11; 3 Z Acton (Burt) 38.13; 4 E Delea (B Beagles, U20) 32.54. HT: A: 1 A Clemens (SB) 45.28. JT: A: 1 F Witheat (WSEH) 41.80

U17: DT: 1 A Thomas (Harrow) 34.22. HT: A: 1 E Shabani (SB) 43.29

U13: JT: 1 I Stander (WG&EL) 26.94

YEOVIL SPRING OPEN, Yeovil, April 1



U17 mixed events: HJ: 1 W Blackmore (Poole R, U15) 1.73; 4 C Talbot (Poole R, U13) 1.45



Men: 3000: r1: 1 T Webb (Yeov O, U17) 8:39.20; 2 R Price (Winchester RC, U17) 8:43.89. LJ: 2 L Sinnott (B’mth, M40) 6.11/1.1. JT: 1 B Jones (Taun, U20) 61.23; 2 J Dibble (Yeov O) 58.82



Mixed events: PV: 1 I Turner (Dac, U17W) 3.90; 5 T Carter (W’borne, W50) 2.50. TJ: 1 L Guest (Yeov O) 13.96/2.8; 4 L Garratt (Yeov O, W) 11.91/3.0



U17: JT: 1 H Watson (Yate) 56.46; 2 C Mason (Chelt) 54.18



Women: 100: r1 (-0.9): 1 K Little (Torb, U17) 12.41. 400: r1: 1 E Brindle (Win, U17) 56.44. 800: r2: 8 A Dockery (W’bury, W75) 3:28.43. 1500: r2: 9 A Dockery (W’bury, W75) 6:50.43. 3000: 1 O Forrest (B Beagles, U17) 9:46.59; 2 H Taunton (Taun) 9:53.47; 3 P Quinn (Torb, U17) 9:58.96; 4 M Gold (Swan, U17) 10:04.71; 5 E Birchall (Exe, U15) 10:39.37. JT: 1 A Jones (Mil K, U20) 45.19; 2 M Davis (Chelt, U20) 42.24; 3 C Wade (Taun, U20) 39.50



U18: JT: 1 D Yelling (B&H, U20) 38.44



U17: 300: r1: 1 K Little (Torb) 40.53; 2 H Ryan (SB, U15) 41.11. JT: 1 A Gordon (Yate) 36.09



U13: JT: 1 M Desborough (W’borne) 35.40; 2 L Myers (Poole) 30.79

YEOVIL SPRING OPEN, Yeovil, March 30



Phil Norman produced a solid solo 2000m steeplechase of 5:33.00 which is sub-8:20 pace for the 3000m distance.

Men: 110H: r1 (-0.6): 5 T Clayden (Ply) 16.00. 110H: r1 (-0.6): 1 J Taylor (Exe, U20) 14.02; 2 C Staddon (Bath, U20) 14.09; 3 G Isgrove (B&W, U20) 15.20. 400H: r2: 1 K Welch (Taun) 54.86; 2 N Maczugowski (Ply, U20) 56.25. 2000SC: 1 P Norman (WG&EL) 5:33.00; 2 O James (B’mth) 5:58.68; 3 H Yelling (B&H, U20) 5:59.20. SP: r1: 1 J Tyler (Tav) 15.06. SP: r1: 1 G Leite (N Som, U20) 15.28. HT: 3 I Osborne (Bath, M45) 32.10



Mixed events: LJ: r2: 1 H Ko (WG&EL) 7.49/3.0; 3 N Yue (WG&EL, W) 6.07/1.6; 4 E Tyrrell (Exe, W) 6.05/3.3; 10 S Ingham (Exe, U15W) 5.31/2.7. DT: 1 S Evans (Carm, U20W) 40.01; 2 D Evans (Carm, U17W) 32.97. r1: 1 G Flory (Taun, U17W) 32.86; 2 B Evans (Carm, U13) 28.51



U20: DT: 1 J Foord (Taun) 46.58. HT: 1 C Richardson (Newp) 49.55



U17: SP: 1 O Garrett (Yate) 14.52. DT: 1 O Garrett (Yate) 42.43



U15: DT: r1: 1 C Merrett (Yate) 37.92. HT: 1 C Merrett (Yate) 40.84



U13: 75H (-1.5): 1 H Mcconnell (Exe) 12.45



Women: 800: r1: 1 O Morgan (Card Arch, U17) 2:14.41; 2 A Brady (Newp, U17) 2:15.65. 100H: r1 (-1.7): 1 E Robinson (N Dev, U20) 14.37; 2 H Liu 14.63; 3 A Taylor (Notts) 14.92. 400H: r1: 1 A Wedrychowski (WSEH, U20) 65.01. r2: 1 H Ulvede (N Abb) 64.65; 2 K Mackintosh (Newk) 65.23. 2000SC: 1 E Davey (WSEH, U20) 6:55.85; 2 J Heller (WSEH, U20) 7:02.11; 3 R Le Fay (Hast, U20) 7:07.13; 4 E Yelling (B&H, U20) 7:21.36; 5 S Lomas (E&E) 7:27.91; 7 A Barnes (B&B) 7:35.42. SP: r1: 1 E Robinson (N Dev, U20) 12.02



U20: 1500SC: 1 E Chappell (C’ley) 5:14.97; 2 D Davies (Yeov O, U17) 5:18.37; 3 M Pierce (Swan, U17) 5:21.93; 4 I Freeman (Woking, U17) 5:25.21



U18: HT: 2 A Stobart (W’borne, U15) 33.71



U17: 80H: r1 (-2.4): 1 R Smith (Win) 11.91. SP: 4 B Evans (Carm, U13M) 10.05



U13: DT: r1: 1 L Myers (Poole) 22.00

BRACKNELL AC 44TH YOUNG ATHLETES OPEN MEETING, Bracknell, March 30



U17 men: 100H: Ht (-1.2): 1 W Allinson (Craw) 14.06. DT: 1 S Das (Read) 38.93. HT: 1 A Kinneir (Swin) 47.52; 2 S Das (Read) 46.86; 3 B Gates (Swale) 41.29



U13: HJ: 1 B Stone (Hill) 1.49



U17 women: 300: A1: 1 E Brindle (Win) 39.95. SP: 1 M Hewitt (Chelm) 12.25. DT: 1 M Farrar (W’ley) 36.03; 2 M Hewitt (Chelm) 34.11; 3 N Jansen (Belg) 32.42. HT: 1 H Scott (Swin) 45.78. JT: 1 H Court (Padd W) 52.28



U15: DT: 1 R Dannatt (WSEH) 27.83. HT: 1 L Harding (Swin) 33.70. JT: 1 L Bull (Swin) 34.49



U13: 600: A2: 1 H Lucas (Brack) 1:44.39. HJ: 1 A Scragg (C’ley) 1.42

105 SERIES MARATHON AND ULTRA, East Kilbride, March 31

Overall (track mar): 1 Grant Jeans (M40) 2:46:20; 2 Rob Lowe 3:01:43; 3 Angus Robertson (M50) 3:04:49

Women: 1 Rosie Bell (W50) 3:32:32; 2 Liza Brydon (W50) 4:04:32; 3 Cecile Musgrave 4:24:42

Overall (6hr): 1 I Rae (M50) 5:58:43 (16 stages); 2 Bell 5:58:03 (14); 3 Shari Kane (W40) 5:59:01 (14)

Overall series (mar, HM, 10km): 1 Jeans 4:36:35; 2 Lowe 5:03:23; 3 Sunny Martin (M40) 5:23:38

Women: 1 Bell 5:59:34; 2 Fiona Cushnaghan (W50) 8:00:26

INDOOR

FALKIRK VICTORIA HARRIERS – INDOOR OPEN GRADED 4, Grangemouth, March 30



U20 mixed events: HJ: 4 J Lanahan (Shett, U13) 1.50. TJ: 4 C Doyle (VPCG, U15W) 10.21



U13: LJ: r2: 1 J Lanahan (Shett) 5.54



Mixed events: 60: r8: 1 K Aremu (Living, U17W) 7.89. r11: 4 J Smith (Moth, M75) 9.78. r23: 4 K Kong (Lass, M50) 7.94. r25: 3 A Robertson (Moth, M45) 7.46



Men: SP: r2: 1 A McInroy (SB, M35) 13.59; 2 E Urquhart (Jag) 13.17



Women: SP: r2: 1 L Brown (Falk, W50) 10.01

Fell races

RIVINGTON PIKE, Horwich, March 30

Overall (5.2km/213m): 1 J Steward (Salf) 16:37; 2 D Connolly (Mercia) 18:03; 3 K Mooney (Horw) 18:14; 4 J Cummings (Ilkley) 18:26; 5 T Cornthwaite (Salf) 18:41; 6 H Holmes (Mat) 18:44; 7 J Hopley (Ross) 18:50; 8 M Roberts (Calder V, M40) 18:59; 9 J Ormrod (Ross, U20) 19:16; 10 R Hope (P&B, M45) 19:28

M50: S Godsman (Calder V) 19:29

M55: C McIntosh (B&B) 22:15

M60: C Reader (Bowl) 24:00

M65: Geoff Dawson 24:28

Women: 1 C Jones (Knave) 23:21; 2 Pilling (P&B, W40) 23:41; 3 F Royle (Chorley) 23:43; 4 L Brindle (Horw, W40) 23:50; 5 H Wall (Staffs M) 24:11; 6 C Wilkinson (Horw, U20) 24:16

W50: S Chrisanthou (Calder V) 25:30

W55: S Kelly (Horw) 26:41

W60: K Forster (Spec) 27:43

W65: A Ferguson (B’den RR) 28:59

