Pair miss Liverpool Cross Challenge to score conclusive wins as Kent AC dominate the team event in ancient championships

Here is our latest round-up from the domestic cross-country season.

South of Thames Five Mile Championships, Lloyd Park, Croydon, November 26

Kent AC won their fifth men’s title in the last eight times it has been contested and they also won the women’s title. They also won the Brent Trophy for men’s eight to score.

While the South of Thames Association first held a race in 1888 this race which started as a junior’ standard event was first run in 1910 but in its current format debuted in 1933.

Individually, the 2021 England 10,000m champion Dominic Nolan, a sub-14 5000m performer, proved the obvious class of the field as he chose his local race over participating in Liverpool where he was 19th last year and by the finish he had built up a lead of just under 30 seconds.

Ed Chuck has had a busy last two weeks finishing as third M35 in the Masters International in Dublin, winning the Sodbury Slog and finishing second in the London Championships and here he proved too strong for last year’s British Mountain Running Champion Max Nicholls over the second lap.

Nicholls was a non-scorer for Kent but participated in a Tonbridge vest. Tonbridge did not have a team here as they were contesting the Kent League on the same day just over 10 miles away in Footscray which like the Liverpool fixture did affect quality and numbers in Croydon.

Josh Trigwell of Belgrave was fourth while Cam Dockerill led Kent to overwhelming victory in both four to score and the eight to score Brent Trophy.

Barring clauses kept out many leading runners until fairly recently but now it is open to all and since 2001 women have also participated and compete with the men over the same distance and this year provided 36% of the field.

Georgie Bruinvels, the 2017 winner and 2021 runner-up, was the women’s winner from Guildford’s Susie Monk who matched her initially but ultimately ended up half a minute back.

Catherine Kandie led the Kent women’s team to take the bronze and with help from Lucy Elms in fourth and her mother Clare, who won this race back in 2009 in seventh, Kent won their fourth title since 2015.

1 Dominic Nolan Croy 25:29

2 Edward Chuck Dul R 25:57

3(ns) Max Nicholls Kent 26:04

4 Josh Trigwell Belg 26:23

5 Cam Dockerill Kent 26:51

6 Johnny van Deventer G&G 27:19

7 Daniel Pettit Kent 27:25

8 Rob Armstrong Dul R 27:32

9 Johnny Neville Belg 27:42

10 Isaac Maxwell Kent 27:45

11 James Lyne SLH 27:48

12 Findley Dyer Belg 27:49

13 Jake Bowles AFD 27:51

14 Conall McNally Belg 27:55

15 Chris Busaileh Kent 27:56

16 James Boustead Kent 28:00

17 Richard Lovejoy AFD 28:09

18 Matthew Speed Kent 28:19

19 James Quinlan AFD 28:32

20 Dan Evans DMV 28:41

21 Michael McCarthy M40 Belg 28:42

22 Neil Phillips M40 Kent 28:45

23 Neil Wilson Belg 28:48

24 Jeff Cunningham M40 HHH 28:53

25 Ade Russell M45 Dul R 28:59

26 Jonathan Tipper M40 Kent 29:02

27 Jamie Bannister HW 29:02

28 Nick Tearle M50 G&G 29:08

29 Ian Elwood Kent 29:08

30 Luke Rowland Kent 29:10

31 Joe Hallsworth Dul R 29:10

32 Tom Lole Belg 29:12

33 Steve Winder M50 E&E 29:12

34 Calum Fraser Kent 29:37

35 Peter Lighting M40 Kent 29:38

36 Andrew Cunine Belg 29:45

37 Michael Longley Kent 29:54

38 Rob Kelly Belg 29:56

W1 Georgie Brunvels AFD 30:01

39 Kay Davies U20 G&G 30:04

40 Will Cole Dul R 30:20

M55: Mark Tennyson G&G 31:17

M60: Matt Stone SoC 31:45

Men (4 to score): 1 Kent 37; 2 Belgrave 39; 3 Dulw R 66; 4 Kent B 82; 5 AFD 91; 6 Belgrave B 112; 7 Kent C 118; 8 Guildford & G 127; 9 Croydon 164; 10 Kent D 172; 11 Herne H 190; 12 S London 195; 13 Dulw R B 195; 14 Striders Croydon 218; 15 Kent E 265; 16 Epsom & E 266; 17 Dulw C 297; 18 SoC B 325; 19 Dorking & MV 328; 120 Croydon B 352; 21 Reigate P 361; 22 AFD B 377; 23 Herne H B 386; 24 Dulw R D 450; 25 Sutton R 613; 26 Kent F 64

Men (8 to score): 1 Kent 119; 2 Belgrave 151; 3 Dulw R 251; 4 Kent B 290; 5 AFD 468; 6 SoC 543; 7 Croydon 570; 8 Herne H 576; 9 Kent C 910

Women:

1 Georgie Brunvels AFD 30:01

2 Suzie Monk G&G 30:37

3 Catherine Kandie Kent 31:51

4 Lucy Elms Kent 32:03

5 Jennifer Nandi HHH 32:43

6 Caoimhe Fhogartaigh W45 Kent 32:56

7 Clare Elms W55 Kent 32:56

8 Laura Goodson Belg 33:07

9 Julia Wedmore HHH 33:12

10 Ella-May Hards Belg 33:18

11 Bethany Brown Belg 33:53

12 Suzanne Swaine W40 HHH 33:57

13 Sarah Crichton Kent 34:11

14 Mimi Corde-Lloyd Bel 34:18

15 Charlotte Kenyon HHH 34:35

16 Vic Cartwright W40 Kent 34:38

17 Ellie Freeden Kent 34:45

18 Maeve Kenny SLH 34:48

19 Rebecca Schulleri Dul R 35:25

20 Bea Lafreniere W45 AFD 35:26

W60: Ange Norris Dul R 38:06

Women (4 to score): 1 Kent 20; 2 Herne H 41; 3 Belgrave 43; 4 S London 129; 5 Dulw R 131; 6 Stragglers 137; 7 SoC 150; 8 Tunbridge W 190; 9 Greenwich T 238; 10 Sutt R 277

OXFORD vs CAMBRIDGE II-IV TEAMS MATCH, Shotover, Oxford, November 26

Oxford women’s team Cheetahs dominated the match with the top five home, as Anna Kelly took the honours from team-mate Sophie Preston, Martin Duff reports.

It was a different story in the men’s match as Cambridge’s Tom Spencer had a comfortable win over Oxford’s Miles Weatherseed before the light blues packed in with the next seven runners home to take the second team match.

Cambridge then also took the third team plaudits.

Overall:

1 T Spencer (Camb), U20) 29:55; 2 M Weatherseed (Oxf) 30:26; 3 M Duberry (Camb, U20) 30:32; 4 J Renie (Camb) 30:41; 5 G Ogden (Camb, U20) 30:53; 6 A Dray (Camb, U20) 30:59; 7 M Kenneth (Camb) 31:04; 8 M Hollom (Camb) 31:05; 9 B McCarthy (Oxf, U20) 31:06; 10 I Barnes (Oxf) 31:22; 11 J Kucera (Oxf) 31:54; 12 D Bundred (Oxf) 32:29

II TEAM: 1 Cambridge U 26; 2 Oxford U 52

III TEAM: 1 Cambridge 37; 2 Oxford U 41

Women:

1 A Kelly (Oxf) 24:32; 2 S Preston (Oxf, U20) 24:41; 3 N Thompson (Oxf, U20) 24:50; 4 E Lewis (Oxf, U20) 24:54; 5 M Dickinson (Oxf, U20) 25:08; 5 M Owen (Camb) 25:16; 7 A Kent (Camb) 25:26; 8 M Skeil (Camb, U20) 25:27; 9 A Schwartze=Chintapatla (Camb) 25:29; 10 A Chandler (Camb) 25:35; 11 C Augustin (Camb) 25:36; 12 M Hodgson (Oxf) 25:37

TEAM: 1 Oxford U 27; 2 Cambridge U 51

ESSEX LEAGUE, Writtle College, November 26

Guests Callum Charleston and Caite Wallis headed the locals, who were led home by Havering’s Ben Davis but, once again, it was Southend who took the men’s team, Martin Duff reports.

Inter-Counties under-17 third placer from back in March, Sam Plummer, notched up his third league win of the winter for Colchester & Tendring but his club were a man short, which let in Chelmsford to take the team honours.

South of England cross-country fourth-placer Freddie Rowe was a comfortable winner in the under-15 event as Essex 1500m Champion George Watkins added the under-13 race.

Southend’s Lindsey Coleman had a comfortable women’s race win over Thurrock’s Jayne Elvin after normally competing in triathlons after qualifying for that discipline’s European championships.

After only being recorded as racing since July, Cambridge & Coleridge’s under-17 Lucy Jones scored her second league win in a fortnight in the under-20 race.

In contrast Olivia Forrest is a seasoned competitor and took her third under-15 league win of the winter for Brentwood Beagles.

Men:

1 SM Callum Charleston Guest 25:13

2 SM Taite Wallis Guest 25:19

3 SM Ben Davis Havering AC 25:23

4 SM Sam Clayton Colchester & Tendring AC 25:25

5 SM Peter Coates Witham Running Club 25:46

6 SM Ben Felton Chelmsford AC 25:46

7 M50 Adrian Mussett Colchester Harriers AC 25:48

8 SM James Stewart Havering AC 26:04

9 SM Oliver Randall City of Southend AC 26:10

10 U20 William Nuttall Chelmsford AC 26:18

11 SM Sam Atkins Havering AC 26:19

12 SM Kurtis Swan Braintree & District AC 26:21

13 U20 Max Stapleton City of Southend AC 26:22

14 U20 Chander Dhillon Thurrock Harriers 26:34

15 SM Rhys Gillard City of Southend AC 26:35

16 SM David Smale City of Southend AC 26:39

17 M40 Robert Warner Havering AC 26:46

18 SM Shane Boxall City of Southend AC 26:57

19 SM Tom Gardner Ilford AC 26:59

20 SM Conor Culham Braintree & District AC 27:01

Men TEAM:

Div 1: 1 Southend 93; Havering 112; 3 Chelmsford 218; 4 Orion 223; 5 Thurrock 224; 6 Ilford 352

Div 2: 1 Grange F & Dunmow 330; 2 Benfleet 631; 3 Springfield 781

M40 TEAM: 1 Orion 198; 2 Southend 218; 3 Havering 245; 4 Colchester 249; 5 Ilford 252; 6 Billericay 336

U17 TEAM (4 to score): 1 Chelmsford 26; 2 Havering 62; 3 Colchester & T (only 3 runners)

U15 TEAM: 1 Havering 14; 2 Southend 41; 3 Basildon 82; 4 Chelmsford 86; 5 Harlow 132

U13 TEAM: 1 Havering 38; 2 Brentwood 51; 3 Southend 52; 4 Basildon 65; 5 Harlow 103; 6 Benfleet 120

Women TEAM:

1 W40 Lindsey Coleman City of Southend AC 24:24

2 U20 Jayne Elvin Thurrock Harriers 24:40

3 SW Charlotte Bishop Basildon AC 24:48

4 SW Lydia Callan Colchester Harriers AC 24:55

5 SW Ginte Bailey Havering AC 25:04

6 W40 Ellen Leggate Cambridge & Coleridge AC 25:10

7 SW Megan Williams Chelmsford AC 25:14

8 SW Rachel Broome Chelmsford AC 25:24

9 W40 Sarah Williams Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners 25:29

10 SW Morgan Campbell Havering AC 25:42

11 SW Rebecca O’Kill City of Southend AC 25:56

12 SW Ruth Chadney Billericay Striders RC 26:27

13 SW Emma Burgess Colchester Harriers AC 26:37

14 W50 Wendy King Chelmsford AC 26:43

15 SW Hannah White Orion Harriers 26:56

16 SW Jordan Hinds Ilford AC 27:13

17 SW Hjeidi Hogan-Steele Colchester Harriers AC 27:30

18 W55 Margaret Deasy Colchester Harriers AC 27:37

19 W45 Barbara Aldridge Billericay Striders RC 28:01

20 SW Nicole Frisby Springfield Striders RC 28:02

Div 1: 1 Colchester 52; 2 Southend 62; 3 Havering 69; 4 Orion 116; 5 Ilford 143; 6 Thurrock 165

Div 2: 1 Grange F 141; 2 Chelmsford 164; 3 Springfield 177

W35 TEAM: 1 Colchester 77; 2 Grange F 81; 3 Southend 111; 4 JBR Tri 121; 5 Orion 124; 6 Thurrock 163

U20/U17 TEAM: 1 Havering 30; 2 Chelmsford 38; 3 Cambridge & C 38

U15 TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 32; 2 Basildon 52; 3 Harlow 101

U13 TEAM: 1 Chelmsford 14; 2 Havering 48; 3 Brentwood 55

KENT LEAGUE, Footscray Meadows, Sidcup, November 26

With many of Kent’s leading runners competing in Liverpool, Teweldebrhan Menges enjoyed an easy men’s race victory.

However, Stephen Strange in second led Tonbridge to victory on countback from Tenges’ Medway and Maidstone outfit as both teams scored 24 points.

Senior men (8000m)

1 Teweldebrhan Menges Medway and Maidstone AC 27:44

2 Stephen Strange Tonbridge AC 28:15

3 Sarab Dhillon Invicta East Kent AC 28:23

4 Ben Tyler Medway and Maidstone AC 28:25

5 Joshua Teece (M35) Central Park Athletics 28:26

6 Harry Paton Tonbridge AC 28:29

7 Daniel Bradley (M35) Tonbridge AC 28:34

8 Jamie Walsh Medway and Maidstone AC 28:37

9 Sean Molloy Tonbridge AC 28:38

10 Chris Loudon (M35) Cambridge Harriers 28:51

11 Tom Collins (M35) Medway and Maidstone AC 28:54

12 Robert Donohue Blackheath and Bromley H AC 28:59

13 Jack Higgins Bexley AC 29:02

14 Mouctar Barry Central Park Athletics 29:05

15 Dominic Smith (M35) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 29:10

TEAM:

1 Tonbridge AC 24

2 Medway and Maidstone AC 24

3 Blackheath and Bromley H 70

4 Cambridge Harriers 94

5 Central Park Athletics 108

6 Invicta East Kent AC 142

M70+:

1 Richard Seabrook (M75) Beckenham Running Club 23:28

2 Paul Ross-Davies (M70) Blackheath and Bromley H AC 23:56

3 John Wilkins (M70) Istead & Ifield Harriers 25:06

4 Keith Dungate (M70) Cambridge Harriers 25:37

5 Walter Brierley (M70) Dartford Harriers AC 26:06

6 Peter Hadley (M75) Cambridge Harriers 27:00

W65+

1 Stella Richardson (W65) Tunbridge Wells Harriers 27:55

2 Jane Ellis (W65) Beckenham Running Club 28:16

3 Margaret Deighton (W65) Tunbridge Wells Harriers 30:13

