Pair cruise to victories over 13.1 miles on the streets of the capital ahead of their respective London Marathons

Sir Mo Farah and Eilish McColgan won’t both take part at next month’s TCS London Marathon – given McColgan’s decision to delay her much anticipated debut over 26.2 miles to April – but they lined up together at The Big Half and saw off extremely strong domestic fields.

It was Farah’s first race since his shock loss to Ellis Cross at the Vitality London 10,000 on May 2 but the quadruple Olympic and six-time world champion avenged that defeat with an imperious performance as he clocked 61:49 to win The Big Half for the third time in his career.

The winning margin was 15 seconds to Jack Rowe while Jake Smith clocked 62:10 to finish third. Cross finished eighth in 64:20.

The trio were together for the first three-quarters of the race before Farah kicked to establish a commanding lead and never looked back as he headed toward the finish at Cutty Sark.

At 39, Farah is in the twilight of his career but such a victory, his first on the road in the UK since the 2020 Antrim Coast Half Marathon, will give him confidence toward his fourth London Marathon.

The last time Farah raced over 26.2 miles was in Chicago back in 2019 when he finished eighth in 2:09:58.

“I’m enjoying it and I love London, the streets were packed and I love coming back to race here,” Farah said. “Training [for the London Marathon] has been going well and it’s now about gearing up for that. It’s not going to be easy but I’m trying to prepare myself well.

“The key thing now is being able to give back whatever I’ve done in terms of athletics. I’ve had such a long career but I’m not even thinking about retirement. I’m just enjoying it and putting in the work. I’ve had my documentary out and that’s just me!

“I hope to inspire people out there who are going through similar situations and continue to inspire the younger generation.”

McColgan will meanwhile have to wait until April for her marathon debut due to rebound hypoglycaemia refuelling problems.

This was because she experienced low blood sugar levels during long training runs in France after taking energy drinks and gels.

Over the half-marathon, she looked imperious and took around two minutes off the course record. Her time of 67:35 was the joint-fourth fastest half marathon, alongside Paula Radcliffe, in British history.

Only she, Radcliffe and Jess Piasecki have gone quicker over the distance.

McColgan’s winning margin was an astonishing two minutes and 40 seconds to Charlotte Purdue while Samantha Harrison finished third in 70:22.

She will now decide whether to finish her season or do a couple more 5km or 10km races. It’s been a historic 2022 for the Brit who has become Commonwealth 10,000m champion, won four major track medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships and set national records over 5km, 10km and half marathon on the road.

“It was frustrating because I’m definitely the kind of athlete who just, if it was up to me, would try and battle on through,” McColgan said, in response to her pulling out of the October London Marathon. “But after speaking to those who have a lot more knowledge in the marathon it wasn’t a sensible decision to do 26.2 miles without any fuel, and that’s what I’d have to do now.

“I want to be prepared and know I can take on fuel without any issues. I think it would make very interesting TV if I was going to do the full distance without anything! I know in my head that this is the most sensible decision.

“The fact that it is only a seventh month wait helps as well. If it was a full year I might have felt differently and today was an experience on what part of that course is like. It’s just got me excited for what April will bring and it will feel right round the corner.”

In the wheelchair races David Weir bounced back from a heartbreaking puncture which denied him Commonwealth gold in the marathon as he saw off Danny Sidbury by just two seconds in a pulsating finish, the winning time being 47:18.

After Commonwealth marathon silver in Birmingham, Eden Rainbow-Cooper went one better in London. She was in a league of her own and took victory in 56:39, a full 14 minutes and 15 seconds ahead of second placed Claudia Burrough.

This was the fifth edition of The Big Half after the inaugural edition in 2018. Much of the course is similar to that of the London Marathon and includes Canary Wharf, Tower Bridge and Surrey Quays.

